There’s a saying that goes: If you do what you’ve always done, you’ll get what you’ve always gotten. And for workouts, that sentiment couldn’t be more true. Doctors recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise per week. If you’re consistently hitting those marks, your commitment is admirable, but sticking with the same workout can, over time, stall progress and lead to boredom and frustration. Click here for tips on how to progressively switch up your workout to avoiding a pesky plateau.
