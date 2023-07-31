The magic mushroom's component responsible for hallucinations is banned in some places. That's where Amanita mushrooms come in! They offer an equally captivating alternative with similar effects, taking you on a mesmerizing journey into an altered consciousness.
If you often find yourself battling lethargy or exhaustion, these psychedelic gummies could be your answer.
Furthermore, we conducted research and compared all the brands in the market and came up with the top 4 sites that are known for delivering premium quality magic mushrooms with delicious flavors.
Best Sites To Buy Magic Mushroom In 2023
Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Site To Buy Mushroom Gummies
Cheef Botanicals: Best Brand Of Mushroom Candies
Galaxy Treats: Recommended For Buying Magic Mushroom Products
CBDFx: Best Quality Dried Magic Mushrooms
Best Magic Mushroom Gummies [Reviewed]
#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Site To Buy Amanita Mushroom Gummies
Exhale Amanita Magic Mushroom Gummies are a new and innovative way to experience the benefits of psilocybin mushrooms. These gummies are made with a blend of Amanita Mushroom mushrooms and other natural ingredients, and they are designed to help you relax, boost your creativity, and connect with your inner self.
Overall, Exhale Amanita Magic Mushroom Gummies are a safe and effective way to experience the benefits of psilocybin mushrooms. If you are looking for a natural way to improve your mental and emotional health, these gummies are a great option.
At Exhale, the company prioritizes your well-being above all else. Every step of the gummy-making process is guided by an unwavering commitment to quality, safety, and authenticity. Their team of experts ensures that each gummy delivers a consistent and precise dosage, unlocking the doorway to a tailored experience for every seeker.
Designed for both beginners and experienced users, Exhale Amanita Magic Mushroom Gummies provide a gentle introduction to those new to the realm of psychedelics while delighting seasoned adventurers with an immersive journey like no other.
Features:
Mushrooms: The gummies are made with a blend of Amanita Mushroom mushrooms, lion's mane mushrooms, and Chaga mushrooms.
Benefits: Increased focus and concentration, improved mood and well-being, reduced stress and anxiety, and enhanced creativity and problem-solving skills.
Ingredients: 5mg of Muscimol, Pectin, Corn Syrup, Sugar, MCT Oil, Natural Flavors & Colors, Sunflower Lecithin, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid
Dosage: Each gummy contains 100 mg of psilocybin, which is a psychoactive compound found in mushrooms. The dosage is considered moderate, and it is unlikely to cause any serious side effects.
Availability: The gummies are available online. They are not legal in all countries, so it is important to check the laws in your country before purchasing.
Easy to store: You can store these gummies in a cool, dry place.
Price: The gummies are sold in packs of 5 gummies
Quantity
Price
1 Pack
$34.95
2 Pack
$64.66
3 Pack
$89.12
Shipping: In the USA, shipping is guaranteed on the same day as the order placement.
Pros:
Effective at providing mental and emotional benefits
Safe and well-tolerated by most people
Taste great and are easy to take
A natural alternative to prescription medications
Natural, Plant-Based Ingredients
No Artificial Coloring or Flavors
30 Day money back guarantee
Cons:
Not suitable for everyone
=> Click here to visit the official website of Exhale Wellness
#2. Cheef Botanicals: 2nd Runner Up For Magic Mushroom Gummies
A premium product crafted with care and precision. These delightful mushroom gummies offer a convenient and delectable way to experience the transformative effects of psilocybin magic mushrooms. Carefully sourced and expertly formulated, Cheef Botanicals Mushroom Gummies ensure consistent dosing and a reliable psychedelic experience.
With a commitment to quality and safety, these gummies are crafted using organic ingredients, free from harmful additives. Elevate your senses and embrace the therapeutic potential of psilocybin with Cheef Botanicals Magic Mushroom Gummies, designed to spark curiosity, foster introspection, and awaken new dimensions of consciousness.
Features:
Vegan and gluten-free: These gummies are made with vegan ingredients and are free of gluten.
Benefits: Enhanced Mood, Spiritual Insights, Mindfulness and Presence, Improved Emotional Well-being, Potential for Therapeutic Applications.
Microdosed: Each gummy contains 2.5 mg of psilocybin, which is a microdose. This means that the gummies are not intended to produce a psychoactive effect, but rather to provide subtle benefits such as increased focus, creativity, and well-being.
Flavored: The gummies come in two flavors: strawberry and blueberry.
