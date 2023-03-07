There are plenty of products that are clinically proven and scientifically backed to increase your hair production. Hair growth traditionally relies on things such as your diet, exercise, scalp health and general health. However, it also has a lot to do with what you’re putting on your head. It’s no secret that constant coloring and heat treatment will damage your hair, causing hair loss, shedding, thinning and eventually a lack of new hair growth.
Thankfully, since the rise of hair-care products in the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s (yes, we’re talking about those oh-so-big curls), there are plenty of options that can help you save your hair. Whether your hair is damaged from color, heat or environmental factors, there’s something out there for you.
We’ve taken a deep dive into hair-growth products, individually testing, researching and reading reviews about popular shampoos and conditioners. We narrowed down the top choices to curate this list of the best shampoos and conditioners for hair growth.
How We Picked
We had three main considerations in mind when choosing the best products for hair growth: ingredients, consistency and price.
Ingredients
It may be obvious, but the ingredients in a shampoo or conditioner are the most important part of any hair-care product. There are ingredients to look for and ingredients to avoid. We recommend abstaining from any products that include sulfates, parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde, DEA, drying alcohols, mineral oil or artificial fragrances. In short, these ingredients often cause irritation, redness or itchiness on your scalp. After continued use, that irritation can turn into hair loss and hair shedding.
On the other hand, there are plenty of beneficial ingredients that increase hair growth. For shampoos, we advise looking for biotin, saw palmetto, jojoba oil, niacin and caffeine. For conditioners, look for ingredients like shea butter, aloe vera, coconut oil, glycerin and white tea extract.
Of course, there are chemically derived and naturally derived ingredients. Both have advantages, although we typically recommend staying toward the more natural side of things. From our research, it is clear that natural ingredients are better for sensitive, dry or easily irritated skin.
Consistency
The second thing we looked at when choosing the best shampoos and conditioners for hair growth was the consistency. While many traditional shampoos come in a lotion-like consistency, there are benefits to both thinner and thicker products.
Thicker products, specifically conditioners, have a more nutrient-dense base, meaning they can provide results much more quickly. However, rich hair-care products can be too concentrated for people with sensitive skin.
Hair-care products with a thinner consistency tend to be gentler. They can provide the same benefits as their thick counterparts, but results may take longer. If you’re not used to using specialized shampoos or conditioners, we recommend starting with a thinner product so you don’t harm your scalp.
Price
Price is the final factor we considered. Many hair-growth products are more expensive than traditional products. That’s because creating a shampoo or conditioner for hair growth is a scientific process, often requiring clinical trials and a high-end ingredient list.
However, we didn’t want to only choose products that were out of reach of most budgets, so we’ve tried to diversify our choices. We’ve included some drugstore options that have surprisingly beneficial results. Additionally, you’ll find middle-of-the-line and luxury options that sit at different price points.
The 10 Best Shampoos and Conditioners for Hair Growth
Now that you know what we looked for and exactly how we chose our top 10, it’s time to reveal them. Each option was hand-tested, selected and reviewed by our team, so you know you’re receiving a quality choice, no matter what you pick.
1. Blu Atlas Shampoo
Our favorite shampoo for hair growth comes from Blu Atlas, a skincare company headquartered in New York City. Its ingredient list is comparable to some of the highest-quality and most expensive choices, but the product is available at a budget-friendly price. This shampoo will give you thicker hair, more rapid hair growth, a cleaner scalp, moisturized and tangle-free strands, and revitalized hair follicles.
The shampoo from Blu Atlas is more than simply a volumizer or thickening shampoo. With hydrating components like jojoba oil and aloe vera – two of our favorite ingredients – it's able to achieve a wide range of benefits in one. Jojoba oil works to control your sebum production (the glands that produce oil) to keep your hair looking shiny and healthy. Additionally, jojoba oil contains fatty acids and antioxidants that target the proteins in the hair to strengthen and renew each strand.
