This Is Delicious: The Balboa South's Burgers + Stone Delicious IPA
Meet Mariana Cardenas. She owns The Balboa South in Chula Vista. And the story of why she owns it is all the proof you need that humans are good. The Balboa was a must-stop on our Stone Delicious IPA Tour with Stone Brewing, highlighting the restaurants, people, and dishes that shape San Diego.
Mariana was a janitor for the Navy in Chula Vista. Worked her way into the kitchen. Thrived there for 16 years. Even became executive chef of the region. Mid-pandemic, she left and took a job at The Balboa South. After four months, the owner called her into his office. He asked her if she wanted The Balboa. “Of course I like working here,” she replied. Did she want to OWN it, he said. “Sure,” she laughed. “But I can’t afford that, I’m on government assistance.”
He gave her The Balboa. Flat out gave it to her. She treated the place as she would her own. She was someone to believe in. Mariana went home and told her five kids the news. Then she called the government assistance programs and informed them the Cardenas family no longer needed help.
Mariana has done right by The Balboa. Its burgers are as leviathan as ever. Doesn’t matter if you’re not the type to take photos of your food. You’re gonna take a photo.
Our picks:
-The Centennial: double patty, double bacon, double American cheese, LTO, house-made zesty aioli
-The Pastrami Burger: thin cut pastrami, pickle, onion, mozzarella cheese, and mustard
Burgers this massive deserve companions that can measure up. And Stone Delicious IPA fits the bill. This is a big beer that doesn’t drink like one. Delicious IPA’s lemony, refreshing notes provide contrast with the intense savoriness of a pastrami-topped burger, so it cleanses your palate just a tad in between bites.
This Is Delicious: Mediterraneo's Lasagna + Stone Delicious IPA
Stone Brewing created the ultimate food pairing beer (man, Stone Delicious IPA is really, really good) and asked us to use it to highlight some of our favorite local restaurants. The mighty moms and pops. Yes, we’d love to do that, we said.
Today, Troy Johnson celebrates the art of grandma’s lasagna at Mediterraneo in Alpine. Grandma Anna, specifically. Brought with her from Sicily, and now three generations of her family have honored that recipe. It’s got that pillowy, herby ricotta. The tangy sauce. Al dente noodle sheets. Cheese that’s a good inch thick, Dalmatian-spotted from the oven. Crispy-crackly edges. Curled shards of basil on top.
Mediterraneo is up near the treeline of San Diego. Great for a stop after a hike. At the front of the house you’ll see Gian Paolo Croce, grandson. A master of hospitality. In the kitchen: Enzo, his dad. Smile on. Glasses askew.
And here’s why Stone Brewing's Delicious IPA works with Grandma Anna’s lasagna: it has subtle citrus notes, which are perfect for grainy foods like pasta. The herbal hops are like another great herb in the tomato sauce.
This super-sippable IPA is on tap at Mediterraneo and in restaurants across San Diego.
We’ll visit another one in our next stop on the Delicious Tour: an unfairly photogenic burger at Balboa South.
This Is Delicious: The Holding Company Sizzling Beef + Stone Delicious IPA
Meet Scott Yeng. One of our favorite San Diego success stories. He and his brothers own The Holding Company in Ocean Beach, a beloved restaurant and bar with a view that’s straight off a postcard. It’s an always-packed watering hole after dark, where the vibes are good and the drinks are strong. A mecca for brunch and for live music. And one of the stops on our Stone Delicious IPA tour, celebrating San Diego restaurants and the people behind them.
Scott invited us behind the curtain, into THC's kitchen. Here he cooks intuitively, from the heart, stirring together flavors from his past. As a child, his family escaped war-torn Cambodia; after a series of refugee camps, they landed in California and put down roots in Ocean Beach. Scott’s culinary style–an effortless improvisation, a patchwork of cuisines–comes from watching his mom in the kitchen. She’d scrape together any ingredients she could find and somehow create a masterpiece.
Scott carries this ethos with him: he’s known to show up with comically obscure ingredients for his team of culinary talents to experiment with. Sometimes their creations end up on the menu, which Scott describes as a true fusion. Not strictly Cambodian food, not just Chinese—there’s a sprinkling of Thai in there, too, and a pinch of Vietnamese. His mom’s recipes inspired many of the dishes. Like this Sizzling Beef. It’s marinated in secrets. Seared in a fiery wok. Plated with pride on a skillet, alongside caramelized onions, rice, and a lime-garlic-pepper sauce.
Stone Brewing created their Stone Delicious IPA to pair perfectly with dishes like these. Sweet specialty malts and citrus-forward hops, designed to sing alongside spicy foods. A sippable, smooth beer, best enjoyed with good company, great food, and an ocean breeze.
This Is Delicious: Amalfi Primavera Pizza + Stone Delicious IPA
Welp, they did it. The brewers at Stone Brewing have spent a couple decades trying to create the ultimate food-pairing beer, and Stone Delicious IPA is it. They used citrusy hops (like a squeeze of lime or lemon in pho), and sweet specialty malts that play well with spicy foods. To celebrate, We're taking Delicious on the road to shine a light on some of the dishes and people we love. This month's spotlight: the primavera pizza at Amalfi Cucina Italiana from six-time World Pizza Champion, chef Marcello Avitabile, in San Marcos. Flour imported from Naples, San Marzano tomato sauce, marinated zucchini and eggplant, decadent buffalo mozzarella, EVOO, fresh basil—baked, blistered, melted, and burbled in his angry-hot Stefano Ferrara oven (that’s one famous oven). A total veggie dreamboat that pairs beautifully with Delicious IPA.
This Is Delicious: Birria Flatbread + Stone Delicious IPA
The brewers at Stone have spent a few decades trying to brew beer that pairs perfectly with food. And, unless our mouths broke at some point, we think they did it. Stone Delicious IPA has citrusy hops (like a squeeze of lime or lemon on your tacos), and sweet specialty malts that sing with spicy foods. It’s the ideal dance partner for whatever you’re eating. Like, say, this birria flatbread Stone’s chefs came up with—chewy-fluffy browned bread, béchamel sauce, slow-cooked beef birria, melted mozzarella, pickled red onion, sliced jalapeños, chile de árbol salsa, sprinkled with Cotija cheese. Try them together at either of the national beer parks they call Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens (Escondido and Liberty Station).
