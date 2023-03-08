Natural shampoo is a billion-dollar market on the way to being valued at almost $1.4 billion by 2025. Even though natural shampoos have become popular, the slightly higher price tags might make you wary of making the switch. But it’s reasonable to spend a couple of extra bucks on natural shampoo once you know what lurks in traditional ones.
Typical drugstore shampoos and even some expensive salon brands are full of harmful ingredients, including Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS). So many companies use SLS because it’s a cheap ingredient that creates a rich lather that makes it easy to work shampoo through your hair. But SLS has been known to cause hair loss. It’s a harsh chemical detergent that causes spots of redness and dryness, creating poor scalp conditions that lead to hair loss. If you need to be convinced any further, SLS can also be found in engine degreasers and floor cleaners.
Make the switch to natural shampoos, which are full of ingredients that can be found on our planet and make hair look fuller, shinier, and/or stronger (depending on the ingredients). Ditch the chemically-heavy shampoo that’s waging war on your scalp, and switch to one of these best natural shampoos in 2023.
1. Blu Atlas Shampoo
For a company that cares about the environment, you can’t get any better than Blu Atlas. After thorough research, Blu Atlas learned that the average person applies over 120 chemicals to their face and body every day. Horrified by that notion, Blu Atlas created a robust line of skin and hair products that are 96-100% composed of natural ingredients and vetted through scientific research.
For a natural shampoo designed for every hair type, try Blu Atlas’s shampoo. This vegan formula comes in three varieties: classic, coconut apricot, and unscented. There are no fake additives to make this smell great because it’s free from synthetic fragrances, phthalates, sulfates, and parabens.
The base of this outstanding natural shampoo is a blend of jojoba oil, aloe barbadensis leaf, and saw palmetto. The jojoba is full of vitamins and works just like your skin’s sebum, so it deeply hydrates to ensure proper hair growth and health. Aloe Barbadensis leaf naturally moisturizes and is full of antioxidants to maintain your hair’s collagen. Saw palmetto naturally curbs issues like male-pattern baldness because it blocks DHT, a hormone that contributes to hair loss.
For the best results, use a quarter-sized amount when washing your hair. Work the shampoo deeply into your scalp, and rinse thoroughly.
2. Majestic Pure Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo
Majestic Pure is super popular on Amazon for providing natural options at a reasonable price. They’re a small, family-owned company in San Diego that focuses on tried-and-true natural remedies for their hair care products. The proof is in the Amazon reviews: their apple cider vinegar shampoo has been reviewed over 10,000 times and still has a 4.4 rating.
This shampoo is made to deeply hydrate the scalp and lock in moisture so your hair stays healthy and vibrant. The three main natural ingredients include raw apple cider vinegar, coconut oil, and avocado oil. Apple cider vinegar lowers your hair’s pH to make it stronger and shinier. Coconut oil and avocado oil repair damaged strands and strengthen cuticle cells to prevent hair strands from breaking in the first place.
This shampoo is made for every hair type but particularly works for people with dry hair who need deep moisturizing options. It’s safe to use every day (even on color-treated hair) and won’t make your hair feel heavy. For the best results, leave the shampoo to soak for two minutes before washing it out.
If you’re looking at the ingredients list, one might make you pause: Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate. This isn’t the same thing as Sodium Lauryl Sulfate. Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate is a good kind of SLS and is a mild, effective cleanser that’s sustainably made.
3. Odacité Shampoo Bar for Hair Care
Making recyclable packaging is a good start for many companies trying to be environmentally friendly. However, a large amount of plastic just ends up going to a landfill. According to NPR, only 21% of plastic bottles collected for recycling are turned into new things.
A great way to care for the planet is to cut down on plastic use. It’s just like regular shampoo except that it comes in a bar, so no heavy plastic packaging is needed. This efficient little bar uses two ingredients proven to provide quality hair care: argan and castor oil.
Argan oil deeply moisturizes the scalp so that it can withstand regular damage. You can say goodbye to split ends, breakage, and other pesky problems when you use an argan oil shampoo. Castor oil increases blood flow to the scalp, so it makes your hair grow faster. It also moisturizes the scalp to make it less itchy and to combat dandruff. Other notable ingredients in this bar include coconut oil and nourishing cupuaçu butter.
This product works best for people with thin, straight, curly, frizzy, or thick hair. If you like to color your hair often, this bar won’t dilute the vibrance. Odacité makes all of its products in California and doesn’t ever test on animals.
