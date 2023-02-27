Are you looking to find the perfect kratom strain? You're in the right place! We have put together a list of the best kratom strains with all the information you need to find the perfect strain for you.
Kratom comes from the leaves of an evergreen tree native to Southeast Asia and can offer a beneficial range of effects for users. Some of the commonly sought-after benefits of kratom are pain relief, energy, and even a boost in mental clarity.
With so many potential benefits, it is no wonder why so many people are looking for the best kratom strains to find the perfect one for their needs.
We have done extensive research to compile a comprehensive guide of the best kratom strains.
Discover the wide range of kratom strains and their individual effects, find out which strain works best for your needs, and learn more about the origin and production of kratom. We have included information about the best ways to use, purchase, and store kratom, too.
From the most popular kratom strains to more limited varieties, this list of best kratom strains will have everything you need to know.
Get ready to discover the best strain for you and gain a deeper understanding of the world of kratom! Read on to find the perfect kratom strain for you.
Top 5 Kratom Strains On the Market
Super Speciosa - Overall Best Kratom Strains; Editor’s Pick
Kratom Spot - Effective Kratom Capsules For Improving Mood
Golden Monk - Most Popular Brand For Kratom Strains
Kats Botanicals - Recommended Kratom Strains To Treat Anxiety
Kraken Kratom - Potent Kratom Strains For Pain Relief
#1. Super Speciosa - Overall Best Kratom Strains; Editor’s Pick
Super Speciosa is a brand of Kratom, otherwise known as Mitragyna Speciosa, a tropical evergreen tree in the coffee family native to Southeast Asia.
Traditionally, it has been used for centuries for its analgesic and stimulant effects, as well as its properties to improve focus, mood, and energy.
Super Speciosa produces high-quality and potent Kratom, delivering unparalleled experiences perfect for use in teas and other herbal practices.
Highlights:
Clean, Organic Kratom:
Super Speciosa is committed to offering only the cleanest and highest quality kratom available. All of their kratoms are sourced directly from family-owned and operated farms in Indonesia.
As part of their commitment to purity and safety, every batch of kratom is tested for impurities and contaminants, ensuring that their customers are getting the best possible product on the market.
Variety of Strains:
Super Speciosa offers a wide variety of kratom strains to choose from, ranging from red, white, and green vein varieties, to rare and exclusive mixes.
All of these products are designed to help their customers find the perfect strain to suit their individual needs. They also have several enhanced kratom products, which contain improved concentrations and contain extremely potent alkaloid levels.
Quality Control:
Super Speciosa's commitment to quality control extends to the packaging of its products, which are vacuum-sealed to ensure maximum freshness and potency.
This means that customers can rest assured that their product is fresh and is exactly as expected when it arrives.
Furthermore, all Super Speciosa products come with a Certificate of Analysis to prove that it meets their exceptionally high standards.
100% Money Back Guarantee:
Super Speciosa stands firmly behind its products with a 100% money-back guarantee. Customers can rest easy knowing that if they are unsatisfied with the product for any reason, Super Speciosa will either refund or replace the product, ensuring total customer satisfaction.
Pros:
• Clean, organic kratom.
• Variety of strains and enhanced products available.
• Rigorous quality control measures.
• Vacuum sealed packaging to ensure freshness.
• Independent lab testing to ensure purity and potency.
• Secure payment methods.
• Dedicated customer care team.
• 100% money-back guarantee.
Cons:
• Shipping options are fairly limited.
• Some products may be more expensive than others.
=> Click here to visit the official website "Super Speciosa"
#2. Kratom Spot - Effective Kratom Capsules For Improving Mood
Kratom Spot: The Inspiring Strains of an All-Natural Leaf
Kratom is quickly becoming a household name, and Kratom Spot is one of the leading brands of this all-natural super-leaf.
