In October 1991, several severe weather fronts along the Northeastern coast converged to create one of the most menacing hurricanes of that decade. Now, health care is in the midst of its own perfect storm. Absent the gale force winds, rain and waves, hospitals and clinics are being hammered by some of the lowest reimbursement rates in decades, costly government regulations and mandates and a post-COVID inflationary economy that is crippling the supply chain and significantly increasing costs. With demand for health care at an all-time high, hospitals and health systems have little recourse, but to brave the elements. Read more about the challenges health care systems are facing here.
