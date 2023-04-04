As the weather warms up and the Palo Verde explodes into bloom, there's no better time to visit Yuma, Arizona, for a unique outdoor adventure. Here are just a few reasons why you should visit Yuma this spring:
1. Sunshine, Sunshine, and More Sunshine
With a legendary average of 4,015 hours of sunshine annually, Yuma is known as the "sunniest place on earth.” This makes it the perfect destination for those who are looking to escape the cold weather. Soak up the sun from the water’s edge at Gateway Park or take in the technicolor sunrises and sunsets (some of the best you’ll find in the Southwest). Whether you're lounging by the pool, exploring the desert landscape, or taking a leisurely stroll through one of the many parks, you're sure to enjoy the warm, sunny weather in Yuma this spring.
2. Outdoor Adventures Galore
Soak up every minute in Yuma the way you’ve always wanted to — without regrets. Kick off an adventurous stay at full throttle with high-speed boating. Find solace in the sunset from a pontoon, a paddleboard, or one of Yuma’s three National Wildlife Refuges. The Yuma East and West Wetlands are popular destinations for birdwatchers and nature lovers, while the Colorado River provides ample opportunities for water sports, including fishing, boating, and kayaking. Whether you're a seasoned adventurer or just starting out, Yuma must be added to your bucket list. Adventure is calling — will you answer?
3. Unique Attractions
Yuma is home to a variety of unique attractions that you won't find anywhere else. The Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park is a must-see destination for history buffs, while the Colorado River State Historic Parkprovides a glimpse into the military history of the area. The Yuma Art Center features rotating art exhibits and cultural events and you can find beautiful, colorful murals scattered all around town. Visit one of the date farms and enjoy a date milkshake in the shade of a Medjool date palm tree then explore some of the more offbeat destinations like Lauren Pratt’s Little Chapel, the McPhaul Suspension Bridge (also known as the Bridge to Nowhere), The Center of the World or the Museum of History in Granite.
4. Delicious Cuisine
Come springtime, Yuma is your oyster (or your slushy margarita). There’s no shortage of flavors. Whether you're in the mood for authentic Mexican cuisine or classic American dishes, you'll find plenty of options to choose from in Yuma. Some local favorites include Cafecito for coffee, pastries and vintage spaces to explore; El Charro for Mexican fare and all the margaritas; J.T. Prime for handcrafted cocktails and yummy eats; Lutes Casino, a historic landmark that serves up delicious burgers and fries; Prison Hill Brewing Company for local beer and great food; and Rolls and Bowls for Mexican-Japanese fusion.
Head to welcoming and warm Yuma this spring for guaranteed good times, unique scenes, and memories for making. Whatever it is you seek, Yuma can help you find it this spring via air, rail or road. Ready to soak up every minute? Book today, be here tomorrow.
