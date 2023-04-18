Online casino gaming is now a legalized and regulated activity in Pennsylvania. PA online casino players need no longer risk their hard-earned money at unregulated offshore online casinos. They can choose from 11 licensed PA online casinos for real money in their state.
The US state is now home to well-known online casinos like BetRivers, BetMGM, Barstool, FanDuel, Hollywood Casino, PokerStars, Betway, Borgata, Unibet, DraftKings, and Caesars.
The following review will help you identify the best real money PA online casino sites that can best satisfy your gaming requirements. We recommend BetRivers as the best overall online casino for PA players because of its slots tournaments, multi-vendor jackpot games, and loyalty rewards.
The 5 Best Real Money PA Online Casinos
BetRivers: Best overall
BetMGM: Top welcome bonus
FanDuel: Best casino games
Borgata: Best sign up offer
Unibet: Top live dealer games
1. BetRivers: Best overall
Highlights
Apps for iOS and Android devices
39 jackpot games
Exclusive RushRace slot tournaments
11-tiered iRush rewards program
569 games from eight providers
Win up to $30k in daily Slingo drawings
Introduction
BetRivers is an online casino and sportsbook serving players physically located in Pennsylvania. The online gambling site belongs to Rivers IP Holdings and operates in Pennsylvania with a license granted by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.
Enjoy 569 online casino games and sports betting services at BetRivers Pennsylvania and receive rewards for your loyalty and gambling activities.
Bonuses & Promotions
BetRivers Casino welcomes new Pennsylvania players with a casino bonus of 100% up to $250. After consuming your welcome bonus, you can participate in daily Slingo drawings and win a daily top prize of $1,000.
Participate in iRush Rewards, one of the top rewards programs in Pennsylvania. Earn loyalty points for real money play and redeem them in the Bonus Store. Boost your bankroll by playing daily slot tournaments and earn double loyalty points during happy hours.
Games & Software
BetRivers Casino offers 569 online casino games from eight software providers—Scientific Games, IGT, AGS, Konami, Red Tiger, DGC, Everi, and Lightning. The library has live dealer games, table & card games, video poker, online slots, online blackjack, and Slingo.
The top online slots at BetRivers are Dynamite Cash, Wildfire Wins, Sonic Links, and Lightning Gorilla, to mention a few. Play 39 jackpot games, including Double Jackpot, Divine Fortune, and Shamrock.
Play in your browser or download native apps for Android and iOS.
Banking Options
You can make quick, safe, and secure deposits with PayNearMe, Vanilla, BetRivers Play+ Card, credit/debit cards, PayPal, and online banking at BetRivers Casino.
Payouts are quick because of a feature called RushPay, which allows the online casino to approve 80% of withdrawal requests instantly. You can request a payout through PayPal, Check by Mail, Cash at the Casino Cage, ACH, or BetRivers/SugarHouse Play+ Card.
Customer Support
BetRivers Casino offers an exhaustive help center with a search bar and detailed answers to beginner questions. Support chat is available 24/7, but you need to enter your name and email address to start chatting.
Alternatively, you can email PASupport@BetRivers.com or call 1(800)563-0241.
Play Now at BetRivers for Real Money
2. BetMGM: Top welcome bonus
Highlights
Refer a friend and get a $50 bonus
Get $25 on the house on sign up
Play 34 jackpot games
1,000+ games from multiple software providers
Up to $1,000 welcome offer on the first deposit
Online casino, sportsbook, and online poker room
Introduction
BetMGM is an online casino, poker room, and sportsbook for Pennsylvania players. The operator BetMGM LLC has received a license to operate in Pennsylvania from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.
The online casino bagged the Casino Operator of the Year Award at SBC Awards 2022. Enjoy exclusive gaming content, including 34 jackpot games, lucrative promotions, refer-a-friend bonuses, and loyalty rewards.
