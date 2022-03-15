Sponsored content provided by Machines Agency
Hop in, gents, we’re going shopping for a new skincare brand to look ten years younger.
If you want people to ask you to show ID when you purchase alcohol, adding a men’s skincare line to your morning -or evening- routine is a great place to start.
The ingredients we use in our skincare products are incredibly important. We want to use brands that bring our skin hydration and relaxation, not stress it out or piss it off. It’s not like we wake up every morning, hop in the shower, and pour straight vodka all over our body for its bacteria-killing powers. We don’t do that. But why not? 1. We don’t want to smell like a sweaty club after 4 am, 2. Alcohol dries out the skin and 3. There is no number three except that it sounds disgusting.
We’ve established we don’t want any old liquid or product on our skin. What do we want? We want to use all-natural organic products to add life and vigor to our skin and body! Your skin is one of the most significant indicators of your health, and you should treat it with respect!
We will highlight the best products from each of the best men’s skincare brands of 2022, and we’ll include information on ingredients and potential irritants—no vodka showers for you, bad boy.
1. Blu Atlas
Blu Atlas came to propel men’s skincare brands and products into the future – and conquered it in the process. At the top of the food chain and easily the best men’s skincare brands of 2022, Blu Atlas is a fan favorite and the most recommended skincare brand this year. It’s been recommended by the likes of Men’s Journal, Observer, Forbes, and Mercury News.
But what makes them so great? Blu Atlas focuses on premium men’s skincare products that use science-backed research to bring men the best ingredients.
We love all of their grooming products, but if you’re looking to try something new, the Starter Set is a great place to begin. The set comes with products from each grooming section, a body wash, Volcanic Ash Face Cleanser, moisturizing cream, and deodorant. If you’re looking to introduce a new cleanser to your skincare routine, there’s much to be said for the Volcanic Ash Face Cleanser. It’s perfect for all skin types and leaves your face feeling squeaky clean.
Even better, you can subscribe and save 20% with each order, and they have a happiness-guaranteed policy!
2. Hims
A skincare line for men that brings the future to your doorstep. This skincare line brings men's health and wellness to the next level by focusing on factors that may require pharmaceutical or help from a medical professional. They use a science-backed, clinical approach to help you access the tools, products, and medications you need to improve different aspects of your health, including mental health, hair loss, erectile dysfunction, and skincare.
Hims is bridging the gap between pharmaceuticals and effective skincare. With the use of their online questionnaire, you can answer your skincare problems or needs, and they’ll match you with a licensed medical provider you’ll never have to step foot into a dermatologist’s office.
What does this mean? They can provide prescription skincare needs at the click of a button. Their skincare products include options for acne, anti-aging, and everyday moisturizers.
3. Geologie
Producing high quality-skincare usually results in overpriced products, but that’s where Geologie differs from the rest of the pack. They wanted to create a skincare line that delivers results to real men and provides it at affordable prices. Geologie only uses clinically proven ingredients and materials that are good for your skin.
If you’re a newbie with no skincare regimen, we think you’ll love the Complete Skincare Trial, which brings an easy skincare routine to your bathroom. There are four items, Everyday Face Wash, Vital Morning Face Cream, Repairing Night Cream, and Nourishing Eye Cream. It’s a simple 2-minute regimen that will help you see results. Included is an easy-to-follow instruction list.
They have another standout product, Dark & Puffy Under Eye Cream. They made a simple solution to a problem men suffer from due to stress or lack of sleep. It’s hard to get enough rest between stressors like work, kids, or family problems, but with their under-eye cream, you can look well-rested every day!
4. Kiehl’s
One of the oldest companies that manufacture self-care products, Kiehl’s has been working on its formulas and products since 1851. That means they’re the best. With so much history under its belt, it’s easy to see why they’re a beloved brand. They have been perfecting their craft for 171 years.
We recommend the Ultra Facial Creme with Squalane. It’s a decadent moisturizing cream that powers beyond “normal” hydration. The Ultra Facial Creme uses glycerin and dual-action squalane to reach all areas of the skin that other creams just can’t. It’s for all skin types, including men with sensitive skin.