Another notable ingredient is saw palmetto, which is a natural DHT blocker. DHT is a testosterone compound that has a direct connection to hair loss and thinning. As your DHT production slows, often your hair growth increases. However, that’s not the only way this shampoo combats hair loss. When saw palmetto is paired with a naturally occurring plant-based biotin, as in the Blu Atlas Shampoo, the result is thicker and fuller strands.
Blu Atlas' adherence to clean beauty stands impressed us. They don't use parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic fragrances or animal testing in any of their American-made goods. Moreover, 99% of the ingredients used in their shampoo are natural. That makes it a great option for anyone with sensitive skin.
Finally, we loved the hassle-free process of purchasing Blu Atlas products. This is thanks to their no-questions-asked money-back guarantee, meaning you can test their product for free! If you adore their product – and we have no doubt you will – you can get a deal on it by subscribing to a monthly payment plan.
2. Blu Atlas Conditioner
Alongside their shampoo, Blu Atlas has a fantastic conditioner. Thanks to their subscription plan, you can purchase both of these products with an additional 20% off. While other brands have a similar model, Blu Atlas offered the highest discount we found.
The Blu Atlas conditioner has many of the same features as the shampoo. Again, there are no parabens, phthalates, sulfates or synthetic fragrances. A whopping 99% of the ingredients are derived from natural sources, and include some of our favorites, such as white tea extract and argan oil. When this product is combined with their shampoo, you’ll find the benefits, like increased hair growth and thickness, will show up more rapidly.
White tea extract is one of our favorite ingredients because of its anti-inflammatory properties. Alongside its ability to moisturize and nourish the hair, it can calm inflammation. Additionally, white tea extract has antibacterial, antimicrobial and anti-aging features.
Argan oil is all about hydration. It is rich in essential hair-healthy nutrients and antioxidants that help your hair stay shiny.
If you’re going to use any set of products, we recommend the Blu Atlas Shampoo and Conditioner. They are the most affordable products that offer a high-quality slate of ingredients. For their low price point, you’ll be impressed by the wealth of benefits.
3. Keranique Hair Regrowth Treatment
Almost two million consumers trust the hair regrowth shampoo and conditioner from Keranique. It includes an FDA-approved mixture of minoxidil, a chemically derived hair-growth formula, but in a milder form than the Rogaine product. This option is ideal for anyone who needs a serious choice for hair growth, and isn’t afraid of chemical treatments.
Saw palmetto is one of the elements supporting Keranique's Hair Regrowth Therapy, just like our picks from Blu Atlas above. This natural ingredient promotes hair development and fortifies existing hair. When used in conjunction with minoxidil, saw palmetto is able to protect your hair against natural or chemical aggressors. Overall, the result of using Keranique’s product is a head of hair that appears thicker and healthier.
This product comes in a variety of options. They have a classic shampoo and conditioner, as well as a spray-on treatment. We liked the spray-on applicator; however, we only recommend using it if you’re serious about your hair growth. This solution is sprayed directly on troubled spots rather than being worked into your hair like many other hair-growth treatments. We discovered that this application technique was far more efficient and resulted in less waste. Additionally, it wasn’t as harsh as treatments that are applied to your entire head.
Using their full product range (that is, their shampoo, conditioner and treatment) leads to speedier results than just using one product. Thankfully, Keranique sells its products in a bundle, so you’re able to purchase them all together. This product outperforms most of its rivals and is available at an affordable price range.
4. Shea Moisture Strengthen & Restore Shampoo
Shea Moisture's Shampoo is the choice for anyone with chemically damaged hair. If you love to straighten or curl your hair, this is probably for you as well. This solution is designed to soothe an itchy scalp, restore its natural pH balance, and naturalize your collagen and sebum production. The primary ingredient that enables it to achieve these results is castor oil, which has anti-inflammatory properties and is high in fatty acids.
