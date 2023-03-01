This March: eat French toast, protect the coast.
Starting today, Fig Tree Café is donating all sales of their Vegan Lemon Strawberry French Toast to Surfrider Foundation San Diego. Not a portion of the proceeds. All the sales. Through March 31.
Surfrider is a grassroots organization of locals who care about our oceans. They host beach clean-ups. Conduct research on water quality. And work with local businesses to implement eco-friendlier practices. All to preserve San Diego’s 70+ miles of natural coastline.
Surfrider also keeps a list of what they call Ocean Friendly Restaurants–local eateries that compost, recycle, prevent pollution, and look out for our local marine life. All of Fig Tree Café’s locations are on that list. So a fundraising partnership was a no-brainer.
This stack of joy–lemon-infused toast, berries, lemon drizzle–is massive. Split it with friends. (Or don’t–if you ask us, French toast is a perfectly balanced meal.)
Pair it with a savory dish, like the Breakfast Sushi: applewood smoked bacon, eggs, rice, plum sauce. And, of course, order a mimosa or Bloody Mary.
Each Fig Tree location (PB, Mission Valley, East Village, Liberty Station) is open daily, 7 am to 3 pm.
Treat yourself. Save the planet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.