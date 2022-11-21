The weather outside may be frightful everywhere else, but winter in San Diego truly can be the most wonderful time of the year. Park Hyatt Aviara, a luxury Southern California resort located in Carlsbad, is decking the halls for a “sea-sun to celebrate.” With a host of festive holiday offerings open to resort guests and locals alike, there’s no place like home away from home for the holidays at Park Hyatt Aviara.
Festive Fun from the North Pole to the Poolside
Get into the holiday spirit in the most Christmassy spot this side of the North Pole: the pool at the Park Hyatt Aviara, which transforms into a winter wonderland at this year’s inaugural Cabana Christmas Village. From 2-6 p.m. daily from November 26 through December 31, poolside is the place to be for holiday-themed food and drinks, roaming carolers, ornament making, hot cocoa and cider stations, fireside s’mores, and so much more. Jolly old St. Nick himself will even be making guest appearances for photo ops with guests’ little elves.
‘Tis the Season to Eat, Drink and Be Merry
Leave the cookies and milk for Santa and his reindeer. Feast on fine holiday dining at Park Hyatt Aviara’s special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinner events, where you’ll enjoy the taste of Baja just north of the border at Ponto Lago. Treat your youngsters to a Teddy Bear Tea, with holiday treats, a visit from the Peppermint Princess or fancy a cup of tea at the resort’s holiday-themed traditional high tea.
Party Like It’s 2023
When it comes time to count down to the New Year, Park Hyatt Aviara pulls out all the stops for a “Roaring ‘23” New Year’s Eve celebration like no other. The elegant affair features dinner and dessert, live entertainment, a Cognac tasting experience, casino tables, a midnight champagne toast, and more. What better way to ring in 2023 than at Ember & Rye, overlooking the 18th green of the Arnold Palmer-designed Aviara Golf Club.
For more information, visit parkhyattaviara.com/holidays-at-aviara/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.