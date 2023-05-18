Presented by JLL San Diego
Commercial real estate is a constantly evolving industry with ever-changing preferences for space use, design, and common areas. Within the office sector, industry experts have witnessed a decades-long shift from traditional office formats with perimeter offices and interior support stations to more flexible, collaborative, and efficient designs. This evolution continues today as the key role of the office has become clear: it’s a place to socialize and innovate, not just simply write emails all day. So, what are the latest office design trends and how has JLL has incorporated these into their own office designs?
1. Mobility
With an estimated 64% of workers stating that they would or have considered quitting if asked to return to the office full time and no marked decline in productivity noted due to work-from-home, hybrid schedules remain a part of office life. As a result, future office designs will place a greater emphasis on custom collaboration and community spaces, enhancing in person communication.
Think: Flexible workstations, conference and huddle rooms, phone booths, lounges, work café
2. Technology
A workplace designed for a partly remote workforce will include a greater share of conference rooms, huddle rooms, and flexibility collaboration spaces that allow for video calls and presentations designed for a virtual-first environment. Audio visual and other supportive tech infrastructure once limited to higher-end build outs is now a baseline requirement for a post-pandemic office.
Think: Upgraded video and audio devices, electronic whiteboards, touchscreens, smart furniture
3. Sustainability
As almost 90% of the global economy is attached to a net-zero carbon goal, sustainability in the built environment has become a first-class measure of value. In order for both occupiers and landlords to achieve science-based target initiatives for emissions, fit outs must support long-term sustainability goals.
Think: Sustainable materials, biophilic design, low-energy appliances, efficient lighting systems
4. Wellness
Part of redefining the office in a post-pandemic workplace is navigating the impact the built environment has on employee health. From preventing the spread of viral transmission to increasing cognitive function in the office by up to 26 percent, wellness focused design is critical to facilitating return to office at any scale and supporting productivity.
Think: Fitness center, meditation and quiet spaces, team kitchens, outdoor spaces, color therapy rooms
