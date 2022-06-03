Sponsored Content Provided by Triton Charters
San Diego yacht rentals have surged in popularity since the lockdowns started back in 2020 for good reason. Renting a yacht is the ultimate stay-cation retreat. Living it up on a party yacht, feeling the cool breeze of the Pacific and the warm SD sun on your face is an unbeatable experience.
Whether you’re looking for the ultimate bachelorette party idea, celebrating a new job with friends, or even hosting your wedding on the water a yacht will give you the wow effect you’re looking for.
There are over a dozen San Diego yacht rental companies to choose from, so we’ve decided to make it easy and break down the top five. Make it a summer, spring or fall to remember by booking from our list of the best charter companies in town. Let’s get started.
#1) Triton Charters
Triton Charters is home to the largest catamaran yacht in all of San Diego at a whopping 75 feet long, and also the top-rated. Although the Triton has only been here for a couple of years it’s made a huge splash on the San Diego yacht rental scene.
It’s 75 feet of pure fun and has already amassed over 135 5 star reviews on Google and 75 reviews on Yelp with a 4.5 star rating. Looking deeper at the Triton will give you a good understanding of why it’s become the most popular yacht charter in San Diego.
It has a 13-seat bar, extra-large dance floor, and an ultra modern design, with plenty of seating in the front and back to allow for large numbers of sunbathers. Their website provides its customers with a 3D Tour of the yacht as well!
Capacity: As the largest catamaran in SD, it comfortably fits up to 100 passengers, which makes it perfect for large events like weddings, vow renewals, corporate events, fundraisers and family reunions. Even if you don’t plan on hosting that many people, the sheer amount of loungeable space makes it a good choice for smaller groups.
Add-Ons: With most SD yacht charter companies in San Diego Bay you’re stuck with the basics. Bartender, local catering and that’s about it. Not with the Triton. The Triton offers a number of adrenaline-inducing add-ons that make it the best party yacht in San Diego. You can choose from low key options like ocean kayaks, paddle boards, and lily pads to splash and sunbathe on.
For the adrenaline junkies they also offer a number of thrilling add-ons like high powered jet skis, electric surfboards and jetpacks. The jetpacks can get up to 35 feet in the air, giving you spectacular views of the bay and city, but for first timers they’ll recommend maxing out around 20 feet.
Triton Charters also has great relationships with local music talent if you’re looking for live music to play your wedding reception, or be serenaded after you pop the question on an engagement cruise. Of course, they have friendly bartenders, djs and local catering for a true party environment.
Pricing: Booking a San Diego yacht rental can be on the pricey side, but Triton is relatively cost effective when considering some of the other options on the water. For up to 40 guests on a 4 hour cruise you’re looking at around $3,300 before add-ons. Other providers can cost over $10,000 for the same experience without add-ons.
Pros:
- Super friendly crew and bartenders.
- Fun add-ons not offered by others.
- Better pricing than competitors.
- Least restrictive deposit policy.
- Hundreds of 5 star reviews.
- White glove planning service for events.
Cons:
- Availability on weekends during peak season. They sell out fast so you should look to book at least a month out.
#2) Malarky Charters
If you’re looking for something a little smaller your best bet is the Malarky which has been around for over 5 years. It’s a little more than half the size of the Triton, and only fits 12 people which is fine if you’re hosting a smaller gathering.
Like the Triton, it has an indoor lounge that’s a little smaller but comfortable enough for 12 people to take a break from the sun if needed.
Since it made its way to San Diego, it’s been very well received. It’s accumulated 135 5 star reviews on Tripadvisor, 76 5 star reviews on Google and a perfect 5 star rating on Yelp with 28 reviews.
Some of the key mentions in the reviews are that the staff are extremely friendly and experienced. They make every guest feel as though they’re family. As a small, family-owned business they really bring a superior level of customer service.
Capacity: The Malarky is 47 feet long, has a full kitchen, four bedrooms for rest, two bathrooms and plenty of space in the front and back of the catamaran for 12 people. The bow even has a trampoline if you’re feeling like attempting that backflip into the water on a hot day.
Add Ons: The Malarky yacht rental luckily has the same add on options as the Triton like jet skis, electric surfboards and famous jetpacks. Unfortunately, there isn't a massive bar like on the Triton, so plan on a BYOB situation if you’re looking for a consistent supply of drinks during your trip.
