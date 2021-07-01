Content provided by Copia Wealth Management & Insurance Services
Every day, you make hundreds of seemingly ordinary decisions and carry out countless actions based on your life experiences and the principles you have come to embrace. Some of these choices and actions may be subconscious, while others are highly deliberate. Regardless, it’s important to appreciate the extent to which they continually impact your life.
Traditional core beliefs and values are paramount in shaping every aspect of your life and the principles you choose to practice. As a comprehensive advisor, I believe it is crucial to wholeheartedly embrace and respect the role such values play in each of my clients’ lives and goals. However, I want you to consider something about yours for a moment.
Each day, you do business with financial institutions, banks, and government entities, which impacts you and your lifestyle. These establishments all understand that you hold traditional core beliefs that form the bedrock of how you make every decision in your life today. Now, there is nothing wrong with these traditional thought processes. However, do you believe that the financial institutions, banks, government entities, and especially the private businesses you interact with, all within the sphere of your lifestyle, use your core beliefs and values to your advantage or their advantage?
Take a moment to reflect on what I’m asking you here. Almost everyone tells me, when asked this question, that these entities use commonly held personal beliefs and values to their advantage—to increase profits, and against you, the individual. So, how does that make you feel? Horrible, right? Don’t you want to know how to stop this from happening? Well, I am here to show you how.
These entities have been taking advantage of you for long enough. Now is the time to become educated so you can be the one to take back control of your financial destiny, as opposed to continuing to give it away freely and unnecessarily. Are you ready to do something about it and take action? Are you ready to take significant action today? Or are you merely going to talk about it and allow things to continue down the same path?
As you start to plan, please keep the following assertion in mind: It’s not that your traditional core beliefs and values are not incredible principles. It is most important to understand that once you recognize that various societal entities are playing the game of life as your opponent, you need to educate yourself so you can win the game against them. Your leading enemies are taxes, fees, lost opportunity costs, wealth transfers, time, average rates of returns versus compounding rates of return, and so much more.
So, what does this all mean and where do we start? It means you need a structured plan of attack that you could benefit from guidance in how to implement. To begin, let’s explore a proven process I have successfully used to help countless clients. After all, there is no time like the present.
Let us help you better prepare. Call us at 619-640-2622 or visit copiawm.com to get started today! It’s never too late or early to get started!
Written By:
Elisabeth Dawson
President & CEO
LIC #0C72164, #0G81294
Investment advice offered through Copia Wealth Management Advisors, Inc.
Copia Wealth Management Advisors, Inc., is a registered investment adviser.
