As men get older, they may find that they are starting to experience some of the same signs of aging as women do. This may include wrinkles, fine lines and age spots. The changes you see on your skin are a natural part of aging. When your skin starts to look old, you feel old. Maybe you’re still young, but your skin looks about 20 years older than you are. The reason behind this might be a damaged skin barrier or sun damage.
If you’ve never had a skincare routine before, you’re probably not wearing sunscreen every day. As you get older, your skin becomes thinner and more sensitive, making it more susceptible to sun and environmental damage. Not only can sun damage result in wrinkles and dark spots, it can also result in a damaged skin barrier.
Your skin barrier is the outermost layer of your skin and is responsible for keeping your skin hydrated and protected. When your skin barrier is damaged, it allows moisture to evaporate throughout the day, leaving your skin dry and dull. By taking care of your skin and repairing your skin barrier, your skin will better retain moisture, ensuring your skin stays hydrated and glowy all day long.
If you want to combat these issues, it’s important to know the other signs of aging so you can protect your skin and keep it looking healthy and vibrant. Men specifically might see signs of aging like dryness, thin skin, textural changes, hyperpigmentation and loss of radiance. If you notice these signs of aging, it might be time to do something about it.
While there is no magical cure for aging, there are a number of different anti-aging creams available that can help to reduce these signs, but most of these creams are all marketed toward women. Skincare in general has been a female-dominated field for a long time now, but men need skincare too. Even though a lot of these brands are marketed toward women, they have powerful ingredients that men can benefit from as well. Even better, there are a couple of brands on this list that were designed by men, for men.
What is the best anti-aging cream for men? That’s a question that a lot of guys are asking as they get older. And it’s a valid question because there are a lot of different anti-aging creams on the market these days. Before you pick a specific anti-aging cream, it’s helpful to know which ingredients help most with the signs of aging.
One popular ingredient you’ll see in a lot of these creams on this list is hyaluronic acid. Hyaluronic acid is said to be one of the world’s best moisturizers because it can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water. When you apply it to your skin, hyaluronic acid traps all that water and makes sure your skin is never dehydrated.
Since hyaluronic acid works best with water, you might find it helpful to apply creams while your face is still slightly damp. You could also apply it after a shower while the air is still humid. That way, the hyaluronic acid can draw all the moisture from the air and trap it in your skin.
This specifically works to fight the signs of aging because as you get older, your skin stops producing as much hyaluronic acid. This leaves skin feeling dry and looking dull, and dry skin is more susceptible to wrinkles. A key aspect of looking young is glowy, dewy skin, and an anti-aging cream with hyaluronic acid is sure to get that for you.
Another thing you’ll find in these creams is some kind of exfoliant. If you’re like most men and have never had a set skincare routine, you probably have a lot of dead skin cells clogging your pores. When you use a gentle exfoliant, the dead skin is removed, which allows newer skin to grow and leaves you looking younger.
Even better, exfoliating gets rid of texture on the skin, bringing back some of that smoothness of your skin from twenty years ago. Be sure to read all the instructions if the cream you chose has an exfoliant because it might not be gentle enough for everyday use.
Additionally, an important ingredient you’ll find in a lot of anti-aging products is retinol. This is a powerful ingredient that exfoliates the skin, increases cell turnover and stimulates collagen production. In other words, it gets rid of your old dead skin and encourages the skin to rebuild, which leaves younger-looking skin behind.
Retinol is great for wrinkles because it encourages the skin to heal the divots left behind by years of wrinkles. In fact, lots of skincare enthusiasts consider retinol to be the gold standard when it comes to anti-aging.
Lastly, you’ll see ingredients like vitamin C or vitamin E repeated throughout these ingredients lists. Vitamin C is one of the top ingredients picked by dermatologists to combat aging because it brightens the skin, fades dark spots and can improve the appearance of wrinkles. Vitamin E is known to do these things as well but also provides intense moisturization to ensure the health of your skin. What more could you want in a night cream?