Their line of men’s products is made specifically for men but don’t hesitate to try out their unisex skincare products that offer an incredible experience. Their products are known for being of the highest quality and help you lock in moisture, hydrate, even skin tone, and more. Don’t forget to try out their other excellent grooming items, including hair and body care.
5. Jack Black
Part of Jack Black’s allure is their very manly-looking product line. Many men buy it for its looks and keep coming back for their high-quality products. With this double combo of sales, they manage to stay at the top of the pack when it comes to famous men’s skincare. Their products are free of parabens, silicone, sulfates and are 100% vegan. That means you’re putting only the best ingredients on your face.
There are almost too many great products to choose from. We love The Acne Remedy Collection Set as it’s an incredible skincare regimen for men who suffer from oily or acne-prone skin. They use clinically proven ingredients, including salicylic acid and minerals, to treat acne. The Clearing Spot Treatment uses an effective blend of 10% sulfur with turmeric and reishi mushroom.
5. Cetaphil
If you are a man with sensitive skin, you know how utterly frustrating and annoying it can be to find products that just work, gosh darn it! While their formulations are not specifically for men, the unisex products have no problem addressing men’s skin needs. Cetaphil is a number one doctor-recommended skincare brand that can treat everything!
We also included Cetaphil in the best men’s skincare brand list because of the affordable prices. It’s hard to find a great men’s skincare brand that is great for sensitive skin and doesn’t break the bank. Cetaphil is the answer to that problem!
Cetaphil has a product for every skincare type. They make products for those with oily skin, dry skin, sensitive skin, and even specialized products for people with severe skin issues such as eczema. We love their duo Daily Facial Moisturizer with SPF 15 that takes care of hydration and skin protection (as pictured above). But don’t just take our word for it. Cetaphil is available online and in most stores near you.
Their Resoraderm Soothing Moisturizer is impossible to beat if you suffer from eczema. The recipe uses 1% colloidal oatmeal to relieve dry patches and spots.
6. Lumin
We love Lumin’s products because not only do they focus on men, but they give individuals the skincare products they need, not just want. Every time you purchase an item from Lumin, they will ask specific, personal questions to better understand your skin’s specific underlying issues or needs. They will provide the best products from their skincare line to address those issues. What’s not to love? They even offer a free trial to get you hooked on their excellent skincare items.
Lumin produces a range of skincare products, including moisturizers, scrubs, toners, masks, balms, exfoliants, and serums. We think you’ll love their Charcoal Clay Mask that purifies your skin while removing oil and clearing pores.
They also make bundles and sets to make your busy life more manageable with options like Anti-Fatigue Essentials Bundle, Age Management, and Expert Maintenance Bundle that help you target your problem areas.
7. Hawthorne
Hawthorne has a simple approach to men’s skincare. Provide men with simple, effective, all-natural ingredients to create the ultimate skincare regimen. Their promise to men is always to use the highest-quality ingredients, and if you don’t love a product, they’ll replace it for free. We wish all companies were that transparent! Their grooming products are sulfate-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, silicone-free, and cruelty-free.
Their website is easy to use and efficient; if you want a personalized skincare regimen, you can simply take their quiz to find the best products for you. We love the Moisturizing Face Cleanser (as pictured above). It won’t strip your skin of all-natural oils and leave it tired and dry. Aloe and Centella Asiatica restore hydration with natural ingredients while cleansing the skin.
8. Paula’s Choice
Paula’s Choice is a well-known skincare brand that creates unisex skincare products. The company also started a line for men’s skincare products called PC4MEN. They currently manufacture six simple grooming products for men that are both effective and affordable. The six products cover a whole skincare routine, and everything men need to get healthier skin.
PC4MEN includes Daytime Protect (as pictured above), a moisturizer and SPF to hydrate skin, a face wash to cleanse gently, an aftershave lotion to heal and hydrate skin, shaving cream, body wash, and nighttime repair lotion to lock in moisture.
9. Bevel
If you’re a man of color and have been rooting around the internet for the best skincare line for people just like you, Bevel awaits. Made by black men for black men, the grooming products are made for melanin-rich skin. They provide high-quality skincare, including everything you need for a good clean shave!
