At the University of San Diego we’re always looking toward the horizon — to what’s new and what’s next.
And when we think of the newest class of incoming students who will be joining the Torero family in the fall, we couldn’t be more proud.
Our Class of 2027 has an average weighted grade point average of 4.05. These students come from 43 states, 27 countries and three U.S. territories and represent 14 different faith traditions, including nearly 44% who are Catholic.
Strengthened by the Catholic intellectual tradition, we confront humanity’s challenges by fostering peace, working for justice and leading with love.
This is our vision statement, but it isn’t a catchy phrase or a lofty goal. It’s our true north.
It’s what we do. It’s who we are.
We are proud to be the youngest private institution among U.S. News & World Report’s top-100 universities in the nation.
USD has consistently ranked among the top-five schools in the nation for the percentage of undergraduates participating USD’s unique study-abroad experience, which offers 95 academic programs in more than 40 countries. We’re honored to be one of the top-three Catholic Colleges and Universities in California by Niche.com. And this year, we’re thrilled to once again hold the title as the No. 1 most beautiful campus in America by The Princeton Review.
Small class sizes, a compassionate culture, hands-on learning opportunities and state-of-the-art resources are the cornerstone of the USD experience.
Our focus on academic excellence — inspired by faith and nurtured in a beautiful and welcoming environment — empowers innovative, confident, original thinkers to make positive contributions around the world. Our curriculum prepares students to be lifelong learners who have the necessary skills to navigate their future careers and live impactful lives. Designed by our faculty members, the curriculum spans critical competencies that employers routinely tout as the most important skills needed in the workforce. All USD undergraduate students, regardless of their majors, are encouraged to investigate questions of ethical, religious and philosophical inquiry. They are also encouraged to learn from and be invigorated by a diversity of perspectives that can only come from critically examining art, history, literature and the human experience.
At USD, we are Changemakers. We are innovators and we do, in fact, lead with love.
In 2011, USD became the first university on the West Coast to officially be designated as a Changemaker institution and today, we remain one of only 41 campuses in the world to maintain this designation. Here, classroom learning is connected to social justice and social change — and more than 500 courses include a service component. In addition to an engaging and integrated academic experience on campus, students at USD learn how to make a difference in our city, across our border and around the world. Our location at the edge of an international gateway uniquely prepares students to embrace the breadth and depth of ways they can become globally competent citizens. Students participate in service-learning projects annually and, each year, together with our faculty and staff, contribute more than 400,000 public service hours globally.
The University of San Diego is known across the nation and around the world. However, we also take great pride in being an anchor institution right here in San Diego and serving alongside our neighbors who live and work here and may have even visited our campus, known as Alcalá Park. That truly means the world to us.
The University of San Diego. We are Changemakers.
Link: Learn more about USD’s academic reputation and approach to personalized learning here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.