Also, we’ll let you in on a little secret. Anti-aging isn’t just for men 30 and up. The best time to start with an anti-aging product is before you ever need it. It’s much easier to prevent wrinkles from ever happening than to worry about reversing them once they’ve happened. If you’re a young man in your twenties who thinks he has years before he has to start thinking about skincare or anti-aging, then you’re wrong. You’d be amazed to see the benefits that can come from preventive skincare.
Additionally, these products aren’t just for anti-aging. Yes, that is their primary function, but they will also leave your skin looking smooth and vibrant even if you don’t have any wrinkles yet. It might be scary learning that you’re old enough for an anti-aging cream, but you’ll love the results when you’re in your 50s, and people constantly mistake you for a man in his 30s.
So now that you know a bit about anti-aging creams, how do you choose the right one for you? Well, we’re here to help. We’ve put together a list of the 10 best anti-aging creams for men of 2023, based on our own personal experience and feedback from other guys. These creams have been shown to be effective in reducing the appearance of wrinkles and other signs of aging.
To see the best results, remember to use whichever anti-aging cream you chose consistently. There’s a good chance the wrinkles and dark spots on your face have taken years of your life to form, so you probably won’t see results overnight. Don’t be discouraged if you don’t wake up the next day looking like you did back in the 90s. These products are designed to be used continuously and consistently to repair the damage caused by age on your face and leave you with radiant and youthful-looking skin.
Keep reading to learn more about the 10 best anti-aging creams for men of 2023.
1. Blu Atlas Moisturizing Cream
Blu Atlas is a premium men’s skincare brand that makes some of the best products you can buy. Their products are backed by science and come from all-natural ingredients. When you buy from Blu Atlas, you can feel good about your purchase. And that’s exactly why they’re number one on our list of the 10 best anti-aging creams for men.
Blu Atlas Moisturizing Cream is a powerful anti-aging moisturizer. This ultra-hydrating moisturizer is designed to keep your skin looking healthy and hydrated by targeting dull and dry skin. This cream does this with powerful ingredients. Seaweed Extract is also an antioxidant, exfoliant and hydration powerhouse, regulating oil production while exfoliating, brightening and moisturizing dry skin.
Mango butter contains an abundance of vitamin E and vitamin C, which may help protect your skin from environmental stressors like sunlight, pollution and even blue light from screens. Apply it in the morning or evening; either way, you'll see refreshed, younger-looking skin.
2. Kiehl’s Age Defender Cream Moisturizer
Kiehl’s has been a pioneer skincare brand since 1851, and no list of the best skincare products for men would be complete without at least one of their time-tested products.
The Kiehl’s Age Defender Cream Moisturizer is an age-defying moisturizer that specifically caters to men’s thicker and coarser skin. This firming and lifting moisturizer is packed with powerful anti-aging ingredients that help reduce wrinkles and firm skin, leaving you with skin that looks younger, healthier and vibrant.
Key ingredients like capryloyl salicylic acid help exfoliate and smooth the skin, and linseed extract helps to reduce wrinkles and visibly firm skin, while caffeine is known for its stimulating properties and helps to energize and reduce dullness. This cream is gentle enough to be used both morning and night, and for best results, Kieh’s recommends that you use this cream consistently.
3. Origins Planscription SPF 25 Power Anti-Aging Cream
Origins Planscription SPF 25 Power Anti-Aging Cream works to reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles. Infused with elastin-optimizing dill seed extract, this cream helps visibly diminish lines and leaves skin looking youthful and radiant. Anogeissus helps support natural collagen production while acetyl hexapeptide provides line-reducing benefits, making this a great option for men or women.
For best results, apply this cream in the morning on dry cleansed skin. Remember to use this product consistently to see the best results.
4. Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Facial Hydrating Cream
Keep your face feeling soft and hydrated all day long with Parsley Seed Anti-Oxidant Facial Hydrating Cream. This potent moisturizer is enriched with antioxidant-rich ingredients like white tea and tocopherol, as well as emollient botanicals, to leave skin feeling refreshed and hydrated. This cream fights aging by keeping your skin healthy and hydrated. Plus, the fresh, herbaceous scent is perfect for keeping you feeling alert and awake all day long.
