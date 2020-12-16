Like many a quarantined chef, Ronald Salzetti, MD, Scripps Clinic division chair in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, turned to his kitchen during the pandemic, though his creations may be a bit more complex than the average Joe. Dr. Salzetti is drawn to the scientific side a cooking—molecular gastronomy, a branch of food science that explores the physical and chemical transformations that ingredients undergo. Dr. Salzetti’s impressive repertoire includes cooking sous vide, infusing smoke into food and drinks, and one of the biggest pandemic cooking trends, the sourdough starter. Read more about Dr. Salzetti’s unique hobby.