Pricing: The pricing is more reasonable than the Triton, which makes it perfect for proposals, bachelorette/bachelor parties, small family gatherings or celebrations. For a 4 hour cruise through the bay with up to 12 guests you’ll be paying around $2,200. This is about $1,000 less than the Triton, and the Malarky tends to have special discounts occasionally.
Pros:
- All the exciting add on options that the Triton has.
- Extremely friendly and accommodating crew.
- Full kitchen for a cookout on the water.
- Comfortable, shaded seating options in the front and back.
- Spacious indoor lounge for eating and relaxing away from the sun.
- Pricing is more reasonable than the Triton.
Cons:
- Only has a 12 guest capacity.
- Doesn’t have a full bar or bartender as an option. It’s BYOB.
- No dancefloor.
#3)Yacht Rental San Diego
Yacht Rental San Diego is the only boat rental service that allows the user to input the occasion date, amount of guests, and budget and quickly texts you a list of yachts (and discounts) that fit your needs.
One of the benefits of using this charter company is the fact that you have access to not only different yachts, but also differing capacities that range from 1 person all the way up to 100 people.
Capacity: They utilize 12 different yachts, all with differing capacities, bar options, crew options, and food options.
Add-Ons: Similar to many of the other yacht charter companies, Yacht Rental San Diego can provide lily pads, slides, hosted bars, catering, and more.
Pricing: Ranging from $40 for tickets all the way up to $2,500 per hour.
Pros:
- It's really nice that they utilize an easy, step-by-step way to get exactly what you want from a yacht. Not only that, but they text your phone with a few different yacht options.
- Availability is typically better than Malarky or Triton due to the fact there are more charter options available.
Cons
- They don’t have the personal touch of event planners like the Triton and Malarky have, so if you’re looking for an event coordinator, look elsewhere.
#4) Luxury Liners
If you're looking for a more traditional yacht rental in San Diego, Luxury Liners is an option. They have multiple yachts available to choose from, so you can go big or small and can charter for multiple days if you want to travel up to LA and are willing to spend big bucks.
Unlike the Triton or Malarky, Luxury Liners is not a family owned business, it’s more of a marketplace of yachts that you would charter through a broker, meaning they don’t own any of the yachts that they rent.
Because they take a commission on top of the owners of the other businesses, on average, you’re probably going to spend upwards of $6,000 for a 4 hour cruise and not really get the customer service level you can expect with the Triton or Malarky.
However, Luxury Liners has locations all across the world, so if you’re in San Diego and looking to rent a yacht in Florida or Greece, Luxury Liners would likely be your best choice.
Their yachts range from 52 feet to 132 feet, so there is a wide range to suit many event types.
Capacity: Since they have about 20 yachts to choose from, the capacity varies from 12 guests all the way up to 76, but most are limited to 12.
Add-Ons: Unfortunately most of the yachts come with pretty standard add ons like simple flotation devices if you want to go swimming.
Pricing: The average price you’ll pay for a 4 hour cruise with 12 guests will be as low as $4,000 and as high as $23,000 for their most expensive option. As a worldwide yacht broker company, they don’t offer discounts on bookings.
Pros:
- Around 20 options to pick from with varying capacity and yacht types.
- Typically more availability due to more choices.
Cons:
- More expensive than Triton or Malarky.
- Lack of fun add-ons. Standard flotation devices.
- Friendliness of captain and crew can be hit or miss.
- Nonexistent reviews.
- Most offerings aren’t well suited for events/parties.
#5) Yacht Life Charters
If options are critical in choosing a San Diego yacht rental, and price isn’t a factor, another option is Yacht Life Charters. Similar to Luxury Liners, Yacht Life Charters is a worldwide yacht broker site with around 18 options in San Diego.
For a 4 hour, half-day yacht rental you’ll spend between $2,100 and $8,500 per charter. They have more cost effective options than Luxury Liners, but capacity maxes out around 50 guests on their largest charter and the average is around 12.
The booking experience, since it’s marketplace, tends to be longer than it would be with a mom and pop like Malarky or Triton, but with 18 choices you’re likely going to have better availability during peak season (May-August).
The available yachts stretch from the smallest, called the Vintage speedster at 25’, all the way to the 105’ Astondoa. They have numerous high end, ultra modern designs, but the available add-ons are lacking compared to Malarky or Triton.
Yacht life charges a deposit of either $1,000 or 50% (whichever is higher) of the total charter cost, which can get pretty steep for some of their more expensive options. Unfortunately, the deposit is non-refundable in most cases so if something comes up at any point after the deposit is paid, you’re likely not getting any of your money back.
