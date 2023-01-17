Stroll through any pharmacy during cold and flu season and you’ll be inundated by products claiming to boost your immune system. Your immune system, which protects your body from infection, maintains a careful balance: It must remain strong enough to fight off germs, but too much power could cause it to overreact and attack healthy cells. However, there are healthy ways to support the immune system. Find out how, here.
For those who do happen to end up in the hospital, there’s a new app that’s helping patients connect with care and entertainment. A tablet-based app called MyScripps Bedside is empowering Scripps hospital patients to be an active part of their care team by tapping into their health data, connecting with staff in real-time, ordering meals, and choosing entertainment. Learn more here.