Their luxurious Shave Kit has everything you’ve ever dreamed of finding. It comes fully loaded with high-quality ingredients and products, including a post-shave balm, pre-shave oil, shaving cream, and a safety razor with blades. The pre-shave oil will deeply moisturize your skin and prepare it for a shave, while the post-shave balm will lock in much-needed moisture to recently shaved skin.
If you’re interested in their other top-tier skincare products, check out their Skin Essentials Bundle (as pictured above). It’s a complete skincare regimen with their face wash to gently cleanse your skin, a 2-in-1 toner to help even skin tone, and face gel to hydrate and lock in moisture.
10. Aesop
If you know skincare products, already have a routine, and you’re looking for a high-end skincare brand, Aesop is your answer. They are a high-quality skincare brand for anyone serious about their skin. Their brand makes products for every skin type and man.
Their goods are formed with the best ingredients to help your skin get the nutrients it needs. Aesop’s Purifying Facial Exfoliant Paste is the perfect example of this. It is created using fine quartz, rosemary leaf, and lactic acid to make the best cream cleanser for men with dry skin. Men love their high-quality cleansers that wash away dirt and grime and leave your skin ready for the next step.
Aesop’s brand is for men looking to invest money into high-quality skincare.
11. Disco
If you’re on a neverending roller coaster of “trying new” skincare products, Disco can help you get off. They make science-backed skincare for men and provide plant-based, non-toxic skincare options. With the help of an ivy league dermatologist, they create all-natural products that work for men.
We love their whole clean grooming line, but they have kits that make skincare accessible to all men, even newbies. Options include a Starter Kit, Anti-Aging Kit, Anti-Fatigue Kit, and Regmine Kit. Their best-sellers are anti-aging products: a repairing eye stick and rejuvenating face mask. You really can’t go wrong with their 30-Day Money Back Guarantee.
12. Every Man Jack
At this point, you’ve probably heard of the wildly popular Every Man Jack brand. It’s an eco-friendly brand that focuses on natural ingredients, vegan products, and their impact on the environment. They go further than most brands and use recycled plastic for their skincare bottles.
Every Man Jack manufactures products for every skin type and every desire. With products formulated for sensitive skin, aging skin, and oily skin, they have every kind of modern man covered. Their grooming line includes a Time Defense Skin Set and Oil Defense Skin Set bundles. The Activated Charcoal 2-in-1 Scrub Mask blasts away dirt while banishing blackheads and smoothing blemishes.
We also love that Every Man Jack is affordable for all men. Their skincare products range in price from $4 to $13. You can easily create a three or four-step skincare routine at that low price.
13. Baxter of California
Bringing to mind the Golden State, Baxter of California delivers laid-back grooming products for men. If you’re interested in a men’s skincare line and finding some of the best shaving and grooming products, this one’s for you.
Men love the lightweight products from Baxter of California. Both their skincare and shaving products help moisturize, lock in hydration, and won’t leave your skin feeling shiny or greasy. Their oil-free moisturizer protects skin from UVA and UVB rays while locking in moisture and deeply hydrating. Baxter of California’s under-eye cream is also top of the line and helps banish puffiness or dark circles.
We also recommend Skin Concentrate BHA. This skin serum is a potent liquid that soothes blemishes, fights bacteria that cause acne, and leaves skin looking refreshed and healthy. Easily one of the leading skin serums for men that can target multiple skin issues without irritating the skin. We also love the Hydro Salve Lip Balm for $10. Skincare for lips is just as important as the rest of the face.
14. Jaxon Lane
An award-winning men’s grooming product company, it’s easy to put your trust in Jaxon Lane. They take men’s skincare to the next level with their wide range of grooming products. There’s no reason to be ashamed of having a self-care ritual that involves face masks and bubble baths, and Jaxon Lane provides items that maximize your skincare regimen.
The Bro Mask Eye Gels are made with the same material and ingredients as the original The Bro Mask. The eye gel mask uses hydrogel to target the under-eye area, along with caffeine and retinol, to get the job done. Use these before a night out to banish dark circles or puffy circles under your eyes.
