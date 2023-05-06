When it comes to your skin, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Skin cancer is one of the most common cancers in the US. Scripps Clinic dermatologist Hugh Greenway, MD, says sun protection should be at the top of your to-do list this summer as sunburns increase the risk of melanoma by 80 percent. Choose a broad-spectrum formula that’s water-resistant and has an SPF of 30 to 50. Use sunscreen daily—not just at the beach—and reapply it everywhere skin is exposed every two to four hours. Get more of Dr. Greenway’s sun protection tips and find out about the latest advances in skin cancer treatment here.