Founded in 2013, Kratom Spot is an online retailer that sources its natural specialty products from experienced and trusted farmers around the world. Kratom Spot offers over 35 distinct varieties of kratom in the form of powder, foods, drinks, capsules, and more.
Highlights:
Quality-Assured Products:
Kratom Spot places a great emphasis on strict quality, safety, and purity standards. Every product is tested in a certified laboratory, and each shipment has a QR code for customers to quickly view detailed laboratory results.
Money-Back Guarantee:
Kratom Spot stands firmly behind every product and offers a no-questions-asked money-back guarantee within 30 days of purchase if customers are unhappy with their purchase.
Free Shipping:
If a customer orders more than $50 worth of Kratom Spot products, the shipping, and handling of the order are free.
A Variety of Strains:
Kratom Spot offers a wide selection of strains in the form of powder, capsules, and more. Each variety comes with different mood-enhancing and healing effects.
Rewards Program:
Kratom Spot’s loyalty program allows customers to earn rewards points and use them on future purchases. Customers can also take advantage of their “Refer a Friend” program to earn rewards points and a 10% discount on their next purchase.
Customer Support:
Kratom Spot takes customer service very seriously and has an extensive FAQ page as well as a 24/7 customer support team.
Pros
• Offers a wide selection of superior-quality kratom in the form of powder, capsules, and more
• Strict quality control and laboratory testing
• All natural, eco-friendly, and sustainable product
• Offers money-back guarantee and free shipping
• Loyalty program and “Refer a Friend” program
• 24/7 customer support
Cons
• Pricing is slightly higher than other brands
• Limited selection of strains
Kratom Spot is an online retailer that places a great emphasis on quality. They always go the extra mile to provide top-notch, high-quality, and natural products that their customers can trust and depend on.
The variety of strains, along with the money-back guarantee, free shipping, loyalty, and “Refer a Friend” programs, make Kratom Spot an excellent option for those looking for the perfect all-natural kratom leaf.
Kratom Spot also has an efficient customer service system and consists of a 24/7 customer support team to answer any questions.
Quality is undoubtedly the most important factor for Kratom Spot. Every shipment is laboratory tested, and each batch is verified for quality and purity standards. Customers can even use the QR code provided on each package to view detailed laboratory results.
Kratom Spot is dedicated to providing the highest quality product possible. Every batch is tested in a certified laboratory, and all products come with a money-back guarantee and free shipping.
It is important to remember that price should not be the only factor when choosing kratom- quality should come first before anything else. Kratom Spot should be able to provide an excellent experience that you can trust and depend on.
=> Click here to visit the official website "Kratom Spot"
#3. Golden Monk - Most Popular Brand For Kratom Strains
In the world of kratom, the demand for top-tier quality is always on the rise, and brands are required to constantly innovate and offer exciting, new products to entice customers.
Thankfully, Golden Monk has answered the call with their unique and revolutionary new line of kratom strains.
With a commitment to the highest level of quality, Golden Monk has introduced a range of exciting options for kratom connoisseurs looking to expand their pantry.
Here, we explore some of the features that make Golden Monk’s range truly unique.
Highlights:
Highly Potent:
One of the main reasons that so many kratom enthusiasts rave about Golden Monk is its potency.
This is because each of their strains is made with the absolute highest quality, hand-picked leaves and is then processed with a detailed and advanced technique.
This results in a product that is incredibly powerful and sure to provide the desired effects.
Potent Aroma:
Another exciting feature of Golden Monk is its potent aroma, which is sure to be an alluring experience for kratom fans.
The brand is well-known for packing an extra-concentrated aroma in all of its strains, ensuring that each strain offers an increased level of potency and pleasure.
Wide Variety:
If there’s one thing that every kratom enthusiast loves, it’s variety. And Golden Monk does not disappoint in this regard. Within its range, there are multiple strains to choose from, all offering something unique to explore.
The variety ensures that customers are provided with an extensive number of choices, allowing them to explore and experience the various aromas and active compounds on offer.