We also love The Bro Mask. It’s the perfect face mask to unwind with at the end of a long day. The mask invites ultimate relaxation and hydration. They never use harsh chemicals, synthetic fragrances, or fake dyes. Jaxon Lane is a dermatologist-recommended brand, so you know you’re getting high-quality products!
15. The INKEY List
Throw out all your drugstore skincare bottles because there’s a new sheriff in town. The INKEY List makes skincare products for both men and women, but they don’t skimp on delivering the results your skin needs. Instead of focusing on gimmicks or false promises, they focus on education and critical ingredients. By educating customers on what their ingredients do, how they should be appropriately applying them, and the effects, they are helping their customers from the ground up.
You can get a 4-step Personalized Starter Recipe when you visit their site, and it will introduce you to a new skincare routine. If you’re interested in pure ingredients, their simple, clean bottles are singing your names. The white and black bottle tells you precisely what is in the bottle and, thus, what it will treat. We love that their hyaluronic acid is a really low price!
We love The INKEY List for its incredible products at an affordable price.
16. Caldera + Lab
They are a new kid to the scene of men’s skincare. Caldera + Lab is an excellent addition to options for men. They promise to use vegan-friendly and plant-based ingredients free from harmful chemicals, such as silicon, aluminum, and paraben. They want to help you focus on other essential things in life and not worry about what toxic chemicals are in your skincare products.
Their product line currently has four skincare treatment options you can purchase separately or as a skincare kit. The brand now produces a multifunctional serum, balancing cleanser, fortifying moisturizer, and reviving mask. All four items can be purchased as a mega bundle to start you with a “clean slate” every day.
Our favorite item is their multifunctional serum, The Good, containing 27 active botanicals. Yes, 27. We recognize how insane that is too. The totally organic serum helps bring new youth and vigor to your skin.
17. Brickell
It’s no surprise that Brickell’s made this list for the best men’s skincare brands of 2022. They are known for their no-nonsense approach to men’s grooming products. They work only with certified organic materials and the best natural ingredients with no room for sulfates, parabens, silicones, or other harmful chemicals. They create 20+ steller men’s (skin)care products to serve their customers worldwide. The secret is out, and men all over the globe are purchasing Brickell’s incredible creations.
Among its incredible products are a few that stand out. The Acne Controlling Face Wash is a crowd favorite that helps every man with acne problems clear the skin rapidly with salicylic acid. We also applaud them for their high-quality sets of men’s skincare. The Advanced Anti-Aging Routine Set and Men’s Daily Elite Face Care Routine 1 brings together a skincare kit to be in awe of.
How to choose a men’s skincare brand and what to look for
Because your skin is unique, your buying journey to find the right men’s skincare brand will be too. We all have different needs, budgets, and skin types, and you will achieve the best results with the brand that suits your needs, not your neighbors.
We will cover three main topics: Ingredients, price, and proof of effectiveness. To discover your skin type, keep reading below.
Ingredients
Your skin is the largest organ on your body, so we want to keep ingredients as squeaky clean as possible.
What does this mean? You want to avoid products that have fake, artificial fragrances, use sulfates, parabens, unnecessary fillers, phthalates, formaldehyde, lanolin, and sodium lauryl sulfate. Each of these ingredients can be harmful to your skin, causing irritants, stripping your skin of natural oils, or introducing potentially harmful chemicals.
What ingredients do we want? All-natural, organic, and plant-based products are the gold mine you search for. We want to see natural botanicals, oils, and other natural essence listed as ingredients.
Price
Skincare is personal, but so is money. The best way to find a skincare brand that aligns with your goals and wallet is to set a budget before going shopping. Knowing what monetary parameters you’re trying to stick to will make it easier to consider and compare skincare brands that already fit within your budget.
Keep in mind that you will have to purchase skincare products over and over every year. It’s not just a one-time purchase. Find a skincare brand that you would comfortably and happily splash your hard-earned cash on two to three times per year. (And if you know you have complex/more skincare needs than that, add that to the budget consideration).
Good skincare doesn’t have to leave you feeling sad and broke. There are great affordable options.
