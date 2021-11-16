Choosing the right health care provider is essential. Whether for preventive care or a medical crisis, your doctor should be a trusted part of your health journey. At Scripps, your care is put in the hands of not only your primary care doctor, but also an entire team of nurses, advanced practice clinicians, and specialty physicians who treat your health and wellness as their top priority. Click here to see what Scripps practitioners have to say about why teamwork helps them put the patient at the center of everything they do.