BetMGM encourages social interaction via the social networks Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Bonuses & Promotions
Start playing your favorite games at BetMGM Casino by claiming a welcome casino bonus of 100% up to $1,000 on your first deposit. Before that, you can claim a no-deposit bonus of $25. Refer your friends to BetMGM Casino and get a bonus of $50 per friend.
If you are an online blackjack player, log in every Wednesday and wager $50 on Premium Online Blackjack Pro SP to get 25 bonus spins on Bellagio Fountains of Fortune. Join MGM Rewards, earn rewards points for real money play, and redeem them for discounts at MGM Resorts properties.
Games & Software
There are more than 1,000 online casino games in the BetMGM Casino library. Games from multiple software providers, including Scientific Games, IGT, Everi, DGC, AGS, Red Tiger, and NetEnt populate the online casino lobby.
Enjoy 100+ table games, 34 jackpot games, and 1096 online slots, along with 40+ new games, live dealer games, and exclusive games at the online casino. The featured games include Wolf Guardian, Eagles Flight, Teatime Treasures, Dangerous Beauty, and Double Dinosaur Deluxe.
Banking Options
Make quick deposits using VIP Preferred ACH/e-Check, Play+ cards, MasterCard and Visa, American Express, PayPal, Electronic Transfer, PayNearMe, Online Banking, Apple Pay, and MGM Rewards.
Withdrawals take 24 hours to process for Visa, Play+ prepaid card, and PayPal. MasterCard takes 1-3 working days, VIP Preferred, Instant Banking, and Online Banking take 2-3 business days, Cash at the Casino Cage takes 10-12 hours, and Check by Mail takes 7-21 days.
Customer Support
Click on Help & Contact at the top of the website to read detailed answers to commonly asked questions on account verification, banking, and other issues. Contact a customer support agent via 24/7 customer service if you cannot find the required information.
The online casino responds fast to emails to support.pa@betmgm.com or calls to 267-825-7023.
Play Now at BetMGM for Real Money
3. FanDuel: Best casino games
Highlights
Welcome cashback bonus of up to $1,000
$100 refer-a-friend bonus
Guarantees a jackpot win daily
Dedicated apps for iOS and Android
500+ games from noted software providers
Up to $2,000 in bonuses daily
Bonuses with 1x wagering requirement
Introduction
The latest online casino games are available at FanDuel Casino for Pennsylvania players. You can claim a cashback of up to $1,000 on the losses you incur during your first 24 hours of real money play.
In addition to online casino games, FanDuel offers fantasy sports, horse betting, and online sports betting in Pennsylvania on a license granted by the Pennsylvania Gambling Control Board.
Enjoy multi-vendor games, live casino, daily jackpots, and daily rewards at the online casino.
Bonuses & Promotions
FanDuel Casino welcomes new players with a cashback bonus of up to $1,000. The online casino credits $5 - $1,000 based on the losses you incur during your first 24 hours of play.
Spin the Reward Machine daily to win up to $2,000 in casino bonuses, win a guaranteed jackpot daily, claim a $100 bonus for every depositing friend you refer to the online casino, and win $65,000 in prizes every month in the Rapid Rewards promotion.
FanDuel Casino bonuses have a wagering requirement of 1x.
Games & Software
FanDuel Casino offers 500+ online casino games from multiple software providers, including well-known ones like Microgaming, IGT, and NetEnt. The library has game categories like online blackjack, roulette, table games, jackpot games, and all games.
The library includes 62 jackpot games, including those that guarantee daily jackpots. Enjoy featured casino games like American Roulette, Vault Cracker, and online Blackjack Classic.
Play in your browser or download dedicated apps for Android and iOS.
Banking Options
You can deposit and withdraw with PayPal, ACH/e-Check, MasterCard and Visa, PayNearMe, Green Dot MoneyPark, Wire Transfer, FanDuel Racing Prepaid Card, and Wire Transfer at FanDuel Casino.
Withdrawals via eCheck typically require 3 to 5 working days to process, while Visa Debit and PayPal withdrawals can take 24 hours or less. If you opt for FanDuel racing prepaid card withdrawals, expect it to take around 25 hours. Alternatively, you can request a check withdrawal, but note that processing times may take between 3 to 10 working days.