Proof of effectiveness
Don’t waste your money on gimmick skincare brands or products that do nothing to help your skin. Always check real customers! If real customers love it and come back for more, it’s probably effective. Also, be on the lookout for brands recommended by doctors or dermatologists.
What is your skin type?
Normal: You don’t suffer from acne, dry skin, or have any skin sensitivities.
Dry: If your skin feels rough, is flaky, or has dry patches, you probably have dry skin. So what do you need? Moisture! When do you need it? Immediately! Products with deeply hydrating ingredients such as organic shea butter, hyaluronic acid, oatmeal, jojoba oil, and vitamin E are perfect for dry skin.
Sensitive: You have sensitive skin if you suffer from stinging, burning, redness, irritation, or other abnormal skin reactions. If you have sensitive skin, always look for brands that say they are made for men with sensitive skin. These will have fewer irritants and fillers to inflame the skin.
Oily/acne: This is easy to identify. Your skin will be shiny, oily, or greasy regularly. If you have oily skin you’ll want to use a product with acne/oil-busting ingredients, such as salicylic acid, tea tree oil, benzoyl peroxide, etc.
Combination: Your skin may be normal some days or swing between oily and dry. For combination skin, it’s best to have products that treat multiple issues.
Other Men’s Skincare Tips
Drink a lot of water to hydrate your skin. Water isn’t just for all those other organs. Your body also needs it to keep skin hydrated!
When applying liquids to your face, don’t push or pull your skin. Be as gentle with your skin as possible.
Wash your face every day. If you exercise or sweat, it’s recommended to wash your face after those activities.
After washing your face, moisturize, moisturize, moisturize! Your skin will thank you for moisturizing daily.
Always wear sunscreen when you go outside. An easy way to do this is with a daily moisturizer that already has an SPF in it!
Replace your razor blade regularly to avoid bacterial growth, and use extra shaving cream to prevent cuts.
Do your best not to touch your face throughout the day. Touching your face can cause unwanted breakouts.
What is the best daily skincare routine for men?
Don’t overthink it. The best skin care routine is a basic ritual that you can follow every day. A simple three-step or four-step routine will keep your skin young and bright.
Cleanse: Clean your skin using a gentle daily cleanser.
Moisturize: Apply a layer of moisture.
Treatment/Sunscreen: Use any extra’s your skin needs and protect your skin.
Cleanse
Cleansing is the easy first step for your skin. You simply wash your face with your chosen cleansing product (can be whatever brand you prefer). The goal is to remove any oil, dirt, or extraneous material introduced to your skin. It’s best to wash your face both morning and night.
Moisturize
The second step is to apply a lotion or cream to moisturize the skin. We moisturize to keep the skin hydrated and have a barrier to protect it. You’ll want to pick a moisturizer based on your skin type.
If you have dry skin, you’ll want a deeply moisturizing option, possibly a cream or a lotion with hyaluronic acid. If you have oily skin, you might prefer a lighter opinion like a lotion or gel that will dry quickly and won’t leave your skin feeling greasy or shiny. For normal to combination skin, stick to a generic lotion moisturizer to give your skin the hydration it needs.
Treatment/SPF
If you have acne-prone skin and like to apply a targeting spot treatment, now would be a great time to do so. For men with dehydrated skin such as eczema, you may want to use an additional cream to keep your skin moist and protected.
The most important part of the third step is to apply your SPF to protect your skin from the sun. You want to wear an SPF every day, as the sun is one of the biggest influences on aging skin. An easy way to skip this step altogether is to buy an SPF moisturizer. Be sure to check the ingredient list and make sure there are no extra fillers!
FAQ
Are men’s and women’s skin the same?
No, they’re not. That’s one of many differences between men and women. Men have a higher amount of androgen hormones, which causes a difference in skin.
This doesn’t mean you should avoid unisex skincare brands or even skincare brands made for women. If a skin care product works wonders for your skin, it doesn’t matter where it came from!
Main differences: Men’s skin is about 25% thicker. Men have larger pores that produce more oil making them less likely to have dry skin. Men have way more facial hair that will (usually) need to be shaved or trimmed. Men have more collagen in their skin, making their skin age more slowly than women.
