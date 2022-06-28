Ready for a vacation that’s relatively close to home—but a world apart? Celebrity Cruises® has the Pacific Coast getaway you deserve. They’re offering an array of new itineraries aboard the award-winning Celebrity Solstice® that sail the breathtaking coast for 4, 7, or 8 nights. Sailing from Los Angeles, you’ll visit some of the most iconic places in the region, including Catalina Island, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Monterey, and San Francisco—with some itineraries offering an overnight stay in San Francisco so you can experience all the city has to offer day and night. Or choose a sailing that leaves from Vancouver, British Columbia and travels southward to Los Angeles, with visits to Victoria, British Columbia, and Astoria, Oregon, and other amazing cities in between.
Want a more intimate experience? Step aboard the revolutionized Celebrity Millennium® for a 6-night journey from Vancouver to San Diego and experience all the shoreside excitement while sailing aboard a smaller luxury ship that’s the perfect complement to the romantic places you’ll visit.
Even if you’ve explored the Pacific Coast before, you haven’t experienced it to the fullest until you’ve been there with Celebrity. Whichever ship and itinerary you choose, you’ll experience a luxury vacation like no other.
Lose yourself in accommodations so stunning, you won’t want to be found. Dine in restaurants that awaken every sense, with menus crafted by a Michelin-starred chef and the most awarded wine collection at sea. Discover world-class entertainment around the ship and around the clock. Nourish your mind, body, and soul with leading wellness experiences. Enjoy service so intuitive, you’ll wonder if they can read minds. Plus, relax knowing your drinks, Wi-Fi, and tips are Always IncludedSM—for every guest, on every Celebrity cruise.
To book your Pacific Coast vacation with an incredible offer, call 1-888-283-6879, contact your travel advisor, or visit celebrity.com today.