Request a payout through Wire Transfer before 1:30 p.m. PST to receive your winnings by the end of the day.
Customer Support
Live support is available 24/7 at FanDuel Casino. You can send FanDuel Casino a direct message on Twitter at the support handle @FanDuel_Support or a private message on Facebook. FanDuel customer support agents are available from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET daily and respond to messages within one hour.
You can also use the online contact form to send FanDuel a message and get a response within 12 - 24 hours. Alternatively, you can leave a voicemail at 609-224-1019.
Play Now at FanDuel for Real Money
4. Borgata: Best sign up offer
Highlights
$20 no deposit bonus
1,000+ games from multiple software providers
38 jackpot games
Online casino, sportsbook, and poker room
Five-tiered Borgata Online Rewards Program
Nine live dealer games
Introduction
Borgata Online offers online sports betting, online poker, bingo, and live dealer games.
The online casino belongs to BetMGM LLC, which offers online gambling services in Pennsylvania on an iGaming license granted by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. Enjoy a safe, secure, and fair online casino gaming experience at Borgata Online.
The online casino offers 1,000+ multi-vendor online slots, jackpot games, and table & card games and exciting loyalty rewards. Start playing with a $20 no-deposit bonus.
Bonuses & Promotions
Borgata Casino welcomes new PA players with a casino bonus of 100% up to $1,000 on their first deposits. Plus, you can claim a no deposit bonus of $20 on signup.
When we were reviewing Borgata Casino, casino bonuses and promotions were limited for online casino players. Apart from the welcome bonus, the online casino was offering a roulette promotion, which instructed players to wager $40 on Black and Yellow Roulette to get 40 bonus spins on Starburst.
Games & Software
Play 1,000+ online casino games, including 38 jackpot games, online slots, nine live dealer games, and 69 table games at Borgata Casino. The online casino has partnered with well-known vendors like IGT, Red Tiger, and others to offer an impressive gaming library.
The top ten games at Borgata Online Casino PA include the exclusive MGM Grand Millions with a jackpot exceeding $500,000, Lightning Blaze, Mask of Amun, and 10,000 Wonders.
Banking Options
Borgata Online Casino allows you to deposit money directly from your bank account. You can also use credit and debit cards.
The list of banking methods includes VIP Preferred eCheck, Play+, Visa & MasterCard, PayNearMe, online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, Discover, and Online Banking.
Make quick withdrawals using VIP Preferred, Check by Mail, Borgata, and Online Banking.
Customer Support
Click on the Help & Contact link in the main menu at the bottom of the website if you need help at the online casino. The online casino has an exhaustive FAQ with detailed answers to beginner questions.
Contact the 24/7 customer support service if you cannot find answers to your questions. You can use the live chat facility or email support.pa@borgataonline.com.
Play Now at Borgata for Real Money
5. Unibet: Top live dealer games
Highlights
$10 sign-up bonus on the house
Dedicated Android and iOS apps
Online sportsbook and casino
Earn up to $500 in refer-a-friend bonuses
25% Thursday reload bonus
Weekly rewards and casino bonuses
30 multi-vendor jackpot games
Introduction
Unibet Pennsylvania is authorized to offer an online sportsbook, casino, and live dealer games by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. Since Unibet has always been mobile-first, you can play online casino games from any location. Download dedicated apps for iOS and Android to play on mobile devices.
Enjoy multi-vendor games, generous casino bonuses and rewards, and responsive customer support at Unibet Casino. Start with a $10 no deposit bonus.
Bonuses & Promotions
New PA online casino players get a $10 deposit on the house. After using this bonus, they can make a deposit and receive a match bonus of up to $500.
Refer your friends to the online casino and claim a bonus of $50 for every depositing player you refer. You can claim up to $500 in refer-a-friend bonuses.
Existing online casino players can enjoy weekly bonuses and rewards and a reload bonus of 25% on their Thursday deposits.