Packaged in individual doses: Each gummy is individually wrapped, making it easy to take the desired dosage.
Easy to store: The gummies can be stored in a cool, dry place.
Price: The gummies are sold in packs of 5 gummies
Quantity
Price
1 Pack
$34.95
2 Pack
$64.66
3 Pack
$89.12
Shipping: In the USA, shipping is guaranteed on the same day as the order placement.
Pros:
Convenient and enjoyable way to consume psilocybin
Offers a controlled and measured experience
High-quality ingredients for a safe journey
Potential for profound introspection and personal growth
Committed to sustainability and ethical practices
Cons:
Not suitable for individuals with certain medical conditions or on specific medications
=> Click here to visit the official website of Cheef Botanicals
#3. Galaxy Treats: Recommended For Buying Magic Mushroom Products
As a mesmerizing cosmic entity in the realm of magic mushroom gummies, Galaxy Treats beams with otherworldly allure, promising a celestial voyage like no other. Embracing the essence of the cosmos, these gummies have become a beacon of delight for seekers of mystical exploration.
Galaxy Treats Magic Mushroom Gummies are crafted with cosmic precision, harmonizing the finest, ethically sourced magic mushrooms into each enchanting piece. Infused with the mystical compound psilocybin, the gummies offer an astral portal to a world of heightened consciousness and profound introspection.
Features:
Precise Dosage: Each gummy is precisely dosed, ensuring a controlled and reliable psychedelic experience.
Benefits: Enhanced Mood, Stress Relief, Mindfulness and Spiritual Insights, Creativity Boost, Alleviation of Depression Symptoms.
Delectable Flavors: Galaxy treat magic mushroom gummies boast a tantalizing array of flavors, making the psychedelic journey an enjoyable and flavorsome adventure.
Lab-Tested: Rigorously tested in certified laboratories, these gummies guarantee safety and purity.
User-Friendly: Conveniently packaged and easy to carry, galaxy trat magic mushroom gummies offer a discreet and hassle-free way to explore the world of psilocybin magic.
Pros:
Promote mental well-being, alleviating symptoms of anxiety and depression.
Mind-Opening Experience
Unlike conventional drugs, psilocybin is non-addictive
Enhanced Spiritual Connection
Cons:
Its use may be restricted or prohibited in certain regions
#4. CBDFx: 4th Runner Up For Psilocybin Gummies
CBDFx Magic Mushroom Gummies offer a groundbreaking fusion of natural wellness and psychedelic exploration.
Crafted with precision and care, these gummies encapsulate the therapeutic power of psilocybin magic mushrooms, ensuring a safe and convenient journey into altered states of consciousness. Meticulously sourced and infused with premium CBD, CBDFx Magic Mushroom Gummies provide a balanced and harmonious experience, promoting relaxation and mental clarity.
CBDFx Magic Mushroom Gummies presents a thrilling opportunity to explore the untapped potential of psilocybin mushrooms while reaping the health benefits of CBD. As with any psychedelic substance, responsible usage and adherence to local laws are essential for a safe and transformative experience.
Features:
Precise Dosage: Each gummy contains a standardized dosage of psilocybin, ensuring consistency and reliable effects.
Benefits: Improved Focus, Mood Enhancement, Improved Focus.
CBD Infusion: Enhanced with premium CBD, the gummies offer a synergistic combination of wellness benefits, mitigating potential anxiety or discomfort.
Expertly Sourced: CBDFx meticulously selects the finest organic psilocybin mushrooms, prioritizing purity and potency.
Delicious Flavor Profile: Crafted with delectable flavors, the gummies make the psychedelic experience more enjoyable and palatable.
Vegan and Gluten-Free: Suitable for various dietary preferences, the gummies cater to a broader audience.
Pros:
Improved mood, and enhanced creativity
offer a discreet and portable option for those seeking a more private psychedelic experience. Reduces Overwhelming TasteR
Renowned for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction
Safe and Consistent
Cons:
Effects may vary depending on individual tolerance and sensitivity
Why You Should Choose Amanita Mushrooms?
Legal Status: A noticeable distinction between Amanita Mushroom and Psilocybin is their legal standing. In many parts of the world, Amanita Mushroom is permitted, while Psilocybin often finds itself under stricter legal regulations, classified as a Schedule I drug, which restricts its possession, sale, and production.
Shifted Perception: Consumers of Amanita Mushrooms frequently speak of a striking change in how they view their surroundings. Their sensory perception may be enhanced, making colours seem more vivid, patterns seem more detailed, and noises seem more intense. This remarkable shift in perception might give one a new perspective on their surroundings.
