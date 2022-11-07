California is almost as well-known for its wine as it is for its beaches. The Golden State’s wine production dates back over three centuries and now the state boasts more than 4,200 unique wineries. Its diverse wine regions are spread out around the state and produce more than 100 varietals—and the results rival those from Europe.
Napa Valley, Paso Robles, and Sonoma County are big names in California wine—there are more than 200 wineries in Pasa Robles alone.
But Southern California has its own wine country, the Temecula Valley. Temecula, which has a climate similar to the Mediterranean, is home to nearly 50 fantastic wineries, each with their own story to tell and terroir to explore.
California wine country is also rich in one-of-a-kind experiences. Drink in the views on a hot air balloon, tour the terrain in a tandem sidecar or historic cable car, pedal through the pastoral landscape, or be pampered at a luxury spa.
Whether you’re looking for a girlfriends’ getaway, wining and dining, a romantic escape, or a heavenly venue for vows in the vines, California wine country has you covered with unforgettable adventures and scenic setting.
Herzog Wine Cellars: 150 Years of Tradition
With the largest portfolio of kosher wine in the world, Herzog Wine Cellars produces more than 25 varietals reflecting the diversity of California’s grape-growing regions. Paired with incredible wines, it’s the profound story of the Herzog family dating back nine generations that drives worldwide acclaim for the Herzog label. From the courts of Kaiser Franz Joseph of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, to a Europe torn by war, to the streets of New York City, to the vineyards of California and their state-of-the-art winery in Oxnard, the Herzog story is one of a family’s enduring commitment to their Jewish identity and their belief in the promise of America.
Wiens Family Cellars
Nestled in the rolling hills of Temecula Valley lays Wiens Family Cellars; a hidden gem found between the commotion of Los Angeles and San Diego. Our winery produces a broad range of high quality, locally grown and vinted varietals for the enjoyment of both connoisseurs and novices alike. Although known for “Big Reds” like our Refugio Cabernet Sauvignon and Chateau Grand Rouge, we also offer a variety of crisp whites & several sparkling wines like our beloved Amour de L’Orange. In addition to traditional tastings and wine by the glass or bottle, we offer exclusive seated tastings of limited production and reserve wines in our Cellar & Barrel Rooms. Visit our Winery Estate for a sample of Southern California’s best wines. Open daily from 10:30am - 6:00pm.
Where to Wine, Dine, Stay and Play
in Paso Robles
Paso Robles is for road-trippers, dreamers, romantics, wine enthusiasts, and everyone in between.
Paso Robles Wine Country is closer than you think. There’s a direct flight to nearby San Luis Obispo from San Diego, and we’re the ideal distance for a headache-free California road trip. Located on the Central Coast along Highway 101 and bordered by coastal Highway 1, Paso Robles is a land of complexity and contrasts, all united by a common spirit.
Paso Robles is home to more than 300 wineries, each offering a unique experience, from vineyard horseback rides to exclusive cellar tours. Thanks to these world-class wines and family farms, Paso Robles is a mecca for delicious dining. And Paso Robles has a lodging option to fit any taste and budget for your home away from home – from rustic hideaways and luxury modern digs to glamping sites and Craftsman home vacation rentals.
But Paso Robles’ number one attraction is our people. We love to share this slice of California paradise with the world and can’t wait to host you. We are a community of young bloods and old souls, mavericks and innovators, and those fearless enough to reimagine the future. Come as you are and blaze your own trail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.