Good news alert: Tacos can be healthy. Michelin-recognized Mexican food outpost Puesto has created a healthy taco inspired by regional cancer care leader Scripps, which will be on the eatery’s menu through mid-October. Culinary director Erik Aronow’s plant-based take on the foldable favorite features roasted cauliflower and broccoli, a spicy mole verde, panela cheese and cilantro. An added bonus: You don't have to visit Puesto to try it. Find the recipe here.