4. Native Almond & Shea Butter Strengthening Shampoo
Who doesn’t love a trip to Target? If your form of self-care is cruising the aisles at this popular big-box store, then you can pick up Native’s Almond and Shea Butter Strengthening Shampoo. Native started when founder Moiz Ali did a deep dive into a popular, harmful brand in most deodorants/antiperspirants: aluminum. Now, Native has a large line of personal care products that they’re constantly improving due to meticulous feedback taken from customer feedback.
Native focuses on environmentally friendly products and packaging, and it’s easy to pick up in person since Target sells tons of its products. Native’s Almond and Shea Butter Strengthening shampoo contains only ten ingredients. The two active ingredients, almond and shea butter, strengthen hair by providing softness to a dry, itchy scalp, and a warm, pleasant scent lingers in your hair throughout the day.
If you need a different type of shampoo, check out all the different scents and varieties that Native has to offer. Every single one of them could be on our list of the best natural shampoos in 2023. This particular option does have a more masculine scent, so this shampoo is perfect for any man looking for an environmentally friendly product.
5. Rahua Hydration Shampoo
Renowned New York hair stylist Fabian Lliguin took a trip to the Amazon to teach people about environmentalism. While there, he noticed that many of the women had incredibly beautiful locks that grew past their waists. They told him the secret to their robust, strong hair: rahua oil. Lliguin respects the Quechua-Shuar tribe and only uses their rahua oil in this powerful shampoo. The Rahua shampoo company is carbon-neutral in its processes and focuses on sustainability in all areas of production.
Rahua Hydration Shampoo was made for people who experience any type of dry hair. The rahua oil ensures that your hair stays as moisturized as possible. It even heals the cuticle so that hair can grow back stronger to avoid breakage. The oil smooths the strands to prevent frizz and makes your hair shiny and bright.
This shampoo smells delightful and might make you feel like you’re taking a relaxing vacation on the beach. Tropical smells of passionfruit and mango linger after shampooing. You don’t have to use this product every day, but you should use it regularly. The results of this shampoo are so noteworthy that Rahua’s Hydration Shampoo earned the Best of Beauty award from Allure in 2019 and Byrdie’s Eco Beauty Award in 2019.
6. Huda Organics Qasil Powder
While some all-in-one options don’t actually work, Huda Organics Qasil Powder can be used to replace several beauty products. A favorite of users on TikTok, the qasil powder can be implemented as a face mask, face wash, or as shampoo.
Qasil powder has a history of being the best ingredient to wash hair. People used this regularly to do so before shampoo was invented. Qasil works so well because of the main ingredient: soapin. Soapin is a natural lather. As soon as you add water to qasil, it creates a thick lather that’s easy to work through your hair.
Quasil powder works into your scalp and strengthens the roots, so hair is less likely to fall out and will grow back stronger. It moisturizes the current hair you have so it looks shiny and sleek, working with your natural oils. It also has antibacterial properties to clean out dirt and grime from your hair without making it too dry. To implement quasil powder as a shampoo, simply mix two tablespoons of powder with one cup of water. For a more robust shampoo, use ½ cup of water and ½ cup of apple cider vinegar in your mix.
7. Christina Moss Naturals Original Shampoo
Christina Moss Naturals is headed by Christina Moss and Kenny Davies. Christina hounds people about the fact that whatever you put in your hair and skin goes directly into your body, so you need to use natural ingredients that promote health. Christina Moss naturals never use harmful chemicals, including SLS or SLES, PG or PG derivatives, fragrances, or preservatives. This shampoo is of organic, natural products, including coconut oil, olive oil, sunflower oil, aloe vera juice, shea butter, and rosemary extract. These gentle ingredients work deep into the strands and scalp to remove dirt without drying it out.
The oils and shea butter deeply hydrate so that your hair and scalp feel soft to the touch and healthier than ever. Because there are no added chemical preservatives, this shampoo lasts for six months after purchase. Christina Moss Naturals Original Shampoo is safe to use on color-treated hair and works for all hair types. It’s even great for people with sensitive scalps because it’s hypoallergenic.
Everyone in your family can use this product because it’s safe to use on babies. If you do use this product on a baby, you need to make sure it stays out of his or her eyes. Fold up a damp washcloth, and put it above your baby's eyes when washing their hair to ensure their safety.
Skip the expensive surgeries or treatments to get healthy hair, and instead use this shampoo that repairs damaged hair and makes it look young again.
8. Acure Curiously Clarifying Shampoo
Many products claim to be environmentally friendly, but there’s little information on their website about where their products are produced. Acure outlines the four locations of its manufacturing centers; California, Vermont, Florida, and New Mexico. Each center is audited by SMETA (Sedex Members Ethical Trade Audit), and the results are shared with Acure’s retailers. The goal of SMETA is to provide robust labor, health and safety, business, and environmental standards, as well as a rigorous code of conduct. Audits are both scheduled and done by surprise so that Acure sees what’s actually going on in their warehouses.