5. BullDog Age Defense Moisturizer
The halfway spot on this list of the 10 best anti-aging creams for men goes to BullDog Age Defense Moisturizer because BullDog Skincare provides all-purpose skincare for men. Their products are great for sensitive, oily, tired or mature skin and are formulated specifically with men in mind.
BullDog Age Defense Moisturizer is a moisturizer that caters to your specific needs as a man. This powerful formula contains an antioxidant complex of rosemary, echinacea and vitamin E to help hydrate and nourish your skin. In just four weeks, you'll see a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, leaving your skin looking brighter and less dull.
This lightweight moisturizer will leave your skin feeling smooth and nourished without leaving you with a greasy feeling. BullDog Age Defense Moisturizer is also perfect for daily use and leaves the skin looking brighter and less dull.
6. Brickell Men’s Revitalizing Anti-Aging Cream for Men
Brickell Men’s Revitalizing Anti-Aging Cream for Men is an anti-aging cream specifically designed for men’s thicker skin. This skincare brand has been voted a favorite by men everywhere because of their dedication to men’s specific needs.
With powerful, natural ingredients like DMAE and MSM, this cream reduces fine lines, wrinkles and crow's feet while you sleep, penetrating deep into the skin to firm, smooth and tighten skin. Fine lines will become noticeably less visible almost immediately with continued use. Hyaluronic acid works to moisturize the skin and reduce wrinkles caused by sun exposure and natural dehydration.
If you're looking for an impressive anti-aging cream that will take years off your appearance, try Brickell Men’s Revitalizing Anti-Aging Cream for Men.
7. Jaxon Lane Relax and Repair Ultimate Anti-Aging Moisturizer
Jaxon Lane Relax and Repair Ultimate Anti-Aging Moisturizer has been voted the "Best Moisturizer" by GQ. It is a powerhouse moisturizer that is packed with ingredients that are proven to prevent and repair the signs of aging. It has a slightly matte finish and contains centella asiatica, niacinamide, ceramides, hyaluronic acid and squalane, which work together to hydrate your skin without being oily.
This product is dermatologist recommended and cruelty free. The Jaxon Lane Relax and Repair Ultimate Anti-Aging Moisturizer is a great last step of your skincare routine at the end of the night. Since you only need a pea-sized amount each night, this cream should last you for a long time.
8. Jack Henry Nightly Detox
Jack Henry Nightly Detox is a nighttime moisturizer that detoxifies, decongests and balances your skin while you sleep. Specifically formulated for men's skin, this rich cream is packed with avocado oil to promote collagen production and reverse the effects of aging. Tea tree oil's antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties reduce redness, puffiness and blemishes, while chamomile extract soothes and calms the skin.
A small amount of this cream applied to clean, dry skin on your face and neck will hydrate and nourish your complexion, improving skin texture and elasticity. Plus, Jack Henry Nightly Detox uses organic ingredients and is sustainably packaged in glass for an extra touch of environmental consciousness.
9. Urbane Night Cap Face & Neck Retinol Night Cream
Urbane Men’s Skincare was created to make skincare for men simple and was made for men who have never had a skincare routine before.
The Urbane Night Cap Face & Neck Retinol Night Cream is perfect for the man who is looking for a little bit of help when it comes to their aging skin. This cream helps to smooth aging skin and visibly reduces the appearance of wrinkles on the face, neck and chest.
The cream is enriched with vitamin B5, chamomile and argan oil to provide immediate soothing and brightening results. The retinol, hyaluronic acid and chamomile in the cream help to improve skin elasticity and brighten dull skin tones. For best results, use nightly.
10. Lab Series Anti-Age Max LS Cream
The 10th spot on this list of the 10 best anti-aging creams for men goes to Lab Series Anti-Age Max LS Cream. This powerful cream is specifically formulated to combat the visible effects of gravity, such as sagging and reduced firmness. It helps to firm and lift skin for a renewed appearance. Additionally, it's deeply moisturizing and repairing without feeling greasy or heavy on the skin. With all these benefits, this cream is perfect for men who want to improve the appearance of aging skin.
