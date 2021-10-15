Sponsored Content provided by the San Diego International Film Festival
The San Diego International Film Festival celebrates its 20th Anniversary this year—and the growth of the Festival along with its economic impact on San Diego is impressive.
Asked to reflect on this exciting growth, CEO and Artistic Director of the Festival, Tonya Mantooth, shared. “Over the past 10 years, we prioritized the development of relationships with studios and distributors. We consistently see San Diegans engaging with these studio films and the studios have taken notice. The San Diego International Film Festival has established itself as a leading stop on the festival circuit—and studios and distributors continue to want to share their stories here.”
Mantooth continued, “Support has played a large role in the growth of the Festival. The support of San Diego media is significant and increases every year. This has dramatically increased the amplifications of the stories of the Festival. We are also receiving support from the City—as they see how the Festival impacts cultural tourism and draws people, and dollars to our city. Finally, the support of our patrons and donors who have been incredibly consistent in the underwriting of the festival have helped us to thrive and grow.”
When asked what changes she has witnessed in the Festival and industry over the years, Mantooth shared “I think we have really struck a fantastic balance of paring the celebration of filmmakers and the examination of social impact topics. The celebrity and the story. We bring in and honor hi profile filmmakers each year which attracts the attention of our community. We use that attention to shine a light on the social impact topics that we value as a festival. Film can, and does, act as an economic driver for a city. On the flipside—our goal is to also bring important global cinema to San Diego.”
Mantooth continued “Another change that has been a joy to witness is the significant increase in work by female filmmakers. The parity is definitely not equal yet—however the industry is foundationally changing. Major studios, distributors and streaming platforms are moving women into positions of decision making. Establishing those positions of power makes this a fundamental switch in the industry, not just a pendulum swing. The community wants to hear from the voices of female filmmakers—and female filmmakers are taking on bold and experimental pieces. We see this reflected in Festival programming with the directorial debut of Maggie Gyllenhaal with The Lost Daughter, and Jane Campion, director of The Power of the Dog. We have a long way to go—but it is happening. And we look forward to continuing to provide a platform to showcase female filmmakers and directors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.