These rigorous tests make Acure’s Curiously Clarifying Shampoo one of the best natural shampoos in 2023. Not only is this blend made ethically, but it also works! The two key ingredients are lemongrass and argan oil. These gently clear away buildup and dirt while infusing your hair with essential oils.
This product works best with normal hair when used regularly. It’s gentle enough to be used every day, so it’s great for anyone who works out daily and needs a soft solution to prevent excessive dryness. There are no harmful additives in this vegan formula made without cruelty, parabens, sulfates, mineral oils, petrolatum, and formaldehyde.
9. Meow Meow Tweet Shampoo Powder
A large bottle of liquid shampoo takes up precious space in your shower. And with strict travel restrictions, you have to squeeze liquid shampoo into a tiny bottle that more often than not, ends up leaking in your bag. Add the excessive plastic waste, and it’s a wonder why anyone buys liquid shampoo. Meow Meow Tweet’s Shampoo Powder comes in a two-ounce bottle but can handle the same amount of washes as a 10-ounce bottle of normal shampoo. This small bottle is made of metal, so it’s most likely to be recycled by municipal facilities.
This shampoo uses softening aloe and marshmallow as the two key players to wash hair. This gentle option thoroughly cleans hair and removes hard water buildup that leaves residue on strands and the scalp. This shampoo is scented with Rose Geranium, so your hair will smell like a blossoming garden. Hard to beat that!
To use, you simply need to measure out about a half-teaspoonful into your hand, approximately the size of a nickel. Put some water in your other hand, then rub your hands together. This will create a shampoo that feels like a lotion-based shampoo.
The texture won’t feel right immediately. It improves after you add it to your hair and massage it since more and more water will be added to the powder. Overall, this shampoo has extremely positive reviews. Many people say that it took some time to get used to, but they are happy with how it works on their hair.
10. True Botanicals Nourishing Shampoo
True Botanicals focuses on scientifically proven research to create their potent blends. They work with leading universities, including Cornell, to find the right ingredients for your hair needs. Many personal care products use tough chemicals and ingredients that disrupt your skin’s natural layer, causing stress that makes your hair fall out. True Botanicals Nourishing Shampoo only uses healthy ingredients packed with antioxidants to ensure that hair is shiny and clean while maintaining its natural stasis.
Green tea seed oil deeply hydrates the scalp and prevents it from early aging. Meadowfoam seed oil is full of critical antioxidants, helping your hair hold water better. Aloe leaf extract is a humectant that locks in water to soothe an itchy, dry scalp. This gentle shampoo was made to be used twice a day, so it’s perfect for people who like to clean their hair often. Actress Brooke Shields swears by this shampoo and claims it’s the only one that works for her.
True Botanicals has another big claim to fame: it’s one of the few beauty brands in the world that’s secured a MADE SAFE seal. This is the most advanced safety and sustainability standard, approved by leading scientists.
11. Eva-Nyc Satin Dream Smoothing Shampoo
Eva-Nyc was founded by a troupe of beauty lovers in Brooklyn who wanted to make beauty products that work hard on your hair but feel fun. The design of their bottles alone will make you want to have this in your shower, but they also focus on creating blends that are safe for you, animals, and the planet. This certified vegan shampoo features an impressive list of chemicals that the company refuses to use, including sulfates, parabens, phthalates, SLES, MIT/MCIT, mineral oil, triclosan, gluten, coal tar, and more. With bottles made from recycled aluminum, Eva-Nyc’s commitment to the health of users and the planet makes them a best natural shampoo in 2023.
The Satin Dream Smoothing Shampoo was made for people with thick hair, straight or curly. It’s safe to use on treated hair and leaves stressed-out, frizzy strands soft, smooth, and shiny. Two robust ingredients are the driving force behind this natural shampoo.
Snow mushroom works similarly to hyaluronic acid, grabbing moisture from the environment to hydrate hair. It naturally contains rich antioxidants to promote hair health. Poppy seed oil contains critical nutrients and acids needed to keep hair hydrated. Note, this can be an allergen, so this is not the right option for you if you’re allergic to poppyseeds.
This shampoo has a rich scent complex of sandalwood, which combines lemon, chamomile, eucalyptus, sandalwood, cypress, muguet, musk, woody amber, and vanilla to create the scent profile. Perfect for anyone who wants great-smelling hair all day!
12. Avalon Organics Clarifying Lemon Shampoo
If you appreciate the profound, then you’ll love the statement behind the name of Avalon Organics. The name comes from a quote written by the Welsh cleric Geoffrey of Monmouth, who said that the field Avalon doesn’t need ploughs because “all cultivation is lacking except what nature provides.”
