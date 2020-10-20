Content provided by AFP CA, San Diego Chapter
Once a year, the San Diego chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals joins with others worldwide to celebrate National Philanthropy Day, a special day set aside to recognize the great contributions of donors and nonprofits that enrich our community and the world. San Diego’s National Philanthropy Day is one of the largest and most successful in the country, attracting nearly 1,000 participants, including philanthropists, nonprofit leaders, CEOs, board members, development professionals, and business, community, and civic leaders.
For 2020, we are excited to share that National Philanthropy Day is going virtual. While we are saddened that we can’t all be in the same room this year, we have been working hard with our lead sponsor, The San Diego Foundation, to plan a special event for the San Diego philanthropic community to connect and celebrate the achievements of philanthropy. The November 14 event will be broadcast on The CW San Diego and streamed live, so everyone near and far can join the celebration!
Sponsorship proceeds from National Philanthropy Day are reinvested in education, training, career development, and the advancement of fundraising professionals throughout San Diego. These resources provide fundraising professionals with the tools necessary to support our region’s diverse array of nonprofit organizations, which rely on charitable giving for close to half of their annual revenues.
We have also added a new award to honor an organization that is promoting diversity and inclusion through its work. The award reaffirms the importance of inclusion, diversity, equity, and access in the fundraising profession, the philanthropy sector, and throughout all of society.
The National Philanthropy Day Honorees are selected by the NPD Honorary Committee, a diverse group of highly respected nonprofit and business leaders. Our 2020 honorees include:
Outstanding Volunteer
Patricia Sinay
Nominated by San Ysidro Health
Outstanding Philanthropic Business or Corporation
Southwest Airlines
Nominated by Chicano Federation of San Diego County, Girl Scouts San Diego, LEAD San Diego, MANA de San Diego, Mariachi Scholarship Foundation, Ocean Discovery Institute, San Diego Regional EDC, San Ysidro Health, MAAC Project, The New Children's Museum, Promises2Kids, U.S.-Mexico Border Philanthropy Partnership, USS Midway MuseumOutstanding Philanthropists
Outstanding Philanthropists
Kimberley Phillips Boehm & Marcus Boehm
Nominated by Reality Changers, UC San Diego
Outstanding Youth/Student Volunteer
Augustus "Oggie" Holm
Nominated by San Ysidro Health
&
Cady Mariano
Nominated by Neighborhood Healthcare
Outstanding Grant Making Organization
This Is About Humanity
Nominated by Carlos Ezquerro, Casa Cornelia Law Center, Immigrant Defenders Law Center, Yes We Can World Foundation
Outstanding Organization for Diversity and Inclusion
Detour
Nominated by Sarafina Scapicchio
Outstanding Development Professional
James Floros
Nominated by Alden Domini / San Diego Food Bank
Now more than ever, we know how important it is to stay connected to one another and celebrate local leaders who are stepping up in times of great challenge.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Please visit npd2020.org for more information.