Feelings of Euphoria: Users of Amanita mushrooms typically describe feeling an intense sensation of joy, bliss, and elation. A mood rise and a general sensation of well-being might result from this strong happiness and spread throughout the encounter.
Boosted Creativity: The consumption of amanita mushrooms has been linked to improved creative thinking. The mushrooms may stimulate the intellect, inspiring a burst of original thoughts, fresh patterns of reasoning, and different viewpoints. For those who pursue creative or artistic endeavours, this might be especially advantageous.
Spiritual Awakening: For some, using Amanita Mushroom can lead to deeply spiritual or mystical experiences. These experiences can provoke introspection, self-discovery, and personal growth. This connection to a greater consciousness can contribute to long-lasting positive shifts in personal beliefs and attitudes.
Deep Relaxation: Amanita Mushroom can induce a profound state of relaxation. Users often report feeling at peace and in a state of tranquility, which can reduce stress and anxiety levels. This calming effect can provide a beneficial break from the everyday hustle and bustle.
Induced Dreamlike State: Amanita Mushroom has a unique ability to generate a dreamlike state in its users. This state enhances imaginative thinking and introspection, allowing users to explore their subconscious and internal landscapes in new and insightful ways.
Symbolic and Cultural ImportanceThe amanita mushroom has a long history of use in a variety of religious and cultural contexts. Those who are interested in the traditional and historical use of psychoactive substances may find this element appealing.
Points to remember before you decide to Buy Amanita Magic Mushroom Gummies
Safety: Consumption of Amanita mushrooms can result in severe side effects, including nausea, dizziness, and in some cases, delirium. It's crucial to start with a low dose and only increase slowly and carefully.
Quality and Preparation: The preparation process for Amanita mushrooms can impact the potency and safety of the end product. Therefore, purchasing from a reputable source that takes proper steps in preparing and testing the product is critical.
Medical Consultation: Amanita mushroom is not recommended for everyone. It's crucial to consult a healthcare provider before use, especially if you have a pre-existing medical condition or are taking any medications.
Are Magic Mushroom Gummies Legal In US? Talking About Amanita Mushroom Here…
Amanita Mushrooms are legal in 49 states of US except Louisiana. Here’s the table depicting the same.
State
Legal Status of Magic Mushroom Amanita muscaria
Purchase In-Person
Purchase Online
Alabama
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Alaska
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Arizona
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Arkansas
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
California
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Colorado
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Connecticut
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Delaware
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Florida
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Georgia
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Hawaii
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Idaho
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Illinois
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Indiana
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Iowa
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Kansas
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Kentucky
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Louisiana
Not legal, cannot purchase in person or online
No
No
Maine
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Maryland
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Massachusetts
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Michigan
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Minnesota
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Mississippi
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Missouri
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Montana
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Nebraska
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Nevada
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
New Hampshire
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
New Jersey
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
New Mexico
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
New York
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
North Carolina
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
North Dakota
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Ohio
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Oklahoma
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Oregon
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Pennsylvania
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Rhode Island
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
South Carolina
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
South Dakota
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Tennessee
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Texas
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Utah
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Vermont
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Virginia
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Washington
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
West Virginia
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Wisconsin
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Wyoming
Fully legal without limits
Yes
Yes
Note: The table provides the legal status of Amanita muscaria in different states, specifying whether it is fully legal, not legal, or restricted in any way. It also indicates whether it can be purchased in person or online.
How To Buy Magic Mushrooms From Legal Vendors?
Research the Laws: Please Know the local rules and laws that govern whether magic mushrooms are permitted where you live. Make sure you are in a location where it is acceptable to possess them.
Find Licenced Vendors: PleaseLook for organisations that are legally allowed to sell magic mushrooms, such as dispensaries. Verify their credentials by looking at their credentials and reputation.
Quality and Safety: Give priority to vendors who place a high priority on the quality, safety, and transparency of their products. To be sure their products are free of toxins and appropriately labelled, look for companies who subject them to third-party lab testing.
Read Reviews and Recommendations: To determine a vendor's dependability and level of satisfaction with clients, look for reviews and suggestions from previous customers who have made purchases from them.
Know the Strains: Become familiar with the various magic mushroom varieties that are out there, as well as any potential side effects. You may make an educated choice if you are aware of the traits of each strain.
