Guys know wearing cologne has its benefits. Aside from the obvious perk of making you smell better, cologne can help boost your confidence and influence your mood. Wearing the right cologne makes you feel more attractive and confident. When you’re interacting with others, this can have a direct effect on how you talk and socialize with people. A confident person is more likely to put their best foot forward, so to speak.
Another benefit of wearing cologne is an enhanced mood. Studies have shown that wearing certain scents can positively affect our emotional and mental well-being. Smelling a fragrance triggers a response in our brain’s limbic system, which is responsible for emotions, memories, and behavior. For example, the scent of peppermint has been shown to have an energizing effect. It can help improve focus, concentration, and alertness.
Close your eyes for a moment and recall a special person in your life. Perhaps it’s your grandfather and the way he smelled of crisp, green vetiver. Maybe recalling this scent puts you in a tender, warm-hearted mood. Or, think about a close friend who always smells faintly of lavender and how you feel calm and relaxed every time you’re near them. These are the types of feelings fragrance can evoke. The effect is powerful yet you may not even be aware that scent is affecting your mood.
The bottom line is fragrance has a definitive effect on one’s emotions and social life. It makes the cologne wearer more confident and approachable and attracts the people around him, encouraging them to come closer. Why not start experimenting with fragrance and watch your social interactions soar? Let’s learn more about fragrance and your mood.
Match Your Fragrance to Your Mood
If you have decided to start shopping for a new fragrance and want something that matches your vibe, start thinking about the type of mood you want to be in. You may want to be in a calm, reflective state of mind. Or maybe you’ve been feeling tired and uninspired lately and want a little mental clarity and creativity boost. Whatever mood you're craving, your fragrance can help you cultive that space.
Choosing a personal scent also takes a lot of reflecting on your personal preferences. Consider the type of fragrances you naturally gravitate toward. Maybe you find woody, outdoorsy scents appealing. Or you may discover that floral, sweet scents are more to your liking. Why do we choose certain scents over others?
The answer lies in our body chemistry. Body chemistry is our unique chemical make-up that affects how something smells on us, and it is affected by pH levels, hormones, and even the foods we eat. For example, someone with a higher pH—a higher acidity level—may find that a fragrance smells sweeter on them than someone with a lower pH level.
When we wear fragrances like cologne, the aroma molecules mix with the oils on our skin, changing the way they smell. Body heat also affects how a scent smells when applied to the skin. Suppose you’re someone with a naturally higher body temperature. In that case, the fragrance molecules heat up more quickly and fragrance may smell stronger than someone who has a lower body temperature. This also accounts for why scents may smell stronger when you wear them during the summer months.
Understanding Fragrance Profiles
The fragrance industry is a vast and complex world that is constantly evolving. Many international luxury goods and fashion brands specialize in creating unique and captivating fragrances, and other smaller manufacturers create boutique scents that appeal to niche customers. Regardless of their size, each manufacturer has a distinct style and approach to developing fragrances.
Cologne can be made with a variety of different scents that all combine to make up a unique fragrance. Each scent contains notes and is classified into three categories: top, middle and base. Top notes are the initial scents you smell when you first apply the fragrance. Middle notes come through once the initial scents evaporate or “dry down” as it’s called in the fragrance industry. Base notes are the final scents that emerge and can last the longest, ranging from a period of several hours to even several days.
Combining notes in a fragrance is what creates the desired scent. Creating a cologne is an art form, yes, but it is also a science. Complex, sophisticated scents require an understanding of how each note can change the fragrance. Perfumers, chemists and fragrance manufacturers require knowledge of how notes work together. Not all notes are compatible. Some notes can clash with others, and knowing which notes to use in what proportions is the key to a successful blend.
Choosing The Right Scent For You
Just as not all scents blend together, not all colognes work for every occasion. Guys like to have multiple colognes to go with their mood or the occasion in question. There are many different seasons and events to wear cologne: from a day at the office to your much needed vacation. Many guys like to have different scents for special occasions, like a night out or a wedding. Having special event colognes reserved for times you want to feel extra special and maybe stand out a little more is common among cologne-wearers. For instance, the cologne these men choose for daytime while working at the office may not be the same fragrance they want to wear at a nighttime event or special occasion.
This is why when considering cologne it’s always good to have options. Luckily, there are thousands of men’s fragrances and colognes to choose from. What’s more, many fragrance manufacturers are also making scents that are gender neutral, so that men, women, and non-binary people can all wear and enjoy them.
Your nose is a powerful tool that can distinguish different scents through its olfactory receptors. When you smell a fragrance, molecules of scent enter your nose and bind to these receptors, triggering a signal to your brain that allows you to recognize or identify the fragrance.
