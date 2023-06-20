With over 200 locations in 13 states, they’ve created a whole new definition of “fast food” that’s delicious, sustainable, and healthy. Food the whole family will love, all the while implementing industry-leading strategies that reduce carbon emissions.
It all started in 2007 with three friends, a dream, and a small tavern in Washington D.C. As college students, co-founders Nicolas Jammet, Nathaniel Ru, and Jonathan Neman opened their first location with a mission to help people eat well in a way that fits their busy lives. With so many choices to make in a day, they’re the kind of restaurant that helps us make the ones that feel good from the inside out.
Prepared fresh every day, Sweetgreen’s chef-crafted menu offers crave-able salads and bowls made from scratch with high-quality ingredients thoughtfully sourced from trusted local farmers.
Not sure where to start? Get a taste of summer nostalgia with Sweetgreen's new limited-time menu. Peach + Goat Cheese, the perfect sweet and savory salad, debuting farm-fresh peaches and creamy, locally sourced goat cheese, or shake things up with the Chicken Teriyaki, a savory new take on stir-fry ft. seasonal squash.
Try a taste or get creative and customize your own at your nearest Sweetgreen location, or order online or on the app for pickup and delivery. With their newly relaunched loyalty program, Sweetpass, you can even earn rewards, birthday treats, and menu exclusives.
Now Open
Carlsbad | The Beacon La Costa
La Jolla | Westfield UTC
Coming Soon
Del Mar | Del Mar Highlands Town Center
4S Commons | 4S Commons Town Center