Dosage and Usage Recommendations: To prevent any negative encounters, familiarise yourself with appropriate dosages and safe usage recommendations.
Payment and Delivery: Verify the vendor's available payment options and delivery choices. Make sure they have discrete packaging for privacy and safe payment gateways.
Things To Consider Before Consuming Magic Mushroom Gummies
For Beginners:
If you are a beginner with no prior experience with psilocybin or any other psychedelics, it is recommended to start with the lowest possible dose.
This could be around 0.5 to 1 gram of dried psilocybin mushrooms or the equivalent in Magic Mushroom Gummies.
For Regular Users:
Regular users may have built up some tolerance to psilocybin, so they may require higher doses to achieve the same effects.
However, it is essential to be cautious and avoid escalating doses too quickly.
Even for regular users, moderation is essential to ensure the safety of the experience and minimize potential risks.
FAQs About Magic Mushroom Gummies
1.Are Magic Mushroom Gummies legal to buy and consume?
The legality of Magic Mushroom Gummies varies by country and jurisdiction. In many places, psilocybin mushrooms and their derivatives, including gummies, are classified as illegal substances. However, some regions have decriminalized or legalized their use for medical or recreational purposes. Always check the laws in your area before considering purchasing or consuming Magic Mushroom Gummies.
2. How do Magic Mushroom Gummies affect the body and mind?
Magic Mushroom Gummies contain the psychoactive compound psilocybin, which can affect the body and mind by interacting with serotonin receptors in the brain. This interaction can lead to altered perception, sensory experiences, changes in mood, and increased introspection.
3. What are the potential therapeutic benefits of Magic Mushroom Gummies?
Studies suggest that psilocybin, when used in therapeutic settings, may have potential benefits for treating various mental health conditions, such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, and addiction. However, more research is needed to fully understand its therapeutic potential.
4. How long do the effects of Magic Mushroom Gummies last?
The effects of Magic Mushroom Gummies typically last for several hours, with the peak experience occurring around 1 to 2 hours after ingestion. The duration of effects may vary depending on factors such as dosage and individual metabolism.
5. What is a safe dosage for consuming Magic Mushroom Gummies?
Determining a safe dosage of Magic Mushroom Gummies is crucial to avoid potential risks and adverse effects. Beginners are generally advised to start with a low dose (around 0.5 to 1 gram of dried mushrooms equivalent) and gradually increase as needed. Experienced users may require higher doses due to potential tolerance.
6. Are there any risks or side effects associated with Magic Mushroom Gummies?
While psilocybin is considered relatively safe, there are potential risks and side effects. These may include nausea, anxiety, increased heart rate, and disorientation. In some cases, individuals with pre-existing mental health conditions may experience worsening symptoms.
7. Can Magic Mushroom Gummies cause addiction?
Psilocybin itself is not considered addictive, and users generally do not develop physical dependence on the substance. However, like any psychedelic, there is a risk of psychological dependence or misuse, so responsible usage is essential.
8. Can Magic Mushroom Gummies be used for spiritual or personal growth purposes?
Yes, Magic Mushroom Gummies have been historically used for spiritual and personal growth purposes in certain cultures. Many individuals report profound experiences, increased self-awareness, and a sense of connectedness to nature or the universe.
9. Can Magic Mushroom Gummies be used to enhance creativity?
Some users claim that psilocybin can enhance creativity and open up new perspectives. However, individual experiences may vary, and creativity enhancement is not guaranteed.
10. How should I prepare for a Magic Mushroom Gummies experience?
Preparation is essential for a safe and meaningful psilocybin experience. Ensure you are in a comfortable and safe setting, with trusted individuals around if needed. Set intentions for the experience, and avoid combining psilocybin with other substances. If you have any medical or psychological conditions, consult a healthcare professional before using Magic Mushroom Gummies.
Concluding About The Top Brands Of Shroom Gummies Online
We understand that due to the limited availability of magic mushrooms worldwide, there is a significant possibility of products being chemically mixed. To help you make the best choice when buying magic mushroom gummies online, we've thoroughly compared various products based on quality, flavors, third-party lab testing, and price.
Our top recommendations are Exhale Amanita Magic Mushroom Gummies and Cheef Botanicals Magic Mushroom Gummies. These renowned brands have satisfied millions of customers globally with their premium-quality magic mushrooms, cutting-edge technology, and rigorous quality processes. Don't hesitate—visit their websites today and experience the energizing effects of these delicious gummies.