When choosing a scent, think about how you’d like to wear the fragrance, what mood it evokes, and how long you’d like it to last on your skin. Some colognes truly do last longer than others (hint: the more fragrance oils and the less alcohol, the longer a scent will last). It’s understandably overwhelming to choose a fragrance when there are so many options out there. That’s why we put together the list of the most popular colognes for men in 2023.
1. Blue Atlas Atlantis
If you’re ready for a fragrance adventure and a fresh new perspective on cologne, then you’re ready for Atlantis by Blu Atlas. Blu Atlas has created a special fragrance for men that breaks some of the stuffy rules of the cologne industry by being daring and uninhibited.
Inspired by the coastal jungles of Bali, Atlantis opens with top notes of bergamot, lemon, and blackcurrant. The middle notes of lavender, clary sage, peach, and apricot provide the perfect balance to the citrusy notes and set the stage for the spiciness of the base notes. Atlantis finished with orris, oak moss, violet, ambrette seed, and musk, which give it a masculine and sexy foundation surrounded by intricate fragrance notes.
Atlantis is never overpowering, but lasts all day and all night. Online reviewers love the elegant design of the sleek bottle, with many saying it's their new favorite cologne. One reviewer sums this product up perfectly: “it's so silent but so loud at the same time!”
Another appealing aspect of Atlantis is the skin-friendly and environmentally conscious ingredients. Atlantis is vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated according to industry clean standards. It’s also made without parabens, preservatives, phthalates, or synthetic dyes.
2. Dominique Ropion Geranium Pour Monsieur Parfum
Described as raw, minty freshness sitting on an ocean of sensuality and sophistication, this cologne for men is as sophisticated as its description. Designed by a master perfumer and technician, the scent harmonizes opposite notes to great effect. Mint and white musk, for example, are two fragrance notes not typically paired together, but that somehow work well in this complex fragrance.
Other notes include geranium, a herbaceous smelling flower, as well as sandalwood and clove. There are also floral and powdery notes like rose and amber included in this scent. Although very different, these notes harmonize for a long-lasting, elegant cologne likely best suited for a special occasion or night out.
Reviewers say the immediate notes of fresh mint fade quickly to reveal a much more floral note. After the initial notes dry down, spicier notes begin to come through. The overall sentiment from those who wear Geranium Pour Monsieur is that it is a very sophisticated cologne worth the splurge.
3. Versace Pour Homme
Officially launched in 2008 yet still widely popular today, Versace Pour Homme is a universally beloved cologne inspired by the Mediterranean Sea. Developed by a renowned Spanish perfumer, Versace Pour Homme has been a fragrance staple within the world of Versace for a good reason.
With notes of bitter oranges and Neroli flowers at the top, the immediate scent of floraly citrus hits you right off the bat. But, after a few moments, the middle notes of geranium, sage, and hyacinth come through to add to the floral sweetness. Base notes of amber and musk firmly anchor the cologne as a masculine yet confidently floral scent.
The signature Versace Medusa emblem adorns this beautiful bottle, which can be displayed as an attractive addition to any grooming area. Reviewers say they love the bold scent of Versace Pour Homme and that it reminds them of warm summer nights.
4. Gentleman by Givenchy
Gentleman by Givenchy is a classic cologne for men that is always in style. With clean, crisp fragrance notes, this cologne is as buttoned up and timeless as a double breasted suit and tie.
With reviewers online describing this fragrance as powdery and spicy, Gentleman is also well-known for its staying power. It lasts long hours and continues as a notable skin scent all day and night. Many reviewers say this is one of the longest-lasting colognes they own.
The top notes are black pepper and lavender, with middle notes of iris and Tolu balm reminiscent of cinnamon and vanilla. Base notes of patchouli give this fragrance a soft spiciness which doesn't overpower, but adds an air of mystery to the man who wears it.
5. Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Eau de Toilette
If you're looking for an elegant cologne that will remind you of smoky clubs, late nights, and rum, Maison Margiela’s Replica Jazz Club will be the cologne you reach for again and again in 2023.
This cologne’s top notes of pink pepper opens the senses to spicy warmth. The middle and base notes of smoky tobacco leaf, rum, and vanilla make this a masculine fragrance yet one that the woman in your life may be sneaking for herself. Maison Margiela specifically designs their fragrances to be gender neutral, but Jazz Club has often been touted as one of their most masculine scents.
Reviewers online say the cologne is complex and has many layers that unfold over the course of wear. Many describe Jazz Club as the smoky late night haunt you didn’t know you wanted to smell like.
