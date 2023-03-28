Green Gone has been helping customers meet their personal THC detox goals for seven years now. They tailor their approach to the specific person in question. The kits come in three separate durations in order to accommodate a variety of needs. The needs of detox customers can vary greatly depending on a variety of factors such as exposure amount, age, and the size of the person in question just to name a few. It is best to help these people understand the best product to fit their personal needs upfront to ensure best results.
Start with a realistic timeline. The best way to know how long it will take you to detox THC for the purpose of either to check if passing on a home test, or simply for a tolerance break is to use historical evidence. People should ask themselves if they have ever had to detox before, because this is often the best indicator of how long it will take at the present. Keep in mind sometimes if it has been several years it may take the user slightly longer now given that metabolism tends to slow down over time.
If the detox timing information is known, then this gives somewhere to start. If not, then Green Gone has a THC detox calculator to help suggest the right product to you by collecting personal attributes and developing an estimate of needs. Typically a Green Gone detox kit can improve baseline time dramatically. A standard rule for daily THC users is to expect around a month to detox naturally without intervention. Some people are faster and some are slower, yet it seems that this is close to what most people can expect. For heavy and daily use customers, Green Gone recommends the ten day detox kit for the best results.
What Are My Other Options?
Photo Credit - Lryna
Green Gone also has shorter duration kits for lighter usage. Often these will also work in a situation where a customer has started to detox on their own, yet isn’t satisfied with their progress as well. People that do best with these kits are young and generally regarded as healthy.
The detox kits come with 5 THC urine test strips, the supplement bottle, and instructional guide. The product is featured in capsule form. For best results it is recommended to take a serving three times a day with water. Guides supplied with the product also feature tips and tricks to help you reach your THC detox goals as quickly and efficiently as possible. It is encouraged to add synergy to the product by lifestyle modifications. The largest one that is preached is total abstinence. Additionally, healthy water intake of eight or so full cups daily tends to help. Some people like to increase their cardiovascular exercise in order to sweat some metabolites out, and this is proven beneficial as well. Eating a healthy, balanced diet featuring a robust amount of fiber is helpful as well. To help with the fiber goal, Green Gone includes some fiber in it to supplement your dietary intake.
THC detox can be a complex and daunting process. Yet, it doesn’t have to be. Join the thousands of customers who have used Green Gone Detox to achieve their THC detox goals today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.