Avalon Organics puts nature first with its stringent certifications. All organic ingredients are certified so either by the NSF/ANSI 305 Standard or the USDA National Organic Program. Every single product is Environmental Working Group verified, so there are no harmful chemicals. Avalon also has the Leaping Bunny certification so nothing is tested on animals.
You can trust Avalon Organics Clarifying Lemon Shampoo as one of the best natural shampoos in 2023. This pH-balanced, vegan formula was made for anyone with dull hair. The shampoo gently removes dirt and excessive hair oil to make hair shiny and bright again.
The formula is a mix of lemon essential oil, quinoa protein, aloe, and vitamin E. The lemon oil strengthens hair follicles, reducing fallout, plus it makes hair shiny and strong. It even has microbial properties to prevent scalp infections. Quinoa protein works as a natural detangler and conditioner, so it makes hair easier to comb through after washing. Aloe deeply moisturizes hair, and vitamin E repairs broken strands so they grow back stronger.
For the best results, wash your hair with the shampoo as often as you need to, and follow up with the corresponding conditioner.
13. Every Man Jack 2-in-1 Daily Shampoo and Conditioner
Every Man Jack creates simple personal care solutions for active male lifestyles. Born out of the beautiful Marin County, CA, Every Man Jack desired to create sustainable, naturally derived products that were good for people and the environment. If you’re a guy who barely has time to shower, you can’t go wrong with the Every Man Jack 2-in-1 Daily Conditioner. This formula works for every hair type, and you’ll only need one bottle in your shower to get the job done.
Powerful, clean ingredients include shea butter to lock in moisture in the hair and scalp, aloe vera to deeply hydrate, and hydrolyzed wheat protein to repair and strengthen broken strands (and lock in more moisture). There are tons of great Every Man Jack shampoo and conditioner combinations. If you’re not sure where to start, try the basic citrus, sea salt, or sandalwood varieties. These were all made for every hair type.
If you’re looking for a more focused option, there are a few more options. For anyone who struggles with an itchy, painful, or irritated scalp, try the eucalyptus mint or natural menthol. If your hair is thinning, try the tea tree thickening combo. And if you’re in the water all the time, then use the Every Man 2-in-1 Swim and Surf Signature Mint. This one cuts through chlorine to keep hair from becoming dry and brittle.
14. 100% Pure Kelp & Mint Volumizing Shampoo
100% Pure was founded on the mindset of creating the healthiest, purest products so that the six billion people (and growing!) on this planet can live better. Every product strives to be environmentally sustainable, and founder/chief creative Susie Wang wants them to be accessible to everyone.
A few horrifying experiences during Susie’s time at UC Berkley made her realize that actual pure products weren’t on the market. She spilled a common beauty product additive in the lab, and it literally warped the table.
She also learned that “cruelty free” didn’t mean that every product in the bottle was cruelty free. Individual ones were still tested on animals. So, she started 100% Pure to create a line of pure products anyone can afford.
100% Pure’s Kelp & Mint Volumizing Shampoo is a mixture of six effective ingredients.
Panthenol holds moisture for a healthier, softer scalp.
Neem removes scalp and forehead scarring.
Vitamin E ensures that free radicals don’t stress out your strands.
Mint invigorates the scalp and heals itching.
Kelp gives your hair critical minerals so each strand is thicker, preventing breakage.
Seaweed collagen makes hair shiny and smooth.
For best results, massage the shampoo into your scalp and hair. Rinse with warm, not hot, water.
15. Ursa Major Go Easy Shampoo
Ursa Major was founded by active power couple Oliver Sweatman and Emily Doyle after they moved from New York City to Vermont. They opted for a simple life in the outdoors and couldn’t believe how good it made them feel. Now, they aspire to bottle that feeling up into personal care products. The Ursa Major Go Easy Shampoo is one of our favorites because of its clean, healthy formula. There are no petrochemicals, SLS, SLES, parabens, synthetic fragrances or colors, glycols, silicones, or PEGs, and it’s not tested on animals.
Five robust ingredients thoroughly clean your hair but are gentle enough for daily use. Coconut-derived surfactants help the shampoo create a better lather, so it cleans your hair just as well but is not as harsh as SLS. Macadamia makes hair shiny due to the high concentration of fatty acids. Bergamot is a deep conditioner that cuts through any build-up. Licorice works as an anti-dandruff agent and contributes to a fresher, soothed scalp.
You can feel good about buying any Ursa Major product because they have the coveted Certified B Corporation certification, which enforces the highest standards for social and environmental impact.
