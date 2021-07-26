Can this cocktail send you to Mexico? For five lucky consumers, the answer is yes.
Volcán de Mi Tierra, a humble spirit made in the heart of Jalisco, is hosting a social media sweepstakes where consumers can tag their favorite local businesses that have operated with “100% heart” over the past year for a chance to win the trip of a lifetime. To enter, from July 24 through July 31, consumers must post a photo on social—Instagram or Facebook—featuring and tagging their favorite small business (plus sharing why they love it!), tagging @Volcantequila and the friend they’d bring if they win, plus the #VisitVolcanSweepstakes official hashtag. Each post counts as one entry, and one entry per day is permitted.
Five randomly selected winners plus one guest each will be whisked on an exclusive trip to Jalisco to visit the birthplace of Volcán. The one-of-a-kind experience will guide guests on an immersive look into the legacy of the Volcán brand and its authentic Mexican heritage.
“At Volcán, everything we do comes from the heart,” Volcán de Mi Tierra ambassador Juan Carlos Ruiz says. “We use only the heart of the agave, which gives the liquid a distinctive sweetness. This idea of ‘working with heart’ is part of everything we do, from harvest to bottling, and you can taste it in the finished spirit.”
It’s easy to bring that Volcán magic into your home, and after a year of making cocktails at home, everyone’s a mixologist now. (Need a quick cheat sheet? Reserve Bar is offering limited edition Volcán de Mi Tierra cocktail delivery kits.)
The key to making mixologist-quality cocktails at home? Invest in quality ingredients, such as Volcán de Mi Tierra tequila and fresh fruit. Make the moment special with great glassware, or take the time to cut garnishes into pretty shapes. Experiment with different salts, such as spicy chipotle salts or smoked salts, to use on the rim of the glassware.
“Think about how your favorite bartender makes drinks,” Ruiz says. “Every detail, no matter how small, matters.”
Start with the classic margarita, one of the most famous drinks in the world. Volcán’s signature recipe comes together in three easy steps. In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine two ounces of Volcán Blanco Tequila, one ounce of fresh lime juice, and three-fourths an ounce of agave syrup. Shake briskly until well-mixed and chilled. Strain into a chilled glass and garnish with a fresh lime wedge. If you’re feeling fancy, rim the glass with a spicy salt before pouring in the drink.
When it comes to making cocktails at home, nothing hits quite like the three-ingredient drink. Give the Jalisco Mule a whirl. In a highball or Collins glass filled with ice, add two ounces of Volcán Blanco Tequila and a half ounce fresh lime juice. Slowly top with chilled, high-quality ginger beer and stir. Garnish with candied ginger or a dehydrated lime wheel.
For something you can linger over, try Volcán’s riff on the old-fashioned. Add an orange peel, one dash of Angostura bitters, and a quarter ounce of agave nectar to a rock glass. Lightly muddle, then fill with ice. Add three ounces of Volcán Reposado Tequila, and stir to mix.
Grapefruit fans don’t need to be told twice about the Paloma, Mexico’s other signature cocktail. Volcán’s twist, La Valoma, delivers a refreshing kiss of citrus against the sweetness of agave. In a shaker filled with ice, combine two ounces of Volcán Blanco Tequila with one and a half ounces of fresh grapefruit juice, three-fourths an ounce fresh lime juice, three-fourths an ounce fresh agave syrup, and a pinch of salt. Shake vigorously until well combined, then strain into a chilled highball or Collins glass. Top with cold soda water and garnish with a grapefruit wedge.
Given everything we’ve gone through, a complimentary trip to Jalisco sounds well deserved. Pour yourself a Volcán cocktail, snap a photo of your favorite local business and tag them along with whom you’d take if you win the #VisitVolcanSweepstakes. And who knows, maybe your next Volcán drink might be in the heart of Jalisco itself.
The sweepstakes is subject to the terms and conditions available here.
