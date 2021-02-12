Scripps is bringing the leading-edge primary and specialty care it’s known for to more North County residents. Scripps Medical Center Jefferson is a one-stop shop for an array of in-person and virtual outpatient services with select services offered afterhours and on weekends. The center also features urgent care, Scripps HealthExpress walk-in care, and Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center services. Read more about the innovative new clinic.
For more nutrition, wellness, and healthy living tips, sign up for the San Diego Health newsletter.
San Diego Magazine has partnered with Scripps Health to bring you the stories behind some of the most innovative health care in America, happening right here in San Diego. Stay tuned for more inspiration from San Diego Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.