Shea butter and aloe vera are two other ingredients in the Shea Moisture shampoo that are on our list of all-star ingredients. Both of these moisturizing substances are powerful hydrators and humectants. They also soften and smooth the hair, and shield it from further heat and chemical damage. So, if you’re using chemical or heat treatment daily, we recommend using this shampoo. After using this product for a few weeks, you should notice that your hair is not thinning or shedding as frequently.
You can find Shea Moisture’s product just about anywhere. It is sold at many drugstores, making it easily accessible. Additionally, it comes at a low cost and without harsh chemicals like many other drugstore products.
We don’t recommend this product to anyone who is currently battling baldness or extreme hair thinning. However, Shea Moisture's shampoo is a fantastic choice if you use a lot of chemical products and are looking for a preventative treatment.
5. Briogeo Blossom & Bloom Ginseng + Biotin Volumizing Shampoo
At number five on our list of the best shampoos and conditioners for hair growth, we have this well-liked hair-thickening shampoo with more than a thousand reviews. It is produced by the Black-owned brand Briogeo, a clean skincare company with the mission of creating affordable and clean hair-care products for all. None of their products include parabens, sulfates, silicones, DEA or synthetic perfumes, making them safe for anyone with sensitive skin.
Briogeo uses biotin in this product, which is one of our top products for hair growth. In our research, we learned that most people who deal with hair loss lack biotin. Although it isn't always the reason your hair is shedding, it usually aids in strengthening and promoting hair growth. Maltodextrin and witch hazel extract are two other ingredients that promote thicker hair and are used in Briogeo’s product. Ninety-four percent of the remaining ingredients are organically sourced and naturally derived.
This shampoo, which promotes hair development, excels at a variety of other tasks as well. It thoroughly cleans your hair down to the pores, removing any accumulated oil or debris that are slowing your growth. The shampoo also offers long-lasting results thanks to its additional deposit of vitamin B5.
Just like Shea Moisture’s product, this is an excellent preventive measure for hair growth. However, we don't suggest substituting this for a hair-growth treatment. Moreover, we suggest using caution when using this product if you have dry skin.
6. Kérastase Bain Force Architecte Shampoo
The Kérastase Bain Force Architecte Shampoo is a hair-growth shampoo from a company based in Paris. In addition to its primary effect of strengthening and reducing breakage in your hair, the shampoo smoothes and softens. If you have extremely sensitive skin, we recommend this option.
This product uses a pro-keratin complex, ceramides and sap from the so-called resurrection plant to achieve its goals. The amino and fatty acids in the keratin complex help to thicken and strengthen your natural hair. Ceramides make it easier for moisture to stay in your hair follicles and make your hair more elastic. Lastly, no matter how damaged your hair is, the sap from the resurrection plant is proven to smooth and polish it.
We like how little shampoo is required to lather your entire head. You can wash your entire head with just a quarter-sized amount of product, even if you have long hair. Using Kérastase's shampoo will cost you less in the long term than most drugstore products and other well-known shampoos. For that reason, we think this is a great choice for anyone on a tight budget.
This shampoo is suitable for anyone with sensitive or dry skin because of the hydrator ingredients it contains. It’s a terrific addition to any hair-care routine.
7. Carol's Daughter Goddess Strength Fortifying Conditioner
At number seven on our list of the best shampoos and conditioners for hair growth is Carol’s Daughter Goddess Strength Fortifying Conditioner. The ingredients in this conditioner are carefully selected for their effectiveness, and are of the highest quality.
The ingredients include castor oil, black seed oil and ginger. Castor oil remains a popular ingredient in hair care. It’s a well-known hydrator that is able to protect your hair from environmental damage like UV rays, pollution and chlorine. Black seed oil, another hydrator, is rich in antifungal and antimicrobial nutrients, helping to balance the pH of your scalp to keep you producing new hair.
Ginger works to boost circulation on your scalp. That helps promote hair growth and reproduction, which is exactly what you’re looking for. According to a clinical study performed by a third party, each strand of hair is 15 times stronger after just one use of Carol’s Daughter Conditioner. That’s pretty impressive!
