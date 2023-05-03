For 12 years, Amanda and Tommy Gibson tried in vain to start a family. The couple tried a few rounds of intrauterine insemination (IUI), none of which were successful, then decided to try in vitro fertilization (IVF).. Amanda was referred to Sean Daneshmand, MD, a Scripps Clinic perinatologist and trusted expert in high-risk pregnancies, who guided the Gibsons through the rest of the pregnancy. Triplets Asher, Ansley and Axton were born prematurely and had to spend some time in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Thanks to a partnership between Scripps Health and Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego, the Gibson triplets—and any vulnerable newborns born at a Scripps hospital—have the extra assurance of exceptional care in the NICU. Read more about the Gibson family and the unique partnership between Scripps and Rady Children’s that benefit both moms and babies here.