Chemical Profile:
Many other kratom products do not offer any insight into their chemical profile, leaving customers without any idea of what they’re getting. Golden Monk stands out from the pack by providing a detailed, easy-to-read chemical profile for each of its products.
This offers customers greater insight into the experience they will be having, giving them the confidence and knowledge to purchase the right product for their needs.
Affordability:
When it comes to purchasing high-end kratom, one of the main concerns for many customers is the cost. But Golden Monk does not put a massive financial strain on its customers.
Instead, the pricing is highly competitive, offering great value for money, making it possible for customers to purchase the highest quality products without breaking the bank.
Available in Bulk Quantities:
Many kratom brands simply do not offer larger packages, meaning customers have to re-purchase more often than they would like.
With Golden Monk, customers have the option to purchase larger quantities at an even lower cost, allowing them to enjoy larger quantities of their favorite strains.
Overall, Golden Monk offers an exciting new option for discerning kratom connoisseurs. Here are a few of the main benefits that customers can enjoy when they purchase one of Golden Monk’s products:
Pros
• Highly potent
• Potent aroma
• Wide variety of strain options
• Detailed chemical profiles for each product
• Highly affordable prices
• Larger packages available in bulk quantities
Cons
• Not suitable for beginner kratom consumers
• Not available in the US
In conclusion, Golden Monk provides a unique, exciting choice for those looking to experience the full range of kratom products.
With its impressive potency, and a variety of aromas, chemicals profiles, and sizes available, customers will surely never be bored when it comes to this product. If you’re looking for a top-tier experience, then Golden Monk will not disappoint.
=> Click here to visit the official website "Golden Monk"
#4. Kats Botanicals - Recommended Kratom Strains To Treat Anxiety
If you’re looking for quality Kratom products, you can’t go wrong with Kats Botanicals. This company offers some of the finest Kratom products on the market, ensuring that users get only the best and most powerful strains. Here’s a comprehensive review of what you can expect from Kats Botanicals.
Highlights:
The Quality:
The quality of the Kratom products from Kats Botanicals is simply incredible. The company has established stringent quality control processes to ensure that every product undergoes extensive testing and refinements for potency, potency, and potency.
All the material is cleaned and properly processed monthly to ensure optimal quality and safety. In addition, the company implements advanced methods such as the four-step alkalization process and capsule sealing to maximize Kratom’s bioavailability and thus boost its potency even further.
The Variety:
Kats Botanicals provides a wide variety of Kratom strains and products, ranging from extracts to capsule powders and blends.
Whether you’re looking for an uplifting strain or a stress-relieving blend, they’ve got it all covered. This includes some of the rarest Kratom varieties as well.
The Customer Care:
At Kats Botanicals, customer service is a high priority. All customers are treated with respect and dealt with promptly and efficiently.
The company offers a variety of ways for customers to reach out for assistance, including email and live chat. All inquiries are answered promptly, and customers always receive helpful and reliable advice.
The Speed:
Kats Botanicals processes orders extremely fast. In most cases, orders are processed and shipped out within just a few days.
Once shipped out, orders usually reach their destination within 2-3 days, though sometimes it might take up to a week, depending on the destination. Customers can also track the order through the tracking link provided by the company.
The Prices:
Kats Botanicals offers some of the most competitive prices on the market. Even though the company offers an impressive range of premium-quality Kratom varieties, the costs are surprisingly affordable. The company also offers generous discounts and promotional codes for return customers.
The Reputation:
The company has built up an impressive reputation in the Kratom industry. It is well-known for providing only the highest quality products and excellent customer service. Most customers have expressed their satisfaction with Kats Botanicals and its products.
Pros
• High-quality Kratom products
• Wide variety of products and Kratom strains
• Excellent customer service
• Quick order processing and delivery
• Competitive prices
• Positive reputation in the industry
Cons
• Limited information on third-party lab testing
• Product photographs are of lower resolution
Kats Botanicals is one of the best providers of Kratom products. The company provides premium quality Kratom products in a range of varieties, at excellent prices and with unbeatable customer service.
