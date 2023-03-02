Artist Mark DeSalvo didn't let tonsil cancer get in the way of spending time with his family. They used their collective creativity to make a colorful impact and inspire others facing a cancer journey. Mark, his wife, Domenica, and daughter, Bluma, would swap rocks decorated with inspiring messages for plain rocks each day of his treatment at Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center. The family's colorful creations now encourage cancer patients and their families to stay positive and have inspired many more families to contribute painted rocks of their own. Read more about Mark and how he continues to be an inspiration to cancer patients here.
