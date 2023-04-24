The Coronado Art & Wine Festival is returning to the island for it’s second year on Saturday, May 13th from 12-5pm. Join the Coronado Schools Foundation and the Chamber of Commerce at 10th& Orange Avenue in the heart of the village as they host this family-friendly event to celebrate the arts, all while raising money to support STEM & Arts classes in the public schools.
This year promises to be bigger and better than ever! The festival is free to attend but also offers tickets to the 21+ crowd for the wine tasting areas. Tickets are limited so grab yours now before the event sells out! Wondering why you don’t want to miss this event? Read on…
It’s a free, family-friendly event with the chance to check out over 75 local and international artists displaying their creations for sale.
Enjoy delicious tastings in the Wine Village from California and Valle de Guadalupe wineries paired with light bites provided by some of Coronado’s eateries.
Hit up the interactive youth art area, full of free crafts and projects to keep the kids entertained.
Catch the live acts including student performances, local talents and rockin’ bands on the event’s Main Stage all afternoon.
Need a gift for Mom? Grab a gorgeous bouquet of blooms at the flower wall just in time for Mother’s Day.
Sip on premium wines in the VIP Wine Experience alongside chef-prepared tastings while you have the chance to chat with the 2023 Featured Artists: Jody Esquer, Evgeny Yorobe, Inocente, and Pako Pablos.
Kick back and relax in the Rosé & Bubbles Lounge while tasting delightful rosés, an abundance of bubbles and feasting on delectable desserts.
Snag a masterpiece at the Art Auction, where pieces from all the participating artists plus student artwork will be available, with all proceeds supporting art classes in the public schools.
Grab a delicious local lunch from some of the island’s favorites, including Clayton’s Diner, Garage Buona Forchetta, Moo Time Creamery and Nado Gelato or purchase a picnic to enjoy on the lawn while listening to the music.
If wine is not your thing, head to McP’s Irish Bar for beers, burgers and a live band.
When the festival is over, keep the fun going by heading down Orange Avenue and checking out all the Emerald City has to offer.
It’s an event you won’t want to miss that promises to be fun for the entire family! Grab your wine tasting tickets now and get all the details at
