Planning an Itinerary for Satisfying Summer can be daunting, but we’ve got your back. Not sure what kind of trip to take? Look no further than our go-to guide for travel of all types. Planes, trains, and automobiles—it’s all the perfect transport to take on your way to the summer of a lifetime. Is there a vintage classic that’s ready for its top-down promenade across Route 66? Or maybe your ride is an SUV with three kids buckled up in the back asking the age-old question: “Are we there yet? Either way, we have your roadmap for summer success. Perhaps you’re ready for the jet-set life with a pop down to Mexico for some much needed, solar-drenched R&R. We can help you reserve that summer reality. And for the thrill seekers, hop all aboard a train trek through the Southwest down to Mexico’s stunning landscapes. We even have local must-sees for the summer sojourns when you can’t travel too far from home. Start the day in your own bed and say goodnight surrounded by designer sheets with astronomical thread counts. (We hope you scored a mint on your pillow!)
It’s a Choose Your Own Adventure, Transportation Edition. We’d say “choose wisely,” but every spot is a winner.
Road Trips:
Big Bear
Known for natural beauty, Big Bear is the perfect spot for your California road trip.
MORNING: Start your day with a mountain-sized breakfast at one of our many cafes before hitting the hiking, biking, or off-road trails. Take a break and enjoy the views!
AFTERNOON: Get ready for some play time on the lake. Whatever floats your boat, be it paddle sports, boating, or one of our many tour boats, Big Bear Lake has it all.
EVENING: Conclude your journey in the heart of town. Our charming village has an abundance of shops, casual dining featuring outdoor seating, and local nightlife.
Visit Big Bear 1-800-424-4232 bigbear.com
Answer the call of the asphalt wild and hit the open road this summer on our stretch of western roadways. From coastal cruising to mountain roads and desert sprawls, we’ve got your day trip or long-haul plans at the ready. Load up the trunk, rev the engine, and turn on your Maps app because adventure awaits…
Santa Barbara
Sublime beaches, Michelin-rated restaurants, acclaimed wineries, Spanish-style architecture—Santa Barbara is your one-stop destination for an unforgettable vacation.
MORNING: Salute the sun from the beach with a rejuvenating Santa Barbara Beach Yoga class. Post-savasana, enjoy an oceanside brunch at Reunion Kitchen + Drink.
AFTERNOON: Sip award-winning wines at local tasting rooms like Santa Barbara Winery and Grassini Family Vineyards along Santa Barbara’s iconic Urban Wine Trail, comprised of 20+ tasting rooms.
EVENING: Set sail on a sunset cruise for views of the city and Santa Ynez Mountains. Then, head to Brophy Bros. for fresh seafood, Flor de Maíz for elevated Mexican fare or Caruso’s for Michelin- starred cuisine.
Flagstaff
Welcome to Flagstaff, as elevated AZ it gets! Discover amazing experiences in this beautiful mountain town.
MORNING: Start at Toasted Owl, Forêt Flg, or Mart Annes followed by the Flagstaff Visitor Center on Route 66. At 7,000 feet, enjoy endless trails because the path to adventure isn’t always paved— download the Flagstaff Trails Passport as your guide.
AFTERNOON: Discover Flagstaff’s natural wonders at Walnut Canyon, Sunset Crater Volcano, and Wupatki National Monuments. Before you go, have lunch at Flagstaff ’s award-winning restaurants or breweries. Did you know Proper Meats + Provisions was a James Beard Outstanding Restaurant 2023 semifinalist?
EVENING: An evening of star gazing in the world’s first international dark sky city. First stop, Dark Sky Brewery (DSB) for original craft brews, Pizzicletta’s wood-fired pizzas, and stellar skies on the patio. Next visit Lowell Observatory where Pluto was first discovered.
1 East Route 66, Flagstaff, Arizona 800-217-2367 discoverflagstaff.com
Luxurious Escape: Talking Stick Resort
Talking Stick Resort is set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Sonoran Desert, offering a combination of gaming, dining, and hospitality.
MORNING: StartatBlueCoyoteCafé,followed by some fun in the sun at one of the resort’s three pools. Or, spend some time on its state-of-the-art gaming floor.
