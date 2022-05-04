In a town famous for gorgeous weather and sandy beaches, why spend your time cooped up inside? Neighborhoods throughout San Diego are filled to the brim with open-air eateries where guests can wine and dine under sunny skies or starry nights. Here are a few of our favorites.
CIVICO 1845
Civico 1845 delivers the most authentic Italian experience in the heart of Little Italy. Since 2015, we were the very first restaurant in the US offering a full plant‑based Italian menu beside our traditional Calabrian menu. Come enjoy our unique and beautiful piazza dining experience overlooking San Diego Bay!
A new generation of Italian cuisine—fresh, light, and authentic. By using proper cooking techniques, our flavors are natural and pure. Our menu is an homage to our Southern Italian roots and reflects what’s being served in Italy today.
We believe in sustainability, both in our food and in the design of our restaurant. While our menu focuses on locally grown and seasonal ingredients, our bar and dining areas were created using reclaimed natural materials. Nothing goes to waste at Civico 1845.
Our Recommendations: Pasta Al Forno, Raviolo Classico, Antipasto Calabria
1845 India Street, San Diego, CA 92101 // civico1845.com
DAVANTI ENOTECA
Davanti Enoteca is a lively wine bar and restaurant with shareable contemporary twists on rustic Italian cuisine. Communal tables are featured on the patio, bar, and dining room to further enhance the convivial and warm dining experience.
The menu is meant to be explored and shared, offering guests the opportunity to try a variety of distinct items. Pasta is housemade daily; take note of the cacio e pepe, which exemplifies the delicious simplicity of Italian cuisine. Be sure to order the foccacia di recco: a flaky Ligurian-style foccacia, baked and stuffed with creamy melted crescenza cheese and served with honeycomb to spread.
This Italian wine bar abounds with delectable imports and delicious small plates that beg the question: Is a plate truly shareable if it’s too good to share?
1655 India Street, San Diego, CA 92101 // davantienoteca.com
GRAND OLE BBQ
The Grand Ole BBQ was created to fill the void of real barbecue in Southern California. What began as a humble idea to provide great barbecue catering to San Diego has grown into a cult favorite with a loyal following.
We're serving up some honest-to-God delicious barbecue, woodsmoked on a real barbecue pit handcrafted from an upcycled propane tank in the great state of Texas.
The magic created at the original North Park location is growing into a venue unlike any other in the new sister locations at Petco Park and in Flinn Springs. In North Park we have tons of outdoor seating, and in Flinn Springs there's a huge, welcoming outdoor space with live music in a hillside atmosphere with killer food and full bar service. We can't wait to be your new go-to spot!
North Park 3302 32nd Street, San Diego, CA 92104 619-213-3765
Petco Park Section 113, 100 Park Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92101
Flinn Springs 15505 Olde Highway 80, El Cajon, CA 92101 619-312-0714
LA PUERTA
La Puerta has arrived in Mission Hills! The 14-year old downtown hangout’s second location at 4020 Goldfinch Street serves up the same tasty Sinaloa-inspired favorites made fresh daily, signature street tacos, and cantina cocktails.
The Mission Hills restaurant's indoor-outdoor space is filled with retro graphics, lush greenery, and pop culture icons.
Enjoy a handcrafted margarita or sample from dozens of blue agave tequilas and mezcals at the sleek steel topped bar, or dine on papas fritas and one-pound burritos alfresco on La Puerta’s expansive outdoor seating area. The eatery is great for large groups and private parties, and of course the patio is dog friendly.
Enjoy a daily happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. with half off all appetizers, like queso fundido and flautitas, quesadillas, and the entire bar; and stay for a late night happy hour with half off apps, quesadillas, and frozen drinks from 10 p.m. to close. Also serving brunch Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop by for tacos, tunes, tequila, and the best Mexican food in San Diego; the kitchen's open till 11 p.m. on weekends. Check out La Puerta's website here.
