Content provided by The Lane
Create your dream ceremony, cocktail hour, and reception with floor-to-ceiling windows, modern high-end amenities, and minimalist design. The Lane boasts an elevated 3,500 sq. ft. terrace that overlooks the bay and historic Lane Field Park.
We’ve curated a versatile, indoor-outdoor blank slate so that each couple has the flexibility to make it their own! The Lane displays two interconnected gathering spaces, an outdoor terrace, a private bridal suite, large prep-kitchen, spacious restrooms, and custom-built furniture.
With ease of access to the connected Marriott Bayfront and a 5-minute airport drive, treat yourself and your guests to the quintessential San Diego experience.
We have the privilege of helping you create memories. Watch the San Diego sunset along the bay and enjoy the day that is perfectly you.
