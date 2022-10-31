Sponsored Content Provided by AFP San Diego
What is National Philanthropy Day (NPD)?
The purpose of this celebration, organized by AFP San Diego, is to recognize the contributions of philanthropy—people who are actively engaged in giving through time, talent and treasure; and the development professionals who connect them to great causes—and to strengthen and enrich our community.
Honorees are selected by the Honorary Committee, consisting of a group of diverse, community nonprofit and business leaders. Our 2022 Honorees include Joseph A.W. Clayes III Charitable Trust, Tiffany La Mar, Ron and Alexis Fowler, Brian Zumbano, Sempra, San Diego Pride, Eduardo Resendiz, Jerry Hoffmeister, and Ruth Covell.
Tickets are available, visit npd2022.org for more information.
