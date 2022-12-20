A deep breath can be a natural response in a tense situation, but the benefits of breathwork reach far beyond relaxation. Deep breathing exercises can help reduce anxiety, improve sleep, strengthen the lungs, manage pain, and may even enhance treatments for chronic conditions. Click here for a breathwork exercise from the medical director of the Scripps Center for Integrative Medicine.
If you’re in need of a pick-me-up this holiday season, try helping others. Volunteering your time or donating to a cause you care about can help boost both your physical and mental health. When we perform an altruistic act, the brain releases feel-good neurochemicals dopamine, serotonin and oxytocin. Read more about the health benefits of giving back here.