La Puerta Mission Hills, 4020 Goldfinch Street, San Diego, CA 92103 // lapuertasd.com
THE BEST DRINKS AND BITES FOR EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK:
Gluten-Free Pizza (Daily)
Chef Marcello and Chef Jojo, five-time combined pizza champions at Amalfi Cucina Italiana, are creating authentic Italian pizza every day in San Marcos on the lake. Reservations for upstairs.
Amalfi Cucina Italiana, 1035 La Bonita Drive, San Marcos, CA 92078 // amalficucinaitaliana.com
Happy Hour (Daily)
Enjoy half off appetizers, quesadillas, and the entire bar from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily, then come back for another round of half-off apps, quesadillas, and frozen drinks from 10 p.m. to close.
La Puerta Mission Hills, 4020 Goldfinch Street, San Diego, CA 92103 // lapuertasd.com
Bloody Mary Bar (Saturday-Sunday)
When life throws tomatoes at you, customize your own bloody Mary! Davanti Enoteca offers house-pickled vegetables, more hot sauces than you’ve ever seen, and of course, bacon, to go with an all-star lineup of breakfast fare.
Davanti Enoteca, 1655 India Street, San Diego, CA 92101 // davantienoteca.com
Weekend Brunch (Saturday and Sunday)
Pair your morning mimosa with a savory-sweet pancakes-and-carnitas combo, or wet your whistle with a bowl of housemade pozole on the airy patio at La Puerta’s new location. Every Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
La Puerta Mission Hills, 4020 Goldfinch Street, San Diego, CA 92103 // lapuertasd.com
Live Music (Friday–Sunday)
Pair your artisanal pit barbecue with a side of live music from San Diego singer-songwriters, country crooners, rock ’n’ rollers, folk artists, jam bands, and more. Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. or 6 to 8 p.m.
Grand Ole BBQ Flinn Springs, 15505 Olde Highway 80, El Cajon, CA 92101 / 619-312-0714
Live Music (Friday–Saturday)
Party on the patio at Park & Rec in University Heights with tunes from ’80s tribute band Rock of Ages, ’90s cover crew The Big Lewinsky, and guest DJs featuring Hickies & Dry Humps.
First Friday in May: The Big Lewinski
Last Friday in May: Rock of Ages
Saturdays: Guest DJs featuring Hickies & Dry Humps, Cuffin
Park & Rec, 4612 Park Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92116 // parkandrecsd.com
May 7–8: 45th Annual Bernardo Winery Spring Arts & Crafts Fair
Mother’s Day weekend, May 7 and 8, 2022, 10–5 p.m. at the 130-year-old Bernardo Winery in Rancho Bernardo. An all-artisan fair with over 100 vendors, outside wine bars, and a food court. Free admission.
Bernardo Winery, 13330 Paseo del Verano Norte, San Diego, CA 92128 // bernardowinery.com
May 10: New Vegan Menu
Chef-owner Pietro Gallo is going to refresh our famous vegan Italian menu, which was introduced in 2015 as the first of its kind in the US! He will be collaborating with top vegan Italian chef Matteo Febbraio. Starting May 10, Pietro will present the new menu at our Little Italy location. Reserve a table now!
Civico 1845, 1845 India Street, San Diego, CA 92101 // civico1845.com
MAY 12: Dennis Quaid
Don’t miss actor and singer Dennis Quaid’s stop in San Diego, at BellyUp Tavern. Quaid is currently in the recording studio working on a new gospel album slated for release this summer.
BellyUp, 143 South Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, CA 92075 // bellyup.com
May 14, August 19: Summer Concert Series
Let the good times roll. Get your tickets to sing along on the Lakeside Lawn all summer long with all of your favorites!
May 14: Betamaxx
August 19: Queen Nation
Lakehouse Resort & Golf, 1105 La Bonita Drive, San Marcos, CA 92078 // lakehousehotelandresort.com/summer-concert-series/
