Hit the morning surf along San Diego’s North County coast and you just may hang 10 with Mazer Ally, MD, Scripps Clinic gastroenterologist. The water is his happy place—a space that allows him to find balance between his busy medical career and his life as a married father of three. The now-retired Army physician was stationed in Hawaii for a time, and it was there that he decided to take steps to alleviate stresses and focus on his health. Dr. Ally enlisted the help of a local surf coach on Oahu’s famous Waikiki Beach and from the minute he paddled out into the Pacific, it was love at first wave. While Dr. Ally retired from the Army in 2017 and moved to San Diego, one thing has remained the same: his respect for the culture of aloha. Read more about Dr. Ally and how he’s passing the aloha tradition along to his daughters here.
