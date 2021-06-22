We’re all eager to get back to the fun and excitement at Petco Park, America’s No. 1 Ballpark. Here’s what to know before you go:
As an outdoor ballpark with an open-air environment, Petco Park remains one of the safest venues in San Diego.Enhanced cleaning and sanitation protocols, including a “Petco Park Clean Team,” continuously disinfect high-touchpoint areas throughout the ballpark to ensure your safety is a top priority. Touchless soap and towel dispensers, along with more than 250 hand sanitizing stations, have been added throughout the ballpark. That means you can sit back, relax, and keep your eye on the ball!
Of course, a lot has changed in the past year, and entry policies at Petco Park are no exception. Here are a few guidelines to review to ensure your visit is safe, seamless—and most of all, fun!
- Leave purses and bags behind. For enhanced ballpark security and to get everyone inside and seated as quickly as possible, Petco Park now prohibits all bags, with the exception of single-compartment bags measuring seven by ten inches or smaller, infant bags, and medical bags.
- Plan to peruse the concession stands. Outside food and beverage, exclusive of medical or infant needs, are not permitted. Guests are allowed to bring one factory-sealed plastic bottled water that is still, clear, and unflavored and that is one liter (32 ounces) or less, and soft-sided single juice or milk containers or ADA-required liquids in a sealed container.
- Skip the ATM. Petco Park is a cashless venue. Credit cards, Padres Pay, and other forms of digital payment will be accepted at all concession and retail locations.
Ready to get your tickets? Go digital by downloading the MLB Ballpark app. For full instructions, access the mobile ticketing guide on the Padres website.
The 2021 Padres baseball season is sure to be a big hit! Get in the game at padres.com.
