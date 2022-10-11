In San Diego, there are five Level 1 adult trauma centers. Two of these busy trauma centers are at Scripps—the Barbey Family Emergency and Trauma Center at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and the Conrad Prebys Emergency and Trauma Center at Scripps Mercy Hospital, San Diego. Together, they see more than 3,500 critically injured patients each year. They’re staffed by a multidisciplinary teams led by trauma surgeons—general surgeons with specialized training and expertise in the emergency, intensive care, and surgical management of critically ill and injured patients.
(0) comments
