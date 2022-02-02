Stronger Every Day

For Rose Truong, nagging pain in her right shoulder had become a fact of life. Over the years she’d heard it may have been caused by anything from a rotator cuff injury to frozen shoulder to stress to simply aging—though at the time she was still in her 30s. She’d even been told it was because her purse was too heavy. Physical therapy and steroid injections should have helped, yet her shoulder pain got consistently worse. Fortunately, she switched heath care to Scripps and got answers. She was referred to Anna Kulidjian, MD, orthopedic surgeon, Scripps Clinic, who confirmed that Rose was suffering from chondrosarcoma of the glenoid, a very rare form of cancer that’s even more uncommon in younger patients. Multidisciplinary care is one of the hallmarks of Scripps, and this case was no different. Dr. Kulidjian enlisted the help of a shoulder reconstruction specialist and a biomechanics expert to come up with a way to remove Rose Truong’s cancer and rebuild her shoulder in a way that would preserve as much movement as possible and spare her from complications down the line. Read more about Rose and the innovative procedure that saved her shoulder here.