However, the lack of third-party lab testing results and poor-quality product photographs are definite drawbacks. But overall, the brand provides an excellent Kratom experience and greatly deserves consideration.
=> Click here to visit the official website "Kats Botanicals"
#5. Kraken Kratom - Potent Kratom Strains For Pain Relief
Kraken Kratom has become one of the most popular brands on the market today. Their strain of kratom has been praised by many users as one of the strongest and most potent in the market, offering users a range of benefits and effects.
The following is an in-depth review of the Kraken Kratom strain, discussing the various features and benefits of this strain and why so many people are turning to Kraken Kratom as a go-to source for their kratom needs.
Highlights:
Quality:
The most impressive feature of Kraken Kratom is its commitment to quality. Dedicated to offering the finest and freshest kratom, Kraken Kratom works hard to maintain a top standard of quality for all of its strains.
The kratom is sourced from only the best farms in Southeast Asia, and every batch is tested for any sort of contamination, such as bacteria, fungus, or other toxins.
Potency:
What makes Kraken Kratom one of the most popular strains is its impressive potency. With each strain being so powerful, the effects experienced by users can be quite powerful and long-lasting, providing great value for the money spent.
In addition, the effects experienced by users can be tailored to their individual needs, allowing them to get the most out of each type.
Variety:
Another unique aspect of Kraken Kratom is the vast array of strains available. With over 20 different strains to choose from, from classic ones such as the White Borneo and the Malay Kratom to creative ones such as the Bubblegum Kratom and the Black Fire Kratom, customers can find the perfect strain for their exact needs.
Value:
While Kraken Kratom offers a higher quality than many of its competitors, it also offers great value for money spent. Most of the strains are priced very reasonably, while the larger packs are discounted to maximize savings.
Experience:
Where Kraken Kratom shines is its commitment to providing a great experience for its customers. The website is incredibly easy to navigate and provides detailed information about each strain, while the customer service is incredibly friendly and knowledgeable and can be contacted via email or phone.
Lab-Testing:
Lastly, Kraken Kratom is certified by independent labs to ensure that its products are free from any contaminants and are of the highest quality. This serves as a great assurance for users who want to ensure that the products they use are pure and safe.
Pros
• High-Quality: The kratom from Kraken is always of the highest-quality, free from any type of contamination.
• Effects: Kraken Kratom is known for its effects that are long-lasting, powerful, and reliable.
• Variety: With a vast selection of 20+ different strains, Kraken Kratom has a strain for everyone’s needs.
• Value: With competitive prices and discounts on larger packs, customers can be sure they are getting the best value for money.
• Experience: The user experience is incredibly easy and convenient, and the customer service is friendly and knowledgeable.
• Lab-Testing: Every batch of Kraken Kratom is tested in an independent lab to ensure purity and safety.
Cons
• Limited Availability: Kraken is only available in the United States, so customers outside the US may have trouble getting their hands on the product.
• Shipping: Shipping may take longer than expected, so customers should plan accordingly.
=> Click here to visit the official website "Kraken Kratom"
How We Made The List Of Top 5 Kratom Vendors Selling Kratom Strains?
Making this list of the best Kratom strains was no easy task. We asked ourselves, how could we make sure we were selecting the highest-quality, most beneficial Kratom strains?
We had to make sure our final list was comprehensive, balancing consumer sentiment with scientific research and opinion.
So, with that in mind, here is how we made the list of best Kratom strains:
Brand Reputation
We took an in-depth look at all the Kratom brands out there, doing plenty of research on their reputation and the consumer sentiment surrounding them.
We looked for brands that have been around for longer and have a stronger presence in the market. We then paired those brands up with only the highest-quality, lab-tested Kratom strains so that our final selections would be of the utmost quality.
