The pandemic has reshaped the world in many ways, as consumers have had to find their own ways of coping with the new normal. There have been dramatic changes in the work environment navigating the hybrid world, how families spend time together and lastly, the tradition of dining.
San Diego is home to two robust industries to put a smile on consumer faces - the restaurant community and the growing cannabis industry—both considered showcases for innovation. San Diego restaurants have seen the biggest surge of customers nationwide. The coronavirus pandemic hit restaurants, bars and breweries hard. But a new page turned at the start of the year. Since January, many diners have started to return and eat and drink at their favorite establishments.
According to the National Restaurant Association’s (NRA) 2019 What’s Hot Culinary Survey, infusing food and drink with cannabis and CBD (cannabidiol), could create unique cuisine opportunities and potential new markets for experiential dining occasions. Even Netflix has a competition program called Cooking On High and Viceland airs Bong Appetit, on which chefs prepare high-end cannabis-infused delicacies.
Urbn Leaf, California’s premier cannabis retailer headquartered in San Diego, has seen significant growth over the past year bringing happy moments to consumers looking for ways to help them tackle the challenges of the past few months. Urbn Leaf was founded in 2016 as an omnichannel retailer of the highest quality cannabis products available in California. The company first opened its Feel Good Boutique to the public with one store in San Diego in 2018, and has since grown to include seven California retail locations and delivery options. Presently, it has locations in Bay Park San Diego, La Mesa, San Ysidro, Vista, Grover Beach, Seaside and San Jose.
Danelle Sarvas, Vice President of Marketing for Urbn Leaf, was fortunate to recently sit down with renowned San Diego Chef, James Montejano, to hear his insights on this growing cooking with cannabis trend. Montejano is executive chef at the Mina Group, a San Francisco based restaurant management company specializing in creating and operating upscale, innovative restaurant concepts, including the Bourbon Steak Orange County in Dana Point.
Today, he leads the kitchen at International Smoke in Del Mar. Montejano’s accolades include People’s Choice and Best Seafood honors at the 2014 San Diego Bay Wine and Food Festival, and in 2015 he was voted Best of the Best Dining at Battle of the Chef Bands, as well as March of Dimes’ Best of the Fest.
What is cannabis pairing? According to Montejano, it really is about the bringing together of cannabis and food to enhance the pallet experience, but not all combinations work or may not be appropriate. “This new fusion brings people together for a new experience and can introduce different taste sensations,” he commented.
The way cannabis is paired with food is by using the Terpene and Flavonoid profiles of the cannabis plant and pairing it with the flavor profiles of the food or drink.Terpenes andFlavonoids are organic compounds that exist in cannabis, as well as other plants, fruits, vegetables, chocolate and even wine. Terpenes produce the aromas plants admit while Flavonoids produce the plants color and tastes, however 80% of taste is through smell.
“It’s simple, cannabis and food have power to make people very happy,” he continued. “More combinations are available today than ever before. Whether you are a wine and cheese pro or a newbie, pairings are easier than you think.”
In today's Cannabis world, there are options and varieties for creating a rich dining experience that integrate aromas and creative flavors for dining pairings. Two of Montejano’s favorite recipes for pairing include Surf and Turf / A5 Wagyu and Lobster Bluefin and Charred Mediterranean Octopus.
The Surf and Turf is Miyazaki A5 and Maine lobster coconut truffle sunchoke puree and Beet Char Siu, which pairs perfectly with cannabis flower strain, Pineapple Trainwreck which has hints of tropical fruit with a peppery citrus aroma sure to compliment the flavors of the Sunchoke Puree and Beet Char Sui.
The Charred Mediterranean Octopus features King trumpets, roasted early girls and olives, which could not be more of a perfect match with Northern Haze’s zesty citrus notes and pungent spice – this earthy and herbaceous cannabis flower strain will no doubt bring out the richness of this Mediterranean delight!
Urbn Leaf’s “budtenders”, its front-line customer service professionals, are trained to provide best in class customer service to discerning customers that already know what they want and customers new to cannabis, the “cannacurious.” Their experienced budtenders are ready to assist customers looking for the best quality cannabis products for planning your next at-home, dinner soiree or date night out, elevating your dining experience with premium cannabis pairings. Bon Appetit!