Capacity: There are a wide range of capacity options, that go from as low as 10 all the way up to 50 guests on one of their larger rentals. Most of the rentals have a maximum of 12. Most have both interior and exterior lounge space and most have at least 1 bathroom on board. If you’re looking to host a large event like a wedding or fundraiser, there are very few options.
Add-Ons: Similar to Luxury Liners, you really only have the ability to add on simple flotation devices and in some cases paddleboards. If you’re looking for exciting add ons, it’s best to go with Triton or Malarky.
Pricing: Yacht Life has a similar range of pricing to Luxury Liners, but they have a few more lower priced options with their smaller rentals. You’ll be paying about $2,100 for their smallest 4 hour charter and $8,500 for their largest option.
However, they do have membership rates available which can knock about $1,000 off the listed price if you plan on booking multiple charters each year across the world. Their membership rates are a one time fee and cost $2,000, $5,000 or $8,000 for their corporate membership.
Pros:
- 18 options to choose from.
- Range of pricing options
- Discounted rates for paid members.
- Better availability than Triton or malarky, about the same as Luxury Liners.
Cons:
- Must be worked out with a broker.
- Discounts are for paid members only.
- Little to no fun add ons available.
- Non-refundable deposit.
- Zero reviews.
- Most options aren’t ideal for hosting events. Options are best for small gatherings.
Yacht Rental San Diego FAQ
You may have a few questions about renting a yacht in SD, so here are few answers to help you decide if it’s right for you this summer.
How Much Does It Cost to Rent A Yacht in San Diego?
There are a number of companies that offer San Diego yacht charters, with prices ranging from $3,300 to $11,300 for a 4 hour charter with 10-20 people. Triton Charters’ 75 foot catamaran yacht comes in at the $3,300 price tag for a 4 hour charter and gives you the best value for your money. Pricing varies based on the number of people and duration of your charter.
What Should I Bring For My San Diego Yacht Rental?
We always suggest that you bring as few items as possible! Nothing is worse than running late to a yacht charter and barely making it on time. If you’re renting from a company that is BYOB and food, make sure you pack easily portable meals and drinks. Bring sunscreen, a towel, sunglasses, and a smile!
How Can I Book A Charter?
Most rental companies have booking software that gives live availability! If the website does not have a live calendar, you will have to fill out a booking request which takes a little more time.
Best Time Of Year To Rent A Yacht In San Diego?
The best time to rent a yacht is……ALWAYS! Obviously the nicer the weather, the better the experience, but keep in mind you usually can get a better deal in the off-season. Peak season is usually from June through August.
Do Yacht Rentals Come With Food and Drinks?
Some yacht rental companies in San Diego include food and drinks, but the majority don’t. The larger the yacht, the more likely that they will have food and drink packages. No charter company in San Diego includes food (that we know of) but they do have vendor lists for food.
Do You Need To Put A Deposit Down To Book A Charter?
Yes, with every San Diego yacht charter company you will need to put a deposit down, which can range from 10% all the way to 20% of the total charter cost. Malarky and Triton both offer a 10% deposit that is fully refundable if canceled more than 72 hours before your charter.
What Activities Are Available On San Diego Yacht Rentals?
In terms of activities, Triton Charters and Malarky Charters have the most possible add-ons to enjoy while on the water. If you’re looking for more than just a sip and sail adventure, here are a few of the add ons that both charter companies offer to make your trip more exciting and memorable:
- High powered jet skis for a boost of adrenaline and fun during your charter.
- Stand up paddle boards if you’re into exercising and feeling more of the open ocean.
- Lily pads for safe splashing off the back of the catamarans.
- Ocean kayaks which we highly recommend during whale watching season for getting closer to the action.
- Waterslides for slipping and sliding to cool off in the summer heat.
- Live music which is ideal for wedding ceremonies, bachelor/bachelorette parties, vow renewals or corporate events.
- E-Surfboards for open water surfing and exploring,
- Jetpacks and jet boards for the most adventurous of your guests, where you can soar up to 20 feet above the water.
Conclusion
If you feel like a San Diego yacht rental sounds like the perfect escape this summer, any of these companies will provide you with a fantastic time. If you’re looking for a toned down, more expensive, small group cruise we would recommend going with Yacht Rental San Diego.
If you want a more action packed experience or are hosting a big event, we recommend sticking with Triton Charters or Malarky Charters. Regardless of which you choose for your next mini getaway, we’re sure you’re going to have the time of your life! Just don’t forget your sunscreen.