EVENING: HeadtoOrangeSky,an award-winning modern steakhouse located on the 15th floor and featuring 360-degree views of the Valley.
9800 Talking Stick Way,
Scottsdale, Arizona 85256 480-850-7777 | talkingstickresort.com
Yuma
Soak up every minute this summer in Yuma, Arizona— the sunniest place on earth!
MORNING: Start your day with a sunrise hike at Kofa National Wildlife Refuge. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, head to Cafecito for cold brew coffee and Saturday Morning Oats.
AFTERNOON: Stay cool with a dip in the water at one of Yuma’s many access points. Grab your friends and float down the Rio Colorado or paddleboard around Mittry Lake.
EVENING: Enjoy tasty Japanese-Mexican fusion cuisine and refreshing cocktails at Rolls and Bowls. Check its Facebook event listings for live music, happy hour times, and free Bachata and Salsa lessons.
San Louis Obispo
Take a short drive to the city of San Luis Obispo. Live the SLO Life.
MORNING: Wakeup at your downtown SLO hotel. Walk to Scout Coffee for a latte. Hit the hiking trail up Cerro San Luis for stunning views.
EVENING: Do a wine tasting tour through local vineyards just minutes from downtown. Make a dinner reservation at Novo and dine creek-side under twinkling lights.
Marina Del Rey
Whether you’ve got a week or just a long weekend, LA’s waterfront playground offers plenty of summertime thrills, including seaside movie nights, sunset sailing regattas, and some of the freshest seafood you’ll find anywhere.
MORNING: Paddle board to breakfast, kayak around the harbor, or spot dolphins from the deck of a chartered sailboat.
AFTERNOON: Grab a beach cruiser and bike the 22-mile paved path around the marina, stopping for a dockside lunch or a picnic on Marina—aka Mother’s—Beach.
EVENING: Set sail on a sunset dinner cruise or score a table on the patio at one of the marina’s dozens of waterfront restaurants, then unwind at one of seven waterfront hotels, each one with harbor views and resort vacation vibes.
Ventura Harbor Village
Ventura Harbor Village is a vibrant waterfront attraction that combines scenic beauty, delicious dining, coastal shopping, and recreational opportunities.
MORNING: Check out the seaside patio dining with the stunning views at over 15 restaurants, then enjoy boutique browsing for fashion, home décor, and artisan pieces.
AFTERNOON: On tap weekly you’ll find live music, boat rentals with colorful dragon, duck and swan peddle boats, boardwalk-style sweets, eats, wine tasting, dive trips, and Channel Islands National Park Visitor Center.
1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, California 930001 venturaharborvillage.com
Local Stays:
“Staycation” isn’t a glamorous enough word to describe the bounty of luxury we have in our own backyard. Next time you want to play tourist in your hometown, upgrade from a simple Airbnb to these nearby resorts that run the gamut from urban destination to secluded and all-encompassing.
Manchester Grand Hyatt
Explore Southern California’s vibrant culture and natural beauty from our waterfront hotel in downtown San Diego.
MORNING: Rent a bike on the boardwalk and explore the city on the miles of paved waterfront pathways, or set sail on a boat or kayak rental to take in the sights from the water.
AFTERNOON: Relax and soak up the sun at our rooftop pool. The pool offers panoramic views of San Diego Bay, as well as private poolside cabanas.
EVENING: Enjoy an outdoor cinema experience on our fourth floorrooftopwithRooftopCinema Club. Take in city skylines, sunsets, specialty cocktails, delicious food, and handpicked movies on the big screen.
1 Market Place, San Diego, California 92101 619-232-1234 manchestergrand.hyatt.com
Omni La Costa Resort & Spa
Experience this luxurious coastal resort situated on 400 acres of lush landscape minutes from Carlsbad’s beautiful beaches.
MORNING: First, coffee. Stroll the gorgeous floral pathways on your way to Marketplace. Enjoy your favorite brew in the sunny open-air plaza before heading the fitness center. Then have a leisurely breakfast at Vue.
AFTERNOON: Spa time. Order a healthy lunch from Spa Café, and lounge in tranquility while you wait for a treatment. Not spa person? Book a tee time or a cabana at Edge Pool.