These have been our picks for the best anti-aging creams for men. Even if you’re not at that age where you think you need anti-aging treatments yet, you probably are. Aging starts early, and your skin naturally stops producing collagen around age 25. You might not see the results of this for years to come, but why wait for the wrinkles to show up?
The best anti-aging you can do is preventive anti-aging. While these products will still work to reverse the signs of aging, it would be easiest on your skin if the signs of aging never even showed. If you’re a young man that thinks his youth will last forever, you might want to pick up an anti-aging cream from this list above to make sure your baby face is here to stay.
It’s never too late for a man to start taking care of their skin. Even if you’ve never had a skincare routine before, it’s best to start now as opposed to never starting at all. A great place to start with your new skincare routine is with an anti-aging cream off the list above. By fighting the signs of aging, you can put your best face forward and make a great first impression with everyone you meet. Skincare is not just for women; it’s for anyone who wants to look their best, including men.
There are multiple different brands on our list of the 10 best anti-aging creams for men. Some brands like Blu Atlas or BullDog Skincare are specifically made for men. These brands have done the research to learn about how a man’s skin might differ from a woman’s skin. They have also put the time in to make these ingredients simple and straightforward—perfect for the man who has never had a skincare routine before. Even better, brands like Blu Atlas use all-natural ingredients in their products, so you know you are getting high-quality skincare every time you buy from them.
If you’re not worried about anti-aging creams that are formulated just for men, do not be turned away when brands market toward women. Lots of brands haven’t figured out that men need skincare just as much as women. Even if a product is marketed toward women, men can still benefit greatly from using it. That being said, you might still find it beneficial to pick a product from a brand that is specifically formulated for men. No one knows a man’s skin and their needs better than men themselves.
Once you’ve found the anti-aging cream for you, you need to keep protecting your skin to make the most of it. As we age our skin becomes more sensitive, and it's important to take the necessary precautions to protect it. An anti-aging cream works the best when you use it consistently, but the best way to protect your skin is by wearing sunscreen every single day.
Sun damage is a leading cause of skin damage that can contribute to skin looking old. If you’re not wearing sunscreen every day, the benefits you’re getting from your anti-aging cream will not last. Think about it: If your anti-aging cream works to reduce wrinkles, and then you spend eight hours in the sun without sunscreen, those wrinkles will come right back. In fact, anti-aging creams often contain products like retinol that make your skin more sensitive to the sun and thus more likely to burn, so always make sure you’re getting the most out of these products by protecting your skin every time you leave your house.
Skincare terms like skin barrier, hyaluronic acid and retinol might be overwhelming for a man who has never had to worry about these before. If you’re ever feeling lost when looking at a product's ingredients, refer back to this article where we teach you everything you need to know in order to pick out the perfect anti-aging cream for you.
Finally, when using any of these products, it’s important to make sure you are cleansing your skin first. Most of the anti-aging creams on this list contain exfoliants. These get rid of the top layer of dead skin but also make your skin more susceptible to irritation. If your face and hands are not clean when applying these products, you’re pushing dirt and grime into your skin while it’s trying to repair itself. This will only introduce bacteria onto your face and could lead to irritation or acne. Every man wants to look younger, but the acne of their teenage years might be a little too far.
You might also find that a gentle cleanser works best on your skin. If you’ve never had a skincare routine before, these powerful ingredients might overwhelm your skin, so introduce them slowly at first. If the cleanser you’re using has bad ingredients and harsh fragrances, it could irritate your skin, which could lead you to stop using the products. Remember that mature skin is sensitive skin, and you need to be gentle with it while you combat the signs of aging.
If you’re looking to fight the signs of aging and keep your face looking young and handsome, any of these products will do the trick. Just be sure to pick one that fits your needs and lifestyle, and stick with it. The key to a successful anti-aging skincare routine is consistency.
You might see some results overnight, but don’t be discouraged if those deep wrinkles on your forehead don’t disappear by the next morning. Those wrinkles took years and years to form, so you can’t expect them to disappear within 24 hours. Be sure to use these creams every night without fail to see your best results, as long as your skin is tolerating them well.
A good skincare routine is key to keeping your skin healthy and looking great for years to come. And remember, skincare is not just for women; it’s for anyone who wants to look their best.
