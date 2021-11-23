Adhesive capsulitis, also known as frozen shoulder, isn’t especially common, but the people it does affect can be left with debilitating pain and a limited range of motion for months, even years. The main culprit behind frozen shoulder is inflammation that causes the joint capsule to contract and limit movement. It’s not known what causes frozen shoulder, but for most people, the condition resolves itself over time. To learn more about frozen shoulder, click here.
Kidney stones can also cause debilitating pain in those who develop them—and an estimated one in 10 people will have a kidney stone sometime in their life. Scripps doctors work to treat kidney stones in a proactive way and prevent new ones from forming in the future. Find out how here.