6. Jean-Paul Gaultier Ultra Male
Ultra Male by renowned fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier is precisely what it sounds like; a quintessentially masculine, straightforward, and bold fragrance. Ultra Male isn’t trying to be anything other than a powerful men’s cologne that can be worn any day and occasion. It’s that all-around perfect cologne.
Reviewers online love the sleek bottle, straightforward fragrance notes, and longevity. A few spritzes of this cologne in the morning and you’re set for the day.
The main fragrance notes of Ultra Male are vanilla, sweet, and fruity with pear, lemon, clary sage, and lavender. Notes of cinnamon, amber, patchouli, and cedar also bring a solid, earthly foundation to this scent and a sense of balance. The result is a cologne that’s not too floral and sweet with just enough spice, making it one of the most popular colognes for 2023.
7. Terre D’Hermes
Terre D’Hermes launched in 2006 and quickly became a popular choice in men’s cologne. Terre D’Hermes was created by Jean-Claude Ellena, the exclusive in-house perfumier of Hermes, the French luxury goods manufacturer. The top notes of orange and grapefruit gives this easy-to-wear cologne a bright and citrusy opening. Middle notes are pepper, flint, and pelargonium, rather intricate and unusual notes. Flint lends a slightly sweet and powdery note to fragrances. Pelargonium are scented leaves that are harvested for their slightly spicy aroma. The base notes of cedar, patchouli, and vetiver give this cologne a solidly masculine foundation.
Many reviewers online call Terre D’Hermes cologne a timeless classic. From the clean, sophisticated lines of the bottle to the simple yet alluring scent, Terre D’Hermes is a solid choice as your go-to cologne of 2023.
8. Jimmy Choo Man
Reviews online of Jimmy Choo Man repeatedly mention its sensual and soft notes. If a seductive, night time cologne is what you’re looking for, Jimmy Choo Man should be on your list to try.
This cologne adds some unique fragrance notes that integrate multiple fruity aromas including pineapple leaf and melon. It also contains floral notes, such as lavender, and subtle spicy notes, such as pink pepper and patchouli. Finally, notes of suede provide a musky, sensual layer.
Jimmy Choo Man comes in a modern, steel gray bottle. The sophisticated packaging compliments the refined fragrance it holds within. Wearing Jimmy Choo Man is a cologne that is sure to inspire confidence.
9. Bleu de Chanel
There’s a reason why Bleu de Chanel is so popular in the men’s cologne industry. True to its roots as a sophisticated, high-end fashion house, Chanel has created this woody, aromatic fragrance for men of style and taste.
There are many complex fragrance notes in Bleu de Chanel. Top notes of artemisia, lemon zest, bergamot, and mint allow it to open with floral and citrus notes. Next, middle notes of geranium, lavender, and pineapple begin to unfold a spicy sweetness. Finally, base notes of tonka bean, sandalwood, cedar, and amberwood bring in a strong woodsy aroma. These combined notes give Bleu de Chanel impressions of a fresh forest in spring alive with new greens and flowers.
Reviewers online declare Bleu de Chanel smooth and clean and claim it reminds them of a meadow of green grass. They also cite the staying power of this cologne and that it lasts for many hours on the skin after application.
10. Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille
There’s something about the blend of vanilla and smoky tobacco that is timeless when it comes to cologne. The alluring sweetness combined with the spicy and smoky aromas is something fragrance wearers seem to gravitate toward. And for good reason—Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille smells divine.
Tobacco Vanille launched in 2007 as an amber spicy fragrance for both women and men. The heavy fragrance notes are appealing to both genders, but many guys say this is one of their favorite colognes to wear. The notes of tobacco leaf, vanilla, cacao, and tonka bean are also layered with notes of dried fruit. The result is a scent that is both dark and mysterious yet easy to wear and very warm and inviting.
Designer Tom Ford is known for bringing luxury and style to both men’s and women’s fashion. This cologne has a universal appeal and has become a pillar in the fragrance industry.
11. Milk Musk Eau de Toilette by Molton Brown
With top notes of pear and peach, this soft and musky cologne by Molton Brown opens with a light note. The middle notes of vanilla and musk begin to add delicate sweetness with a powdery undertone. The base notes of tonka bean and white cedar extract firmly anchor this scent into a masculine category with accents of warmth.
Reviewers online describe Milk Musk Eau de Toilette as a comforting scent and like a cashmere-soft embrace. This is a gender neutral scent that will be appealing to you and the special person in your life.