Third-Party Lab Testing
All of the Kratom strains on our list had to go through third-party lab testing for quality and efficacy. This testing allowed us to make sure our list only included products that provide the best health benefits.
This testing also removed any potential contamination, so consumers can be sure they are getting the highest-quality Kratom.
Transparency
We firmly believe that customers should know exactly where their Kratom comes from and the processing methods used.
We made sure to include only Kratom brands that are completely transparent regarding Kratom sourcing and processing, so customers can trust the strains they are consuming.
Customer Reviews
We read through thousands of customer reviews to get an idea of how effective the individual strains of Kratom were and how customers reacted to them.
This allowed us to create the list with first-hand opinions and feedback from those who have already taken the products themselves.
Variety
It’s important to consider the variety of strains available in the market. We included Kratom strains from a variety of different places and varieties, all with different effects and health benefits.
This variety helps ensure the best experience for the consumer, as each strain of Kratom is tailored to different needs.
Location
We looked at Kratom sourced from various parts of the world, from Southeast Asia to the United States.
This allowed us to get unique strains from different areas and experienced local farmers, all of which will provide the consumer with an optimal level of quality in their final product.
Safety
Safety is of the utmost importance, so we made sure to select the products that were both tested and certified as safe for consumption.
This was one of our main criteria when creating the list, and we made sure we widened our selection to include the safest and most beneficial Kratom.
Creativity
We also included unique strains on our list that provide consumers with something special and innovative.
This includes alternate methods of consuming Kratom, such as Kratom capsules and tinctures, as well as different combinations or mixes that would provide beneficial effects.
Overall, these are the factors we considered when creating our list of the best Kratom strains. We believe that all of these work together to produce the highest quality, most reliable Kratom for our consumers.
We hope this guide helps you find the perfect strain of Kratom for your needs.
Factors To Consider Before Buying Different Types Of Kratom Strains
When considering buying different types of Kratom strains, there are several factors to consider. Making sure to ponder on all of these factors will allow you to make an informed decision and choose the best product for your individual needs.
Company’s Values and Lab Testing:
One of the most important things to consider before purchasing a Kratom strain is the company’s values and lab testing.
Researching the company’s reputation and stance on ethical sourcing is highly important and respects the harvesting of natural Kratom leaves.
Additionally, it is also important to examine the lab testing results to ensure you are purchasing a high-quality and pure product that is free of contaminants.
Quality lab testing of Kratom products is crucial as this will ensure your safety when using the Kratom strain.
Affordability:
Another factor to consider before buying a Kratom strain is affordability. Different strains of Kratom can vary in price, and it is important to look around and compare prices between different vendors before deciding which to purchase.
A good way to get the best deal is to look online for vendors offering discounts or deals on bulk purchases and to also look into bulk purchasing websites.
Trying Samples:
A good way to see what type of Kratom strain you would prefer before committing to a larger purchase is to try samples first.
Many companies offer sample packages of Kratom strains, which allow you to get a taste of a range of different types of Kratom to decide which is best for you.
Samples are especially recommended for those who are new to Kratom, as this is a way to get a feel for the different ranges of strains and their effects.
Authenticity:
Before buying any type of Kratom strain, it is important to ensure that you are receiving a real product of quality and authenticity.
As this is becoming increasingly difficult due to the lack of accuracy of some vendors, there are a few reliable methods to secure that you are receiving a safe and real product.
First, make sure that the vendor you are buying from has a third-party lab testing certification. Purchasing from websites that have a good reputation and trustworthy reviews is also essential.
Additionally, it is also important to check the packaging of the Kratom strain you are purchasing to make sure it is up to standard.
Third-Party Lab Tests:
Third-party lab testing is an invaluable tool to ensure that you are receiving a high-quality, clean product when buying Kratom strains.
Most reputable Kratom vendors provide third-party lab testing results with their batches, which are available for buyers to view before purchasing.