Games & Software
Play 200+ online casino games from noted vendors like Konami, Bally Entertainment, and NetEnt. The library has games in categories like online slots, online blackjack, table games, jackpot, and video poker.
The online casino has 30 jackpot games, some of which have jackpots in six digits. For example, the jackpot of the exclusive Eagles Online Slot exceeded $158,447 when we were reviewing the site.
Banking Options
Banking options are few at Borgata Online Casino compared to other PA online casinos. You can deposit and withdraw with five methods—Visa & MasterCard, PayPal, VIP Preferred ACH/eCheck, Play+, and PayNearMe.
The online casino takes 72 hours to review withdrawal requests. You can withdraw a minimum of $10 per transaction or any amount at the cashier’s cage at Mohegan Sun Pocono Wikes-Barre.
Customer Support
Unibet Casino offers customer care through phone, email, and live chat. Visit the Help Center to browse detailed answers to commonly asked questions before contacting customer care.
Customer support through live chat is available daily from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. The online casino responds to calls on the toll-free line 1-855-486-4072 daily from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Email general inquiries to Support@PA.unibet.com.
Play Now at Unibet for Real Money
Follow These Simple Steps to Get Started at BetRivers
Getting started at BetRivers Pennsylvania is a simple procedure that takes only a few minutes. An optional fast registration procedure is available for holders of Rivers Casino Pittsburgh Rush Rewards accounts or Casino4Fun accounts.
If you do not have these accounts, you need to complete the following steps to sign up at BetRivers Casino:
Step #1: Click the Join now button in the top right-hand corner of the casino website to visit the registration section of the online casino.
Step #2: Use the optional fast registration procedure if you have existing Rivers Casino Pittsburgh Rush Rewards or Casino4Fun accounts.
Step #3: Select the state where you reside and generate your login credentials (username and password).
Step #4: Provide personal details like address, date of birth, and gender in part two of the online registration form.
Step #5: Choose a security question from the dropdown menu and provide an answer.
Step #6: Provide your mobile phone number and the last four digits of your social security number.
Step #7: Check the first box to agree to the casino T&Cs and confirm that you are 21+. Check the second box to enable strong authentication at every login.
Step #8: BetRivers Pennsylvania verifies your identity and logs you into your account. If you provided the wrong information, the online casino gives you six chances to revise your details and complete the verification procedure.
Step #9: After verifying your identity, you can make a deposit, grab the bonus, and start playing for real money at BetRivers Casino.
Process to Reviewing and Rating PA Online Casino Sites
Our experts consider several criteria before reviewing and rating PA online casino sites. An online casino should meet required industry standards to find a place in our list of recommended online casinos. The following are some of the criteria we check before listing any PA gambling sites.
Welcome Bonus
We research the bonus carefully and test it to confirm that it works as advertised by the online casino. We check the bonus T&Cs for transparency and clarity and reject casinos offering bonuses with unreasonably high wagering requirements and unfair rules.
Our recommended PA casino sites online offer big welcome online casino bonuses that are easy to clear and have high max withdrawal amounts, enabling you to profit from the bonus.
Casino Games
The casino gaming lobby can make or break an online casino. We avoid online casinos if their libraries are too small or they exclude game categories like table & card games and live dealer games.
Our recommended online casinos for PA players offer multi-vendor libraries with hundreds and thousands of online slots, table & card games, instant-win games, video poker games, and live dealer games.
Payment Methods
Our experts ensure that online casinos offer payment methods that are safe, secure, and convenient for PA players. Our recommended online casinos offer quick deposits and withdrawals in a safe, secure, and encrypted banking environment. Since they process payouts fast, you needn’t wait long for your winnings.
Customer Service
We always test customer support before recommending any PA gambling sites. So you can rest assured of 24/7 customer care through many methods at any Pennsylvania online casino we suggest.
We recommend online casinos offering exhaustive FAQ sections or help centers. Customer care is generally available through live chat, email, or phone. Some casinos also allow you to interact with fellow players and casino staff on social networking sites.