Molton Brown has been a premier maker of British fragrances since 1971. The elegant bottle with a spherical top adds another layer of elegance to the fragrance within.
12. Davidoff Cool Water
Since 1988, Davidoff Cool Water has been a solid cologne choice, which is why it has gained the trust of men all over the world as a masculine cologne that can be worn everyday to any occasion. It’s still as appealing, fresh and motivating today as it was when it launched.
This marine-focused fragrance perfectly captures the essence of marine life, blue water, and sunny skies. Top notes of mint, lavender, coriander, and rosemary give this cologne an immediate exhilarating scent. The middle notes of jasmine, geranium, and sandalwood begin to unfold more exotic floral and woody notes. Lastly, the base notes of tobacco oakmoss and musk complete the profile of spicy, sexy days on the open water.
Reviewers online say this cologne smells like refreshing seawater. There’s a definitive “coolness” factor to Davidoff Cool Water and that’s what keeps its appeal going strong.
13. Malin + Goetz Cannabis Eau de Parfum
Lazy afternoon and lingering smokiness is how Malin + Goetz describes their Cannabis Eau de Parfum. It’s not just cheeky marketing, either. This actually may be the most relaxing, vibe-inducing colognes on the market, and that is why it’s one of the most popular colognes for men in 2023.
Cannabis combines the laid back and chill fragrance notes of earthy cedarwood, patchouli and sandalwood. To balance out the herbaceous aromas, there’s also floral notes of magnolia and muguet, as well as bergamot and black pepper.
There’s no side effects to Cannabis by Malin + Geotz except for feeling good and smelling great. Reviewers say it's subtle, earthy and natural smelling.
14. Clinique Happy for Men
As a mood lifter, it’s hard to beat Clinique Happy for Men. Not only is the name happy, but this bright and cheerful fragrance relies on a zingy combination of fragrance notes to activate your feel-good endorphins.
Happy opens with the citrusy scents of ruby red grapefruit and mandarin. Then sweeter, floral notes of magnolia, lily and orchid come through. Finally, the base notes of honeysuckle and lily-of-the-valley help blend this invigorating fragrance into a unique mood-boosting scent.
Online reviewers say Clinique Happy is upbeat and effervescent and also note the way it lingers and lasts all day and night.
15. Bentley For Men Intense
The final entry on the list of the most popular colognes for men in 2023 is Bentley’s For Men Intense. Like its namesake automobile, Bentley For Men Intense is elegant yet sophisticatedly understated. When wearing it, everyone will notice you smell without overwhelming the room you’re in.
This cologne starts off with spicy citrus with black pepper, bay leaf, and bergamot. But underneath, other fragrance notes are lurking, such as cinnamon, clary sage, rum, and geranium. The base notes of leather, patchouli, and cedar ground this cologne into a strong masculine scent with style.
One reviewer said of Bentley For Men Intense: “This isn’t a fragrance, it’s a lifestyle.” Well said.
Cologne Wearing Guide
Now that you’ve seen all the choices for the most popular colognes for men in 2023, it’s time to make sure you’re storing and wearing your cologne the best way possible. After all, you want your cologne to last on your shelf and on your body as long as possible.
Storing Cologne
Proper storage is important with cologne so it maintains its scent. The best place to store your cologne is in a cool, dark place away from direct sunlight and heat. Since humidity levels can affect the chemical balance in cologne, avoid keeping it in the bathroom, which gets steamy and hot from showers. Try a closet, cabinet, or even a drawer.
How to Apply Cologne
Of course you’ve always heard the phrase less is more. This is true for fragrance, but that doesn’t mean you should barely put on enough product to smell. The best way to apply cologne is to spray or dab a small amount onto your wrist or another pulse point. Pulse points are where blood vessels are closest to the skin’s surface, like the wrist, neck, chest, and behind the ears. Once the cologne is on your wrist, rub your wrists together to distribute the fragrance, then move to the skin on your neck and chest. Avoid putting cologne directly onto your clothes as the oils can stain some fabrics.
Reapplying Cologne
Because the longevity of cologne depends on different factors like your skin type and body chemistry, you may want to reapply your cologne after 6-8 hours. Another way to help your cologne last a little longer is by applying fragrance free moisturizer to your skin before cologne. The scent will last longer on moisturized, smooth skin rather than dry skin which is less likely to absorb fragrance.
Remember, wearing cologne is a great way to enhance your personal style and leave a lasting impression with everyone you meet. Your cologne choice is unique to you and will hopefully enhance your personality, style, and mood. With so many choices in the world of men’s cologne, choosing the right one can be like an adventure in fragrance. Happy hunting!
