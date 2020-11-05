COVID-19 started as a distant threat, an unusual viral phenomenon spreading rapidly. In the beginning, knowledge was scarce, but Scripps was monitoring the situation closely. Even before the virus reached San Diego, Scripps was preparing. With experience gained during the 2003 and 2007 brush fires and while responding to emergencies around the world, Scripps assembled a corporate command center and satellite commands at all of its hospitals, secured PPE and other critical supplies, and consulted with government officials. Scripps also set up a COVID-19 Nurse Line and surge tents to test patients efficiently and safely. Learn more about what Scripps is doing behind the scenes here and read one survivor’s story here.
