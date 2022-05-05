The internet is rife with 30-day challenges designed to get you fit and create healthy habits. Participating in a fitness challenge along with supportive friends, family members, coworkers, or online buddies can be a great way to get started down the right path—especially for people who don’t exercise. However, a 30-day challenge may not get you the results you’re aiming for. One month isn’t long enough to change your habits completely—it usually takes three to six. Read more about fitness challenges and how to stick with it after the 30 days are up here.
For more nutrition, wellness, and healthy living tips, sign up for the San Diego Health newsletter.
San Diego Magazine has partnered with Scripps Health to bring you the stories behind some of the most innovative health care in America, happening right here in San Diego. Stay tuned for more inspiration from San Diego Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.