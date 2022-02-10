Love isn’t canceled. In fact, many couples are making up for lost time. Planning a wedding on your own can be challenging—setting a date, finding a location, choosing who makes the cut for the wedding party and guest list, sticking to the budget, and dealing with all the other incidentals that pop up along the way to the big day. But fortunately, there’s a whole industry dedicated to ensuring the day you get hitched goes smoothly. This guide to the city’s most in-demand venues and vendors will help you get started.
Finding Your Dream Venue
The venue can be one of the most memorable things about a wedding—or one of the most forgettable. Fortunately, San Diego has plenty of outstanding options that are sure to fit any couple’s vision. Take a look at a few of these standout venues to get started.
Outdoor Weddings
Outdoor weddings on the beach or in one of the city’s scenic parks are always a solid choice. Nature provides the perfect backdrop, and the ocean breeze will add a special San Diego element to your ceremony. Make sure you file the proper permits and reservation forms to ensure your ideal locale is yours and yours alone.
Indoor Weddings
If you’d rather get married indoors, San Diego’s numerous event spaces were literally made for it. Often built into nondescript storefronts, these spaces give off a chic, modern vibe. Their openness serves as a blank canvas on which you can add your own personal touches, like fun furniture or a funky photo backdrop. This type of venue also lends itself well in case of any pandemic-related uncertainty since seating arrangements can be scaled and separated to fit your occasion.
FRUITCRAFT
With over 200 weddings hosted, FruitCraft Event Venue is the ideal distillery for your event. In-house bar, catering, and setup services make planning your wedding a breeze. Lush plants, custom live-edge tables, and Instagrammable walls create a cohesive modern backdrop for weddings up to 150 guests. Read more about Fruitcraft here.
LUCE LOFT
After 10 years of hosting events at their original Carnation Dairy warehouse location on 10th Avenue and J Street downtown, Luce Loft is expanding with two new venues in historic buildings. Luce on Kettner is Little Italy’s first dedicated event space, featuring capacity for more than 300 in a modern farmhouse-style warehouse. Luce Cielo is a gorgeous brick venue in East Village, featuring a massive 60-foot skylight with brilliant natural light and an outdoor cocktail hour space. Each venue is a beautiful blank canvas for clients to customize their own event, with open-vendor policies and a BYOB bar. All three Luce venues have prime weekend dates available in 2022 and 2023! Check out each of them here.
Resorts and Hotels
For couples who want to go big, bayfront resorts are the perfect place to say “I do.” Aside from ample space and ritzy reception areas that can accommodate a large group plus staff and entertainers, hotels and resorts offer a convenient lodging option for out-of-town guests and on-site staging areas for the wedding party. Resort staff and preferred vendors who have a few weddings under their belt can also take the guesswork out of booking a caterer, picking floral arrangements, and designing a floor plan.
PARK HYATT AVIARA
Every wedding is momentous—whether it’s a grand celebration or an intimate affair, it signifies the first steps on a shared lifelong journey. And with captivating ocean views, charming botanical gardens, and elegant ballrooms, the astonishing coastal setting of Park Hyatt Aviara makes those special moments even more memorable. Click here to learn more.
RANCHO VALENCIA
The perfect backdrop to begin your life together, Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa combines lush gardens and olive groves, glowing lantern-lit pathways amid stunning hacienda-style architecture, and ultra-luxury private accommodations. Exceptional five-star service and dining in our impossibly romantic setting ensures every moment of your celebration will be simply breathtaking with no detail overlooked. Click here to learn more.
THE SEABIRD
Our seaside hotel provides a truly distinctive setting for your dream wedding. With an array of event spaces, ocean views, and inventive cuisine, you can look forward to a luxury experience with unmatched service for you and your guests to enjoy. Check out The Seabird here.
Destination Weddings
For an exotic destination that’s still close to home, head south of the border. Some of the most beautiful resorts, hotels, and wineries are less than two hours away by car. Coastal Baja California and Valle de Guadalupe wine country are dotted with unique spaces that range from boho to romantic to full-on glam.
Vendors
Live Entertainment
Whether you go with a band, a DJ, classical musicians, or something in between, live entertainment adds a dreamy touch. Ensure your big day has the perfect soundtrack, from the ceremony to the dance floor.
CAPRICE STRINGS
Caprice Strings provides passionate, professional chamber music for your wedding day, creating tailored performances that reflect your style and embellish your celebration. Caprice understands that our music will create moments in time that will be enjoyed and remembered, for years to come. We love to make dreams come true. Learn more about Caprice Strings here.
Hiring a Planner
Many couples choose to DIY their wedding, but hiring a professional planner can streamline some of the more cumbersome parts and open your mind to options you may not have considered. You definitely want to have experience and attention to detail in your corner on your big day. Planners can bring your vision for a one-of-a-kind wedding to life and put you in contact with the right florists, caterers, photographers, musicians, and more. Even hiring just a day-of coordinator can take some of the stress out of the event. Check out this list of event coordinators to learn more.
Say Yes to a Dress
For many brides, the dress is the wedding. You can shop online or hit a big-box bridal store, but you’d be remiss not to savor that moment at one of San Diego’s bridal boutiques. Whether it’s a ball gown, mermaid, A-line, or fit-and-flare, purchasing the dress of your dreams from a local vendor is a win-win. Shop local and support small businesses to find the right look for your special day without the cookie-cutter vibe. Here’s a directory to get you started.
