Many California hospitals will have to rebuild or retrofit in the next seven years to meet seismic safety requirements. This unfunded state mandate adds up for health care systems like Scripps. The price tag for building a new hospital in California can be more than twice the cost than in nearly any other state. Construction is under way at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Mercy Hospital, San Diego, to meet the 2030 deadline. at. Read more about the financial burden of building a seismically safe hospital in California and how the materials differ from general construction projects here.