EVENING: Dinner at Bob’s Steak and Chophouse is a must. Then catch a concert under the stars at Live from La Costa or cocktails at Bar Traza before returning to your spacious suite.
2100 Costa Del Mar Road, Carlsbad, California 92009 760-438-9111 | omnilacosta.com
Sycuan Resort
San Diego’s first casino offers a thrilling stay with dining, gaming, and entertainment for all.
MORNING: Perk up with a breakfast at Viewpoint Neighborhood Kitchen. Then, take a coffee to-go and stroll around the grounds or opt for room service if your stay has already begun!
AFTERNOON: Lounge and laze in the SoCal sun in our stunning pool. Splash the day away with a drink in hand, or splurge on a cabana for ultimate relaxation.
EVENING: Our vast casino floor has something for every player—from slots to tables. Win big, then take your chips to dine in celebration at our Bull and Bourbon steakhouse.
5469 Casino Way,
El Cajon, Califonia 92019 619-445-6002 | sycuan.com
Harrah's Resort
Find your Funner at Harrah’s Resort SoCal, voted “Best resort in Funner, California.”
MORNING: Get in a Funner state of mind with a refreshing massage or facial at The Spa at Harrah’s. Enjoy a dip in the salt bath or a custom mani-pedi.
AFTERNOON: Dance with lady luck on the casino floor at one of over 50 table games or 1,500 slot machines, or soak up the rays as you race laps around Dive’s lazy river.
EVENING: Hungry for fun? Dine at one of nine restaurants including California’s first Hell’s Kitchen, say cheers with a Funner cocktail, or cheer to a live show in the events center.
777 Harrah’s Rincon Way, Funner, California 92082 760-751-3100
Getaways:
Sometimes car travel just won’t cut it for the kind of retreat you deserve. Take a quick trip to Mexico for a summer to remember. From decadent resorts to thrill-seeking, progressive stays, we have an option that’s perfectly suited to your idea of traveling in style.
Costa Palmas
Enchanting landscapes are yours to discover on the east cape of Baja.
MORNING: Your morning can be as idyllic as you desire— pamper yourself at the spa, enjoy a round of golf, soak up the sun by the pool, or enjoy a stroll down miles of unspoiled shoreline.
AFTERNOON: Few can resist the siren song of the Sea of Cortez. From kayaking and paddleboarding off the resort coast to scuba and freediving experiences at Cabo Pulmo and even fishing trips and sailing expeditions, this has it all.
EVENING: The Marina Village is the perfect place to enjoy an evening stroll and watch the lights on boats and yachts twinkle off the water, or you can catch up with friends over dinner at Mozza and dance the night away at Chiki.
Corazon Cabo
A vibrant beachfront oasis offering unique getaway experiences for adventure-seeking travelers.
MORNING: Your day in paradise begins with a rejuvenating morning of sunrise yoga, oceanfront breakfast, and an array of invigorating beach activities, setting the tone for an unforgettable day at Corazon Cabo.
AFTERNOON: Embrace the afternoon with beach front lounging at Corazon Beach Club, refreshing cocktails, exhilarating water sports, infinity poolside relaxation, and delicious dining options for a perfect coastal escape.
EVENING: Experience a captivating evening at Corazon Cabo Resort & Spa: Indulge in a gourmet dinner with panoramic views at Rooftop 360, savor craft cocktails, and immerse yourself in the vibrant nightlife of Cabo.
Corazon Cabo Resort & Spa
Pelicanos 225, El Medano Ejidal
Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, 23453 +52-624-980-0604 | corazoncabo.com
Uncommon Journeys
Take a journey to Mexico's stunning Copper Canyon by deluxe train. The trip is all-inclusive with many extras.
Travel 12 days from El Paso to Tucson with superb hotels and all meals provided, plus sightseeing, a US tour manager, and much more.
Enjoy excellent hotel stays in Chihuahua, Creel, Divisadero, Cerocahui, El Fuerte, and San Carlos on the Sea of Cortez in addition to El Paso and Tucson.
2744 East 11th Street, J-01, Oakland, California 94601 800-323-5893 uncommonjourneys.com