We recommend this choice for anyone dealing with hair loss, thinning, or frizzy and tangled hair. Thanks to its rich formula of humectants, this product is able to moisturize your hair and keep it from falling out. It is available at an affordable price.
8. Olaplex No. 4 Shampoo
No list of the best shampoos would be complete without Olaplex’s No. 4 Shampoo. The goal of Olaplex's No. 4 Shampoo is to repair and revitalize hair, and bring out its original beauty. This product is vegan, color-safe and cruelty-free, and is free of parabens, phthalates, phosphates and sulfates. Although it works for people with all types of skin and hair, we believe it works best on those who have an oily scalp and greasy hair.
To shield your hair from daily pressures and fortify each strand, Olaplex employs its own unique bond-building solution. Your hair will feel softer and more manageable, and will be less prone to damage. Olaplex's No. 4 Shampoo is a fantastic preventive for you if you often use heat or color on your hair.
We should mention that Olaplex’s shampoo does not use any naturally occurring ingredients. If that is a concern, you may wish to try one of the other products on our list.
We appreciate Olaplex's dedication to protecting the environment. Each shampoo bottle prevents the emission of .4 pounds of greenhouse gases and .7 gallons of water. In addition, the business's clean manufacturing process annually saves 44,000 trees and 8,000 acres of land. If you enjoy making guilt-free purchases of carbon-neutral goods, this is a fantastic option.
While this is a highly effective product, it comes at a high cost. That being said, if you want to treat yourself to an outstanding product, we recommend splurging.
9. Andalou Naturals Argan Stem Cell Age Defying Conditioner
As the name suggests, the Andalou Naturals Argan Stem Cell Age Defying Conditioner is all about anti-aging. We recommend this product to anyone who’s worried about aging or slowly getting older. It is proven to increase hair growth, decrease shedding and thinning, and slow early-onset balding. Overall, we think this is a great preventative product and treatment for older people.
We loved that this product is affordable and easy to find. It’s available in most drugstores, and even some grocery stores with large beauty sections. Compared to other inexpensive products, we think the benefits speak for themselves. Seriously, most conditioners under $10 can barely moisturize your hair – and this one stops hair shedding! What’s not to love?
10. Aveeno Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo
If you’ve ever bought shampoo from the drugstore, we’re sure you’ve seen Aveeno’s products. They have tons of options and are well regarded for producing high-quality and affordable options. We picked Aveeno's Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo as our 10th choice for the best shampoos and conditioners for hair growth.
Even though it’s a drugstore brand, this product is free from sulfates, parabens and dyes. It’s also completely safe for anyone with colored hair. Although it’s not as powerful as our favorite picks, it’s a great budget-friendly choice.
Apple cider vinegar is the primary ingredient in Aveeno’s product. Although you probably think of apple cider vinegar as a cooking ingredient, it offers many benefits for the hair. One of the main benefits is its ability to regulate the pH of your scalp. It contains acetic acid, which is a natural antibacterial and is beneficial for fighting common scalp problems. Furthermore, it controls the texture of your hair if you've previously used other drugstore products with high alkalinity or low acidity.
If you struggle with dandruff, we recommend using this product because of its healthy concentration of apple cider vinegar. However, those who produce a lot of sebum typically experience less dandruff – so we’d recommend another choice for them. We thought the lather on Aveeno's shampoo was fantastic, and were impressed that it was created without the use of sulfates.
The smell of Aveeno's Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo might be its only drawback. While the apple and pear notes are not overpowering, they are certainly not mild.
The only other drawback is that this isn't a daily-use shampoo. As a result, you will need to get used to a new practice of cleaning your hair less frequently if you currently wash it every day.
Aveeno has multiple other products that you can use in conjunction with this shampoo. We recommend using their conditioners if you purchase this shampoo, so you can experience their full product line.