Security & Trust
The PA gambling online casinos we recommend for Pennsylvania players are safe, secure, licensed, and trustworthy. They hold valid iGaming licenses from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. They implement all the required measures to prevent underage gambling, support responsible gambling, and protect players' data and privacy.
Moreover, they belong to well-known gambling entertainment companies with several years of industry experience.
Refresh of Top 5 Pennsylvania Online Casinos
Let us now explore our top five Pennsylvania online casinos once again. Check out the following overviews of online casinos and their features, including games, casino bonuses, promotions, loyalty rewards, and customer support. These reviews will help you make a final decision about your choice.
Play 569 multi-vendor online casino games, including 39 jackpot games, in your browser or via dedicated iOS and Android apps at BetRivers Casino. One of the best PA-licensed online casinos, BetRivers offers exclusive RushRace slot tournaments to spice up your slot gaming experience.
BetRivers is an online sports betting site and casino belonging to Rivers IP Holdings. Start playing with a first deposit match bonus of 100% up to $250. As an existing player, you can enjoy loyalty rewards, participate in Slingo draws with daily top prizes of $1,000, and earn double loyalty points during happy hours.
Get customer care 24/7 through live chat, phone, and email.
BetMGM is an online casino, sports betting site, and poker room operated by BetMGM LLC. Start playing with a $25 signup bonus on the house. Once you settle down and make your first deposit, claim up to $1,000 on your first deposit amount.
Play 1,000+ online casino games from well-known software vendors like Konami, Scientific Games, NetEnt, and others. The library includes 34 jackpot games and 100+ table & card games. There is also a lot of exclusive gaming content in the library.
Contact customer care 24/7 through email or phone.
FanDuel is one of the top online gambling brands in the US, offering licensed fantasy sports, online sports betting, casino gaming, and horse betting services to PA players.
The online casino welcomes players with a unique cashback bonus of up to $1,000 on the losses they incur while playing real money games during their first 24 hours after signup.
FanDuel Casino offers daily casino bonuses of up to $2,000, a $100 refer-a-friend bonus, and monthly rewards of up to $65,000. Moreover, all the bonuses have a playthrough requirement of only 1x.
Enjoy 500+ games, including 62 jackpot games, from multiple vendors in your browser or via dedicated iOS and Android apps. The online casino guarantees a jackpot win daily.
Enjoy online sports betting, bingo, poker, and live dealer games from multiple software providers in a safe, secure, and licensed online gambling environment. This casino welcomes you with a casino bonus of $20 on the house. After using this bonus, you can claim a first deposit bonus of 100% up to $1,000.
The library has 1,000+ games, including 38 jackpot games, 69 table games, and nine live dealer games from well-known software vendors like Red Tiger and IGT. Some big jackpots are waiting to be won at Borgata Online. For example, the jackpot of the exclusive MGM Grand Millions slot exceeded $500,000 when we were reviewing the site.
Get 24/7 customer care services via email or live chat.
Play 200+ multi-vendor online casino games, including 30 jackpot games, in your browser or via dedicated Android or iOS apps at Unibet Casino. This PA online casino also offers online sports betting services and live dealer games under a PA license.
Start playing with a $10 casino bonus on the house, and after consuming this bonus, enjoy a match bonus of up to $500. Refer friends to the online casino and get a bonus of $50 for every friend who signs up and makes a deposit. The online casino offers weekly rewards and bonuses and a Thursday reload bonus of 25%.
Get customer care through toll-free phone lines and live chat daily from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Frequently Asked Questions (PA Online Gambling)
Is online gambling in Pennsylvania legal?
Pennsylvania legalized all forms of online gambling, including online casinos, poker, and sports betting, on October 30, 2017. It was the fourth US state, after New Jersey, Delaware, and Nevada, to legalize online gambling. Online casinos licensed by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) began going live in July 2019.
How old do I need to play to at PA online casinos?
The legal age to gamble in Pennsylvania is 21. Online casinos use a combination of identity monitoring and confirmation software to instantly verify age, identity, location, and other information about newly registered players.