Lab testing will allow an independent source to verify the purity and quality of the strain, allowing buyers to purchase safe and authentic products with peace of mind.
Variety:
When considering what type of Kratom strain to purchase, it is essential to know what variety of options are available.
Different types of Kratom products have varying effects and it is important to make sure that the product you choose is the right type for your individual needs.
Most vendors will have a variety of options available, so it is always important to check out their selection before you commit to a purchase.
Solubility:
Solubility is another factor to consider before purchasing Kratom. Kratom products vary from being readily soluble in water to being completely insoluble.
Lower-quality Kratom products may struggle with water solubility, making them more difficult for the body to absorb.
Advanced techniques are sometimes used by vendors to increase the natural solubility of their products. It is always important to check the specifications of a Kratom strain to ensure that it is of high quality and suitable for your needs.
Overall, there are several factors to consider before purchasing different types of Kratom strains.
Researching the company’s reputation, and affordability, trying samples, ensuring authenticity, looking at third-party lab tests, and checking the variety and solubility should all be kept in mind before making a purchase decision.
Keeping these factors in mind before buying a Kratom strain will help ensure you are receiving a safe and effective product.
FAQsAbout Kratom Strains
Q1: What is a Kratom strain?
A Kratom strain is a type of Mitragyna Speciosa, a tropical evergreen that grows in Southeast Asia. Kratom strains are becoming increasingly popular as an alternative remedy to treat a variety of medical and psychological symptoms.
Strains vary in their alkaloid makeup (which is responsible for the therapeutic effects) and vary in colors and levels of potency.
The various colors of Kratom are achieved through a special drying technique after the leaves are harvested. Each strain has a different alkaloid profile and can be used for different purposes - depending on the individual.
Q2: What is the difference between Kratom strains?
There are three categories of Kratom strains – Red, White, and Green. Red Kratom strain varieties are usually more sedating and relaxing, while White varieties are generally considered to be more energizing and stimulating.
Green strain varieties are considered to be a blend of the two and can have either a sedating or energizing effect depending on the individual. Additionally, the alkaloid content in each strain can vary, which can cause different effects.
Q3: What are the benefits of Kratom strains?
Kratom strains may offer a variety of potential therapeutic benefits. Many people find that Red Kratom strain varieties help manage pain, reduce stress and anxiety, and ease the symptoms of depression.
White varieties have been found to have energizing and stimulating effects, and Green varieties can be used for balanced effects. Some people have also reported that Kratom strains are useful for enhancing focus and concentration.
Q4: How do I select the right Kratom strain for me?
The best way to select the right Kratom strain for you is to consult with an experienced Kratom professional who can assess your individual needs and offer tailored guidance.
Depending on the goals you are hoping to achieve, different Kratom strains may work better for some people than others.
It is important to remember that individual reactions to different strains can vary greatly, so some trial and error may be necessary to determine the ideal strain for you.
Q5: How should I store Kratom?
Kratom should be stored in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Kratom should also not be stored in areas with high humidity as this can cause the leaves to degrade and become less potent.
Be sure to keep Kratom away from pets and children and in an airtight container, so it remains fresh and potent.
Q6: How long does Kratom last?
The shelf-life of Kratom is approximately two years, provided it is stored correctly. After two years, the alkaloid content of Kratom can decrease, which can lead to less potent effects.
To ensure you are getting the most out of your Kratom, it is best to purchase a fresh product and consume it within one to two years of purchase.
Conclusion: Get Health-related Benefits From High-quality Kratom Strains
In conclusion, the many kratom strains offer different benefits and effects, and choosing the right one for you is important.
For those looking for an energizing, stimulating strain, we suggest White Maeng Da or Green Malay.
For more soothing effects, Red Bali and Red Borneo may be better choices. If you would like to try something different, we recommend Yellow Vietnam or White Indo.
Ultimately, it all comes down to personal preference. Be sure to check out one of the above-mentioned brands and appreciate the health-related benefits of kratom.
