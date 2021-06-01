Content provided by Caprice Strings
The sound of music always transports us to another place as we simultaneously experience it with other people. Sharing the experience of music and bringing people together is what Caprice Strings has been doing for over 20 years in the San Diego area. Francesca Savage, owner and founder of Caprice Strings, describes music as “another extension of words and vocabulary,” and you feel this in their music. Music blends harmonies together. It unites us in love, in happiness, in sadness—and even in rush hour.
Caprice Strings is composed of a trio or a string quartet. They have no restrictions on what they can play; as Savage states, “Diversity fuels creativity.” They will customize the experience and will go to any extent to celebrate your love and contribute to your happiness.
There are no limits when it comes to experiencing joy through music. Make any occasion special by booking with Caprice Strings.