You can start playing after successful identity verification. If you entered the wrong information, licensed PA online casinos let you correct the details and verify your account.
Are progressive jackpot slots & games available?
All kinds of online casino games are available at licensed PA online casinos. The gaming libraries of PA online casinos have progressive jackpot online slots in addition to other online casino games.
So, you can hit a six or seven-figure jackpot if you get lucky while playing a progressive game in Pennsylvania.
Is there live dealer games that I can play at these online casinos?
Live dealer games are just as legal as other online casino games in Pennsylvania. All the online casinos in our top five list offer live dealer games, including live dealer online blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and poker games. Interact with live dealers and other players as you play live dealer games and win prizes.
Do I need to be physically present within the state of PA to play?
While you do not need to be a resident of Pennsylvania to play at a Pennsylvania online casino, you need to be physically present within the state. In other words, non-residents of Pennsylvania can play at an online casino licensed in Pennsylvania when they are on a visit.
Will my winnings be taxed and if so do I need to do anything?
Online casino winnings are subject to a federal withholding tax of 24%, which PA online casinos automatically deduct from winnings exceeding $1,200 for bingo or online slots, $1,500 for keno, and $1,500 for poker tournaments. Also, PA charges a flat tax rate of 3.07% on all income, including casino winnings.
If your casino winnings exceed the threshold, you will receive a W-2G form from the online casino. Alternatively, you may report casino winnings on Form 1040 as other income.
Even if you aren't a PA resident, your winnings remain subject to PA income tax laws unless you win a non-cash prize from the PA lottery.
How can I make deposits at PA gambling websites?
The procedure of making a deposit at a PA online casino is similar to that of depositing at any other licensed casino.
Log in to your gaming account, visit the cashier, and choose a payment method. Provide the required details, including the deposit amount, and confirm them. Finally, click on deposit to instantly receive the money in your account.
What transfer methods can I use to claim my winnings?
The transfer methods vary from casino to casino, and so do banking policies. For example, BetRivers Casino allows you to withdraw through the BetRivers/SugarHouse Play+ Card, Trustly Online Banking, PayPal, ACH, Check by Mail, and Cash @ Casino Cage.
The qualified customer support agents at our top five online casinos in Pennsylvania will help you with withdrawal-related issues.
Are sports betting and online poker also legal in PA?
All forms of online gambling, including online poker, online sports betting, online casino games, online lottery, and daily fantasy sports, are legal in Pennsylvania.
Our top five online casinos offer online sports betting services along with online casino games. So, you can bet on sports while playing your favorite online slots.
Final Words
Online casino gaming became legal in Pennsylvania after Governor Tom Wolf signed House Bill 271 into law on 30 October 2017. Today, Pennsylvania residents and visitors can enjoy the benefits of legalized online casino gaming.
Operators lost no time in launching their products in Pennsylvania. You can now enjoy premium games from well-known vendors like Konami, Scientific Games, Red Tiger, NetEnt, Microgaming, and others in your browser and via dedicated apps.
Each PA-licensed online casino is unique, and we have reviewed the top five casinos to help you choose wisely. Our experts consider BetRivers as the best overall online casino in Pennsylvania, but BetMGM, Borgata, FanDuel, and Unibet Casino are also excellent online casinos.
Sign up at the online casino of your choice and grab your welcome bonus. Some online casinos also offer you signup bonuses on the house. You only have to be physically located in Pennsylvania to play real money games legally. Enjoy yourself and play responsibly.
Disclaimer
Gambling is a high-risk activity, and you must understand that the house always wins in the long run. Play within your bankroll limits and always with money you can afford to lose. The legal age to gamble in Pennsylvania is 21 years.
If gambling stops being fun and you feel that you may have developed a gambling problem, reach out for help immediately and contact the online casino’s customer care.
We earn a commission whenever you use our links to sign up at any of our recommended best online casinos. However, this has no impact on the reviews and ratings of the online casinos we recommend.
